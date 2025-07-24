Texas Tech Health El Paso Dental Student Creates Program for Special Needs Patients

Dental school's initiative transforms dental care through innovative approach to avoid sedation

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / When Kelly Yang noticed patients with special needs frequently required sedation for routine dental procedures, the fourth-year Hunt School of Dental Medicine student embarked on a mission to find a better way.

Smiles for All

Hunt School of Dental Medicine students created "Smiles for All" to help patients with special needs feel comfortable in dental environments without sedation, as seen here.

She created Smiles For All, a program that helps individuals with special needs feel comfortable in dental environments without sedation. The program pairs special needs patients with dental student volunteers who provide step-by-step familiarization with dental equipment, sounds and procedures.

"I felt it was a disservice to our community that individuals, due to their disabilities, have to rely on sedation for comfort during procedures," Yang said. "I wanted to implement a solution at our school, since we have the facilities, including dental suites dedicated to special needs and quiet spaces," referring to dedicated rooms equipped and funded by university sponsors Bank of America and Ethos Financial.

Wilma Luquis-Aponte, D.M.D., Ph.D., faculty advisor for the program, witnessed its success. "We've seen a 30-year-old autism patient who, after years without care, now successfully receives routine dental treatment without sedation," she said.

Yang's inspiration came from attending an American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry conference, where she learned about specialized programs for children with autism. She recognized that many patients with disabilities often resort to sedation due to a lack of alternatives.

Smiles for All sessions take place on the fourth Friday of each month. The program currently focuses on individuals with autism, and aims to expand to include those with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy.

Children with special needs often find regular dental suites intimidating, leading to inadequate preventive care and costly emergency visits requiring sedation. This program trains future dental professionals to prioritize early intervention, fostering confidence and compassion. The proactive approach enhances patient care and reduces expensive emergency treatments.

El Pasoans face significant challenges in accessing dental care. Nearly 40% of the city's population lives in areas with a shortage of dental professionals, making programs like this invaluable.

The program's approach is methodical. Dental students establish rapport by getting to know patients and caregivers, adjusting lighting, working at the patient's pace, and using clear, concise language with visual aids to explain procedures.

"Each smile we help create represents a journey of trust and comfort," Yang said. "When a child who once needed sedation can sit through a cleaning with confidence, that's when we know we're making a difference."

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso serves West Texas and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of health care heroes. Established as an independent university in 2013, it's a uniquely innovative destination for medical, nursing, biomedical sciences and dental education, focusing on excellence in health care education, research and delivery. The university has graduated over 2,600 physicians, nurses, dentists, and researchers since its establishment. For more, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.

###

Contact Information

SOURCE: Texas Tech Health El Paso

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/texas-tech-health-el-paso-dental-student-creates-program-for-special-needs-patients-1051673