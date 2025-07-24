INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Build Show LIVE Unveils Comprehensive 2025 Agenda Elevating the Standard of Homebuilding

Year two features new Build Experts, a Texas-style Block Party and exclusive custom home tour destinations.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Build Show LIVE, the residential construction tradeshow?dedicated to custom home builders, remodelers and specialty contractors, returns to Texas at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas (October 16-18) for three days of education and two days of exhibits focused on high-performance home building and building science in the construction hub of the south. Build Experts and Build Show partners will spearhead education, sharing knowledge to revolutionize the residential building sector.

Build Show founder Matt Risinger and Master Builder Brent Hull will deliver the keynote address on October 17, sharing wisdom on craftsmanship, legacy and the importance of building with intention. Hull, the owner and founder of Hull Millwork and Hull Homes, is an esteemed leader from the Dallas-Fort Worth area specializing in historic preservation and millwork and is set to deliver profound insights on the timeless principles of exceptional craftsmanship, creating meaningful legacies through construction and the philosophical foundations of intentional building practices.

Build Show LIVE 2025 delivers a tailored educational experience through strategically designed educational journeys that span both the Expo Hall and classroom settings. The three stages, the Huber Build Show LIVE Main Stage, the Pella Build Better Stage and the Know Better Stage, will explore mastering the unique challenges of high-altitude building techniques to revolutionary approaches in cabinetry craftsmanship, electrical systems and emerging custom home trends that are reshaping the industry landscape.

Classroom sessions span building science and strategic business operations. Technical tracks explore specialized trade expertise, from advanced drywall techniques and weather-resistant barrier innovations to coastal construction solutions, while business pathways provide actionable frameworks for project management, digital marketing and team development that drive measurable organizational success.

Two additional Build Experts will join the lineup: Jordan Smith, co-founder of Smith House, a residential construction company in Austin, Texas, who shares a unique blend of hands-on technical expertise and client-focused service to every project, and Mike Conneely, co-founder of Greenside Design Build in Chicago's western suburbs, who brings 30 years of experience building custom homes focused on high performance, premium craftsmanship and sustainability.

"Build Show LIVE exists to advance the future of homebuilding by delivering transformative, experience-driven education for builders, remodelers, contractors and serious DIYers, as well as bridge the gap between digital learning and jobsite execution, empowering professionals to build smarter, stronger and more sustainably," shares Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets Construction. "What sets this event apart is it brings to life the integrity, expertise and builder-first mindset that has made 'The Build Show' a household name in high-performance construction. The live event format transforms a loyal digital audience into a face-to-face learning network."

"The construction industry is evolving rapidly and Build Show LIVE stands at the forefront of this transformation. By bringing to life the principles of better home building and building science through our experts and our content, we are empowering professionals?with project-specific techniques and business insights they can immediately apply," remarks Matt Risinger, Founder of The Build Show.?"Our collaborative approach unites trusted voices in residential construction with hands-on learning experiences that will truly make a difference in how homes are built across the country."

Networking highlights include the inaugural Build Show LIVE Block Party on Friday, October 17, an evening gathering for professionals to connect, and in-booth demonstrations throughout the exhibit days where attendees can engage directly with exhibitors, participate in hands-on product trials and join spontaneous problem-solving sessions with industry experts.

VIP attendees may engage in expert-led education, demonstrations, exclusive networking events and two home site tours showcasing in-progress and completed projects. Benefits include exclusive education on Thursday, access to all classroom sessions and a special VIP Party with industry leaders.

This is a community hungry for trusted, proven building practices. Build Show LIVE delivers cutting-edge, job-tested techniques, energy-efficient and sustainable systems; solutions that balance performance, durability and cost; and finally, a forum for real dialogue with peers and professionals. Build Show LIVE is where better building begins, in the classroom, on the show floor and back on the jobsite.

Companies exhibiting at Build Show LIVE include Adaptive, Andersen Windows & Doors, Arclin, Bosch Home Comfort, Huber Engineered Woods, LG Electronics USA, Pella, Prosoco, Polyguard, Schluter Systems L.P. and TapeTech, with more exhibitors signing on each week.

About Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE, created by Informa Markets Construction in collaboration with The Build Show, the trusted voice in residential construction, is the premier trade event dedicated to building science, fine craftsmanship and project-specific techniques.

About The Build Show

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Creator of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms.

