Sonata Software Collaborates with Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative to Advance Understanding of Agentic AI in Enterprise Operations

As WAIAI's newest Thought Leadership Partner, the two institutions will explore opportunities and challenges in the Agentic AI space through academic-industry dialogue and collaborative learning

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, today announced its partnership with the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative (WAIAI) at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The collaboration aims to foster innovation and research in the emerging field of agentic AI, which will bring together academic and industry perspectives on enterprise-grade AI orchestration.

As part of the partnership, Sonata Software and WAIAI will collaboratively:

Evaluate agentic AI systems with a focus on AI governance, compliance, human-AI collaboration, and enterprise adoption

with a focus on AI governance, compliance, human-AI collaboration, and enterprise adoption Refine Sonata AgentBridge 's modular architecture, embedding rigorous compliance and ethical safeguards

's modular architecture, embedding rigorous compliance and ethical safeguards Support the continued expansion of WAIAI's research initiatives in artificial intelligence

Sonata Software and WAIAI will co-host a one-day academic convening in Fall 2025 centered on agentic AI. The event will facilitate discussions on opportunities and challenges through academic-industry dialogue. It will feature roundtable discussions and interactive demos with experts from both sectors. Insights garnered from the event will inform a white paper, highlighting key themes and recommendations on the ethical and effective deployment of agentic AI tools in enterprise contexts.

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sonata Software, said:

"We're excited to collaborate with the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative to explore the evolving capabilities of agentic systems within enterprise environments. This partnership reinforces our commitment to responsible AI by blending Sonata Software's platform-driven innovation with academic insight and by jointly examining how agentic systems can be responsibly adopted to deliver measurable business impact."

This partnership marks Sonata Software's first major engagement with a U.S. Ivy League institution, underscoring its transformation into an AI-led Modernization leader. Most recently, Sonata Software has partnered with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to power AI-driven scientific research and champion adoption of responsible-first AI approach.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading AI-led Modernization Engineering company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models. We have launched bleeding edge Agentic AI offering - AgentBridge - that enables enterprises to usher in the era of intelligent, scalable AI-driven operations.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and have also achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. Also, we are member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

About the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative

The Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative (WAIAI) is advancing the exploration of cutting-edge technology in modern business, with the keen understanding that artificial intelligence is transforming how we live, learn, and work. Led by Vice Dean Eric Bradlow - professor of marketing, statistics, and data science - WAIAI spearheads innovative student learning experiences, faculty research opportunities, and thought partnerships with industry experts and practitioners. Our initiative also extends to K-12 education, preparing the next generation to leverage AI to its full potential. For more information, visit https://ai-analytics.wharton.upenn.edu.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com.

