Molecular Instruments® (MI), the inventor of the HCR platform, today announced key enhancements to its HCR Gold and HCR Pro product lines. These upgrades include next-generation chemistry for high-specificity detection of small RNA targets-including microRNAs (miRNAs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs)-and the introduction of a new ready-to-use, prefilled dispenser format for automated assay workflows.

Together, these advances represent a pivotal development in delivering clinical-grade RNA imaging performance with seamless, high-throughput usability.

Next-Generation HiFi Chemistry Unlocks Small RNA Detection

Both HCR Gold and HCR Pro now incorporate next-generation HCR HiFi architecture, enabling robust detection of small RNAs such as miRNA and siRNA with built-in automatic background suppression, allowing for unmatched signal-to-background performance. Researchers can now visualize and quantify low-abundance, short-length targets with the same confidence as typical transcripts-driving new biological insights across both foundational research and translational discovery.

Prefilled Dispensers Support Scalable, Clinical-Grade Performance

Additionally, MI has begun shipping HCR Pro kits in a fully prefilled dispenser format for the DISCOVERY ULTRA automated research platform. This ready-to-use packaging eliminates manual reagent preparation, streamlining setup and minimizing variability between users and runs. By simplifying the workflow and enhancing reproducibility, these prefilled kits mark a critical milestone on the path toward scalable, clinical-grade molecular imaging.

"These upgrades are a major step forward in our vision to make high-performance bioimaging effortless and with the highest levels of precision," said Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Chief Commercial Officer at Molecular Instruments. "With small RNA detection and ready-to-use dispensers, HCR Pro and HCR Gold are setting a new standard for clinical-grade workflows."

The prefilled format is now available for an initial automation platform, with broader compatibility in development.

To learn more or place an order, visit www.hcrimaging.com.

About Molecular Instruments

Molecular Instruments® (www.molecularinstruments.com) is a company powering the future of bioimaging through the development of clinical-grade molecular detection technologies. The company offers automated and manual chromogenic and fluorescent in situ hybridization (ISH) assays that seamlessly integrate with existing immunohistochemistry (IHC) and immunofluorescence (IF) workflows. With thousands of users globally, MI is establishing the field standard for RNA detection and supporting applications from academic research to drug development and diagnostics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250723714279/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Joyce Yoo

Associate Director of Marketing

joyce@molecularinstruments.com