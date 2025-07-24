Signature Apps: New Generation Consumer Group Inc, Announces the Official Name of Its MCA Metasearch Platform: QuickLend

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC:NGCG), a Delaware corporation ("NGCG"), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Signature Apps, Inc., is pleased to announce the official naming of its proprietary metasearch application and web development solution: QuickLend.

QuickLend represents NGCG's strategic commitment to developing innovative, data-driven software for the Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) industry. Built using cutting-edge technology, QuickLend is designed to deliver a scalable, efficient, and high-quality digital platform that will transform the MCA landscape for both Lenders and Merchants.

The purpose of QuickLend is to enhance the underwriting and approval process by equipping Lenders with a smarter, more transparent, and highly efficient solution. By integrating deep data analytics, QuickLend empowers MCA Lenders to more accurately assess risk, streamline decision-making, and ultimately maximize their return on funding.

For Merchants, QuickLend will operate as a real-time, secure, and centralized search platform-allowing them to submit applications and receive comparative funding offers from multiple qualified MCA Lenders. The software simplifies access to capital while offering Merchants clarity, speed, and choice.

"We envision QuickLend becoming to the MCA marketplace what Trivago is to the travel marketplace-a trusted search engine for side-by-side comparisons," stated Jacob DiMartino, CEO of NGCG. "Our mission is to bring greater transparency, efficiency, and intelligence to merchant financing."

The global Merchant Cash Advance market is experiencing significant growth. According to recent industry analysis, the MCA market was valued at approximately $17.9 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow to $32.7 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2024 through 2032. This growth reflects increased demand from small businesses seeking fast, flexible alternatives to traditional financing.

QuickLend will include the following features:

A secure Merchant application submission portal

Advanced lender matching algorithms and real-time bidding tools

Comparative offer dashboards to improve Merchant transparency

Automated underwriting and risk scoring integrations

Decline tracking, analytics, and export functionality

CRM compatibility and third-party API integration

Admin dashboard for system-wide workflow oversight

QuickLend is currently under development, with phased rollouts and beta testing expected later this year.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC:NGCG), through its Signature Apps division, specializes in the development of cutting-edge mobile applications tailored for brands, entrepreneurs, and creators. From AI-Powered features to custom branding and monetization tools, Signature Apps delivers comprehensive digital solutions designed for today's mobile-first world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

Phone: 855-SIG-APPS

jacob@sigappco.com

www.sigappco.com

SOURCE: Signature Apps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-generation-consumer-group-inc-otc-ngcg-announces-the-official-name-of-its-1052438