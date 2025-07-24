Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - A new report from DesignRush reveals that Wyoming ranks last for tech salary growth, with a 6.62% decline in wages over the past decade - from 2025 to 2024 - the steepest drop for any US state.

This finding is according to the 2025 U.S. Tech Salary Index, which analyzes inflation-adjusted salary data across six core tech occupations using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While most states saw positive growth during the remote work boom, Wyoming fell behind, impacted by limited broadband access, few industry incentives, and a lack of urban tech hubs.

Key Findings from the report:

From 2014 to 2024, tech salaries fell from $123,258 to $115,100, loss of over $8,000

Inflation-adjusted wages for tech jobs dropped 6.62%, the worst in the U.S.

Broadband gaps persist despite $347M in federal grants

Limited tax incentives fail to attract tech employers and startups

No flagship STEM initiatives tied to local universities

No significant urban tech hub to anchor growth

Venture capital and coworking infrastructure are nearly nonexistent

What's Driving Wyoming's Decline in Tech Salaries?

Digital Infrastructure Gaps: Despite $347M in federal grants, broadband access remains limited in rural areas.

Despite $347M in federal grants, broadband access remains limited in rural areas. Weak Incentive Structure : Unlike Idaho's 30% TRI tax credit, Wyoming offers few targeted benefits for digital industries.

: Unlike Idaho's 30% TRI tax credit, Wyoming offers few targeted benefits for digital industries. No State-Backed Tech Upskilling Programs : Coding bootcamps, data fellowships, and DevOps training remain unavailable.

: Coding bootcamps, data fellowships, and DevOps training remain unavailable. Absent Tech Ecosystem: Cities like Cheyenne and Casper lack major IT anchors, research universities, and venture capital presence.

Comparative Context:

Delaware ranks just above Wyoming, with a -6.57% drop in tech salaries.

ranks just above Wyoming, with a -6.57% drop in tech salaries. Rhode Island and Mississippi also experienced notable declines at -4.05% and -3.90%, respectively.

also experienced notable declines at -4.05% and -3.90%, respectively. Even New York posted a -1.48% dip, reflecting cost-driven stagnation in urban tech markets.

