ThetaRay, a leading provider of Cognitive AI financial crime compliance technology, today announced the launch of its Self-Service Rule Builder and Simulator, two powerful tools enhancing its transaction monitoring solution, enabling compliance teams to create, test, and optimize anti-money laundering (AML) rules faster, with full autonomy and control.

Designed to streamline compliance processes and reduce operational friction, the Self-Service Rule Builder offers a no-code interface to define complex rule logic including custom expressions and aggregations, through an intuitive point-and-click workflow. This accelerates response to evolving risks and regulatory updates while reducing operational friction and approval bottlenecks, without relying on IT or vendor support.

Paired with the Self-Service Simulator, teams can safely test and analyze the impact of new rules in a secure environment, before deployment without affecting live systems. Multiple rule versions can be loaded into separate simulations and analyzed alongside AI models, helping institutions find the most effective suspicious activity detection strategies without risking production systems.

These new capabilities are part of ThetaRay's ongoing mission to equip financial institutions with AI-enhanced tools that strengthen compliance while supporting efficient growth and innovation.

Key Compliance Benefits:

Autonomy and Speed: Users can build, modify, simulate, and deploy AML rules independently, reducing the rule lifecycle times from weeks to hours.





Tailored Risk Coverage: Complex rule logic using no-code customization and aggregation, addressing institution-specific compliance needs with precision.





Safe Testing Environment: Validate new rules in a secure simulation environment before going live, ensuring confidence in compliance decisions.





Optimized Detection: Simulations help teams evaluate rule and AI combinations for optimal results in detecting financial crime.





Seamless Production Deployment: Approved simulations can be applied to production with built-in governance and oversight workflows.

"We designed the Rule Builder and Simulator as truly self-service tools," noted Nitzan Solomon, Senior Vice President of Product of ThetaRay. "Compliance teams can now manage and adapt their risk strategies independently, with full visibility and auditability, empowering them to respond faster to evolving threats without sacrificing governance."

"This launch represents a fundamental shift in how compliance teams operate," said Peter Reynolds, CEO of ThetaRay. "With self-sufficient tools, we put control in our customers' hands, removing operational friction and accelerating their speed and flexibility to adapt to new risks and grow with confidence."

About ThetaRay

ThetaRay harnesses the power of Cognitive AI for financial crime compliance, enabling financial institutions to precisely identify legitimate customers while flagging bad actors. The SaaS solutions overcome the limitations of traditional rule-based systems by shortening long implementation lifecycles, enabling efficient, risk-aware compliance operations. By transforming compliance from a regulatory obligation into a driver of growth, ThetaRay allows institutions to scale faster and expand confidently into new markets. By uncovering hidden criminal networks and delivering actionable insights, ThetaRay empowers organizations to combat evolving threats, maintain positive regulator relationships, and enhance customer experiences. Implemented at some of the world's leading financial institutions including Santander, Clear Bank, Mashreq Bank, Payoneer, Onafriq and Travelex, ThetaRay helps financial institutions thrive, fostering trust and confidence across the global financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.thetaray.com

