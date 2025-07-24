Libertas Funding, LLC: Libertas Funding Names Aleem Jackson, Esq., as Chief Compliance Officer

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Libertas Funding, LLC, a leading provider of revenue-based financing and term loan* solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Aleem Jackson, Esq., as its new chief compliance officer (CCO).

Jackson will be responsible for continued development of the company's compliance and risk management framework while advancing Libertas' regulatory excellence as the company expands its national presence.

Jackson brings deep experience in legal, compliance, and risk functions across both traditional banking and fintech. Most recently, he was responsible for risk management at Bankwell and previously spent nearly a decade at Sterling National Bank as managing director of the Bank Secrecy Act program. There, he played a critical role in modernizing the legal, risk, and compliance infrastructure, and streamlining processes to align with proactive regulatory standards.

His earlier roles include leadership positions at fintech-focused banks, where he was instrumental in building comprehensive risk management frameworks. His unique blend of traditional and fintech experience equips him to navigate complex regulatory environments and implement scalable, tech-forward compliance systems.

As CCO, Jackson will report directly to John Paradisi, president and chief operating officer of Libertas. He will oversee all aspects of compliance, risk management, and regulatory affairs. A licensed attorney in New York and New Jersey, Jackson also adds legal depth to Libertas' growing leadership team.

"Aleem's proven track record in both traditional banking and fintech compliance, combined with his strategic mindset, makes him an invaluable addition to Libertas. His leadership will be key as we navigate an evolving regulatory landscape and expand our services. We are confident he will help us uphold our commitment to integrity, innovation, and exceptional support for the businesses we serve," said Paradisi.

Jackson's appointment comes during a period of significant growth for Libertas, as the company continues to scale operations and strengthen its market position.

"Since founding Libertas, we've prioritized building a best-in-class organization," said Gary Katcher, executive chairman. "Aleem's proven expertise makes him a perfect addition to our leadership team."

"I'm excited to join Libertas and build upon the strong compliance foundation already in place," said Aleem Jackson. "I look forward to supporting the company's next phase of growth alongside such a dynamic leadership team."

Libertas continues to invest in top-tier talent as part of its mission to deliver fast, flexible financing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of U.S. small and medium-sized businesses.

About Libertas Funding

Libertas Funding, LLC is a leading financial technology firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, providing revenue-based financing and working capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through advanced data analytics and a streamlined underwriting process, Libertas delivers fast, reliable capital to help businesses grow and thrive.

Website: https://libertasfunding.com

*Term Loans are issued by WebBank and serviced by Libertas pursuant to our partnership with the Bank.

Media Contact: Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, henry@stimpsoncommunications.com

