Statement From the Fragrance Creators Association on the U.S.-Indonesia Trade Framework

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed issued the following statement on the recently announced U.S.-Indonesia Trade Framework:

"We commend the Administration for including a targeted exemption for materials not naturally available or produced in the United States. This thoughtful provision reflects a strategic approach to trade-one that strengthens American manufacturing while recognizing the essential role of uniquely sourced materials like natural fragrance ingredients and essential oils in driving innovation, wellbeing, and economic value.

Fragrance contributes tens of billions to the U.S. economy annually and remains a top three purchase driver in the $2.5 trillion U.S. consumer packaged goods sector. Continued access to high-quality, globally sourced inputs is critical to delivering the trusted products that millions of Americans rely on every day.

The exemption also sets a valuable precedent-advancing domestic priorities through the complexity of global supply chains while also supporting responsible sourcing and honoring the farming and harvesting communities whose deep expertise sustains both tradition and progress.

Beyond the exemption, the broader framework potentially creates new opportunities for American-made fragrance exports to reach Indonesia's growing market-supporting jobs, growth, and shared economic success.

We are grateful to President Trump, Ambassador Greer, and the entire U.S. trade team for their leadership. FCA remains committed to continuing our nearly decade-long engagement with the U.S. Trade Representative to support the advancement trade policies that benefit people, industry, and long-term prosperity."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Emily Cruz

Fragrance Creators Association

ecruz@fragrancecreators.org

About Fragrance Creators Association:

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

