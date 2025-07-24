FineHeart, a clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for cardiology, has been designated as the lead partner of the IPCEI Tech4Cure (Important Project of Common European Interest)dedicated to the implantable medical device (IMD) sector. This project is jointly notified by six EU Member States France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722049600/en/

FineHeart will carry out its SmartDMIA program to structure the innovative active implantable medical device (AIMD) sector, which is essential for public health and Europe's industrial autonomy, in synergy with other European laureates of the Tech4Cure program.

Arnaud Mascarell, CEO and co-founder of FineHeart, said: "Being named leader of the IPCEI Tech4Cure with our SmartDMIA project is a source of immense pride. It is the recognition of our innovation ability and our technological and industrial leadership. This project will strengthen our sustainable growth and increase our international visibility. Together with our academic and industrial partners, we will build a sovereign, competitive and sustainable AIMD industry serving the health of European citizens.

The SmartDMIA project will cover the entire value chain-from design to industrialization-of next-generation active implantable medical devices (AIMDs), for which energy supply is a major technological and medical challenge. The main development areas are:

Extending the lifespan of encapsulated electronic components , enabling the integration of miniaturized transcutaneous energy and data transfer systems

, enabling the integration of miniaturized transcutaneous energy and data transfer systems Developing universal interoperability between devices , regardless of their power (from a few milliwatts to 30 W), to optimize energy management and diagnostics and promote personalized medicine (5P medicine)

, regardless of their power (from a few milliwatts to 30 W), to optimize energy management and diagnostics and promote personalized medicine (5P medicine) Harmonization of standards for communication, cybersecurity, and interconnection with hospital systems and digital platforms.

FineHeart will leverage its R&D know-how perfected during the development of FlowMaker®, the world's first and only miniaturized, fully implantable, wireless cardiac flow accelerator with no external battery for the treatment of advanced heart failure. This breakthrough device, currently in European clinical trials, adapts to the progression of the disease and provides physiological support synchronized with the heart's natural contractions.

Through this pioneering role, FineHeart has become a strategic player in the transformation of the European AIMD sector, contributing its expertise and supporting European industrial competitiveness.

About the PIIEC

Launched by France in 2022, the PIIEC Santé aims to create a "Europe of Health" by promoting the emergence of European champions in disruptive technologies in the sector. This initiative aims to strengthen European production capacities in the health field, while stimulating the formation of ambitious European partnerships around innovative projects, thus ensuring European sovereignty.

Coordinated by the Directorate-General for Enterprise (DGE), this project is being rolled out in two complementary waves: the first, authorized on May 28, 2024, targets essential medicines and critical molecules (Med4Cure); the second, entitled Tech4Cure, is dedicated to innovative MedTech medical devices (Tech4Cure).

Tech4Cure aims to establish projects at European level focusing on:

The lifespan of active implantable medical devices, in particular the lifespan of batteries and any components, materials, and technologies designed to extend the lifespan of active implantable medical devices, thereby promoting the digital and ecological transition.

Connected and portable medical imaging solutions to promote more compact imaging devices, harnessing the potential of AI and IoT to facilitate remote examinations and increase the pool of available equipment.

Sustainable design of medical devices, by strengthening the ecological transition in the design of medical devices, in particular through the use of biomaterials and eco-design to stimulate innovation in raw material supply and sustainability.

About FineHeart FineHeart

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722049600/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Annie-Florence Loyer

afloyer@newcap.fr

+33 (6) 88 20 35 59

FineHeart Communications

James Palmer

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+33 (0) 7 60 92 77 72