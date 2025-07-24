Anzeige
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
24.07.2025 17:18 Uhr
MangoApps Wins Gold Stevie Award for Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year

MangoApps was recognized for its continued innovation in supporting both desk and frontline employees through a single, unified digital workplace.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / MangoApps has been honored with a Gold Stevie® Award as the top Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year in the 10th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

MangoApps Gold Stevie Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year

MangoApps Gold Stevie Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

MangoApps was recognized for its continued innovation in supporting both desk and frontline employees through a single, unified digital workplace. Judges praised MangoApps for bridging the workforce divide and helping organizations foster more connected, inclusive, and efficient work environments. Highlights included the launch of MangoApps AI Studio - a groundbreaking solution that allows organizations to build private, company-specific AI Assistants - and the 19.0 release, which delivered major usability upgrades for frontline teams through enhanced mobile tools and AI-powered content delivery.

"We've spent over 15 years building a platform that puts employees first - especially those who have traditionally been left behind by enterprise technology," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations transform employee experience at scale, and we're incredibly proud to be named a Gold Stevie Award winner."

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the 10th edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the all-in-one AI-powered Employee Hub that combines communication, collaboration, training, and knowledge-sharing in one seamless experience. Built for both desk and frontline workers, it keeps everyone connected, informed, and productive. Trusted by leading enterprises around the world, MangoApps creates a smarter digital workplace for all your employees. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com.

Contact Information

Andy Tolton
VP, Marketing
andyt@mangoapps.com
(425) 681-2770

.

SOURCE: MangoApps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mangoapps-wins-gold-stevier-award-for-employee-relations-solution-1052396

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
