The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (Online Training Seminar: July 28-29, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prepare your organization to meet European Union regulatory requirements with this intensive 2-day seminar on REACH and RoHS compliance. These regulations are noted for their complexity and impact on US and international firms.

This seminar offers a deep dive into the direct consequences and application of these directives, focusing on real-world case studies and lessons to avoid common pitfalls.

Participants will gain insights into key deadlines, recent amendments, and pivotal compliance strategies, particularly relevant for organizations exporting to the EU.

The training covers crucial aspects such as:

Interpreting organizational liability under RoHS and REACH

Examining case studies and applying learned lessons for robust compliance

Comprehensive guidelines on REACH registration and substances of very high concern

Understanding and managing supply chain communication and compliance enforcement

Developing tailored RoHS/REACH compliance programs

International RoHS obligations and material testing methodologies

Reporting procedures to management and governmental bodies

Overview of related global legislation such as WEEE, Conflict Minerals, and CA Proposition 65

Regulatory data collection methods and applying compliance consulting in real-world scenarios

These regulations enforce the ban on certain toxic elements and enforce stringent limits on substances like lead, mercury, and cadmium. Compliance is crucial for any company involved in shipping parts or products to Europe, given the potential for product recalls and market bans if violated. High-risk industries include those dealing with electronic equipment, hydraulic components, and chemicals found in everyday products such as cosmetics and textiles.

This seminar is not just for exporters; it is essential for any company whose products could potentially end up in the EU market, ensuring complete alignment with these vital regulatory standards.

Each registered attendee will receive:

Downloadable access to presentation slides

A certificate of participation for future reference

Participation in an interactive Q&A session

12.0 RAPS credits, enhancing professional credentials

Join us to secure compliance, safeguard market access, and enhance your regulatory knowledge. This training is a crucial investment towards navigating one of the EU's most intricate regulatory landscapes effectively.

Who Should Attend:

This online seminar in REACH RoHS Compliance Training will provide extremely helpful assistance to all professionals in the following domains:

Automotive

Electronics

Medical devices

Chemical

Toys

Industrial machinery

Manufacturing Professionals

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations

Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance

Quality Managers

Environmental Managers

Purchasers

Buyers

Course Agenda:

Day 1

REACH Registration of Substances Introduction to REACH Articles and REACH Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC) Supply chain communication Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS Background and content of RoHS Responsibility for RoHS International requirements of RoHS



Day 2

A Process for Protecting Revenues 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program Determining best practices for collecting data Managing legacy systems and parts Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752 Understanding 3rd party compliance software platforms Manual and automated data collection Building management reports for sourcing decisions

Incorporating compliance into standard business practices Building templates for policy and procedures Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation Building a documented system for proof of due diligence

Implementing a RoHS/REACH compliance maintenance program REACH SCIP database New UK versions of RoHS and REACH Conducting compliance audits



For more information about this training event visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3e43k1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724123284/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900