Corrata Ltd: Corrata Named Leader and Fast Mover in GigaOm Radar for Mobile Threat Defense

DUBLIN, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrata, a leading provider of enterprise mobile threat detection and response solutions, today announced its recognition as both a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Mobile Threat Defense report.

GigaOm praised Corrata's comprehensive response capabilities, particularly its ability to instantly restrict compromised devices from accessing enterprise resources, as well as its detailed forensic insights. The report also noted Corrata's high scores across both core and emerging features, stating:

"Corrata is well-positioned for both SMB and large enterprise deployments, thanks to its scalable architecture that processes security functions directly on devices-without routing traffic through proprietary infrastructure."

In GigaOM's rating of twenty MTD solutions Corrata's achieved the highest overall score confirming its position as a market leader.

With the acceleration of digital transformation and the shift to cloud-based services, mobile devices now serve as primary access points for sensitive enterprise data, often lacking the robust controls found on traditional endpoints. Corrata fills this critical security gap with an enterprise-grade solution that defends against advanced spyware, communication interception, and social engineering attacks-including threats delivered via SMS, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and other messaging platforms.

The GigaOm report underscores the growing importance of mobile threat defense (MTD), stating:

"MTD represents a critical cybersecurity capability in today's increasingly mobile-first business environment. This technology offers comprehensive protection for mobile devices against sophisticated threats including malware, phishing, network-based attacks, and malicious apps. As organizations expand mobile workflows, MTD has become an essential component of enterprise security architecture."

Colm Healy, Co-founder and CEO at Corrata, commented:

"This recognition reflects our deep commitment to delivering best-in-class threat detection and response for mobile environments. Today, over 50% of devices accessing enterprise systems are phones and tablets-yet many organizations have virtually no visibility into the threats targeting them. Our research shows up to 22% of threats go undetected by traditional solutions. Corrata closes this visibility gap and significantly reduces mobile's appeal as an attack vector."

To be included in the GigaOm Radar, vendors were evaluated based on their product capabilities, strategic roadmap, and market presence.

