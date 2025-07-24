Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 24 July 2025

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nominations and Governance Committee, will propose the appointment of two new independent Directors, Mr. Albert Baladi and Mr. Jean Lemierre, at the Annual General Meeting to be held on October 27th. Both directors would be appointed for a 4-year term.

This proposal for appointments follows Ms. Namita Shah's decision not to have her term as Director renewed. The Board would like to thank Ms. Namita Shah for her commitment and valuable contributions to the Board, particularly regarding social and environmental responsibility topics.

Albert Baladi, of Lebanese origin and residing in New York, is a recognized expert in the spirit and consumer goods industry. During his 13 years at Beam Suntory (now Suntory Global Spirits), he held the positions of President of the International Region, President of North America and then Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, Beam Suntory strengthened its international expansion and its position among the worldwide leaders in the spirits industry. Earlier in his career, Albert Baladi held various roles in Marketing and General Management at Procter Gamble, PepsiCo and Yum! Brands, developing a strong expertise in brand strategy and international development.

Jean Lemierre, a French national, has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas since 2014. He has had a distinguished career both nationally and internationally, having notably served as Director General of the French Treasury, Chairman of the European Union Economic and Financial Committee, and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Jean Lemierre is particularly recognized for his experience in financial and international matters.

The appointment of Mr. Albert Baladi and Mr. Jean Lemierre reflects the Board ambition to enhance the diversity and complementary of its skills, by incorporating profiles with in-depth knowledge of our industry, particularly the North American market, as well as high-level strategic and geopolitical vision. In a constantly evolving global environment marked by complex economic, regulatory and geopolitical challenges, their expertise will be a major asset in supporting the Group's growth and adaptability.

If the Annual General Meeting approves the corresponding resolutions, the Board of Directors will have 15 members, among which two members representing the employees. Of its members, 46% will be woman, 54% men, 62% will be independent and 40% non-French.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 11 598 million in fiscal year FY24.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724355526/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Florence Tresarrieu Global SVP Investor Relations and Treasury

+33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0) 6 49 10 33 54

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement

+33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34