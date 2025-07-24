Floafers Teams Up With Supercell's Brawl Stars to Launch Limited-Edition Footwear Line Inspired by the Global Gaming Phenomenon

The character-driven design series is a bold step into culture for the fast-growing footwear brand

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Floafers, the award-winning footwear brand, announces a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Supercell, the global force behind Brawl Stars (the wildly popular mobile game with more than 1 billion downloads worldwide). The partnership kicks off with a limited-time footwear capsule that brings beloved Brawl Stars characters Spike and Crow to life - along with a customizable "Starr Slide" featuring iconic Brawl Stars emblems and interchangeable collectible pieces.

The collection pushes the boundaries of standard footwear collaborations, with each design being crafted from the ground up to embody the full visual identity, personality, and in-game energy of its character. From silhouette to color, every detail was designed purposefully to create true wearable extensions of the Brawl Stars universe.

Key creative direction was led by Piers Helmore, currently Head of Footwear, Apparel, and Accessories at the experimental design agency MSCHF. With a background in footwear and industrial design, Helmore collaborated closely with Floafers CMO David Giordano and the Brawl Stars team to transform the characters into something fans can wear.

The Floafers x Brawl Stars Spike shoe will be the first drop, available for pre-sale beginning July 24. The collaboration will be amplified at San Diego Comic-Con (July 24-27) where Brawl Stars fans will get a first look at the shoe alongside limited giveaways.

Every couple of months, a new trio of character-inspired styles will drop exclusively on the Floafers website, supported by a loyalty program built for fans and collectors. Through this platform, customers can level up their membership status, earn rewards points, gain early access to limited releases, and unlock perks like rare shoe accessories, exclusive product drops, and surprise giveaways. Following the North American launch, the collection will expand across South America, Europe, and Asia through late 2025.

"This collaboration opened up a whole new creative frontier for Floafers," said Larry Reines, CEO of Floafers. "Brawl Stars' rich world and unforgettable characters inspired us to push design and manufacturing in bold new ways. It's much more than branded merch - it's storytelling through design, and we're incredibly proud to bring it to life for the Brawl Stars community and beyond."

Andrea Fasulo, Supercell Head of Global Licensing, added: "At Supercell, we're always looking for unexpected ways to extend the Brawl Stars universe beyond the screen-and into the hands and lives of our players. This collaboration with Floafers does exactly that. It's playful, expressive, and most importantly, driven by the passion of our community. We love seeing our characters come to life in ways that fans can literally walk around in."

###

About Floafers

Floafers is an award-winning, next-gen footwear brand that's redefining what everyday shoes can do. With bold designs, easy slip-on styles, and all-day comfort, Floafers is committed to fun, function, and fearless self-expression. Learn more at floafers.com or @floafers.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its founding in 2010, the company has brought seven games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters and mo.co. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. In 2024 alone, Brawl Stars amassed over 1.3 billion downloads and the game has topped the app store download charts in 66 countries. Brawl Stars is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

For press inquiries, images, or interviews, please contact:

Michelle Calarco / michelle.calarco@gmail.com

https://floafers.com/pages/brawl-stars

SOURCE: Floafers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/floafers-teams-up-with-supercells-brawl-stars-to-launch-limited-1052467