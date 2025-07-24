Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 24% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 24% higher diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024. Year-to-date and as of June 30, 2025, highlights include:
Income/Profitability:
- Net income of $9.4 million: 25% higher than $7.5 million year-over-year
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.89: 24% higher than $1.53 in the same period of 2024
- Pre-tax pre-provision income of $14.5 million: 31% higher than $11.1 million in the first half of 2024
- Revenue of $39.8 million: 18% higher than $33.9 million in the same period of 2024
- 2% linked-quarter growth and 23% year-over-year growth in net interest income
- 4% linked-quarter decline and 10% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
- Non-interest expenses of $25.3 million: 11% higher year-over-year
- ROAE of 14.5%
- ROAA of 1.0%
Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:
- Wealth assets of $2.4 billion, 10% higher than $2.2 billion one year prior
- Year-over-year loan growth of 15% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.5 billion
- Year-over-year deposit growth of 16% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.6 billion
Safety and Soundness:
- Credit quality metrics:
- $0.5 million non-performing loans
- $0 past due +90 loans
- $5.4 million ORE
- 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
- Capital ratios
- Total risk-based capital: 12.1%
- CET1: 10.9%
- Tier 1 leverage: 9.7%
Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We continue to see positive momentum from our investments in people, processes and technology in new and existing markets. We look forward to serving our clients and accelerating revenue in the back half of the year."
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of June 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.8 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.6 billion in deposits and $2.4 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
6/30/2025 vs. 03/31/2025
06/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2024
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 2,415
$ 2,285
$ 2,297
$ 2,308
$ 2,200
$ 130
6 %
$ 215
10 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
6/30/2025 vs. 03/31/2025
06/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 124,351
$ 100,968
$ 125,016
$ 117,265
$ 71,623
$ 23,383
23 %
$ 52,728
74 %
Federal funds sold
1,900
525
950
1,950
75
1,375
262 %
1,825
2433 %
Securities available for sale
175,535
175,599
158,885
156,926
151,379
(64)
0 %
24,156
16 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,496,222
1,492,413
1,455,238
1,411,569
1,357,150
3,809
0 %
139,072
10 %
Allowance for credit losses
(17,944)
(17,015)
(16,330)
(16,494)
(15,895)
(929)
5 %
(2,049)
13 %
Loans, net
1,478,278
1,475,398
1,438,908
1,395,075
1,341,255
2,880
0 %
137,023
10 %
Fixed assets
3,980
4,221
4,420
4,647
4,820
(241)
-6 %
(840)
-17 %
Interest receivable
6,611
6,909
6,678
6,478
6,903
(298)
-4 %
(292)
-4 %
Other assets
58,967
53,866
54,084
54,396
56,200
5,101
9 %
2,767
5 %
Total assets
$ 1,849,622
$ 1,817,486
$ 1,788,941
$ 1,736,737
$ 1,632,255
$ 32,136
2 %
$ 217,367
13 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 273,119
$ 270,536
$ 274,872
$ 255,008
$ 274,968
$ 2,583
1 %
$ (1,849)
-1 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,299,175
1,356,172
1,321,864
1,268,998
1,124,013
(56,997)
-4 %
175,162
16 %
Total deposits
1,572,294
1,626,708
1,596,736
1,524,006
1,398,981
(54,414)
-3 %
173,313
12 %
Total Borrowings
118,786
38,763
39,296
64,273
94,250
80,023
206 %
24,536
26 %
Accrued interest payable
1,452
559
1,149
643
1,517
893
160 %
(65)
-4 %
Other liabilities
21,333
20,382
26,964
22,018
19,474
951
5 %
1,859
10 %
Total liabilities
1,713,865
1,686,412
1,664,145
1,610,940
1,514,222
27,453
2 %
199,643
13 %
Total stockholders' equity
135,757
131,074
124,796
125,797
118,033
4,683
4 %
17,724
15 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,849,622
$ 1,817,486
$ 1,788,941
$ 1,736,737
$ 1,632,255
$ 32,136
2 %
$ 217,367
13 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
2Q25 vs. 1Q25
2Q25 vs. 2Q24
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 25,306
$ 24,803
$ 25,141
$ 25,423
$ 23,505
$ 503
2 %
$ 1,801
8 %
Securities available for sale
1,605
1,474
1,257
1,187
1,101
131
9 %
504
46 %
Short term investments
1,043
1,169
1,222
837
982
(126)
-11 %
61
6 %
Total interest income
27,954
27,446
27,620
27,447
25,588
508
2 %
2,366
9 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,049
11,268
11,807
12,296
11,429
(219)
-2 %
(380)
-3 %
Borrowings
1,022
637
804
1,253
1,044
385
60 %
(22)
-2 %
Total interest expense
12,071
11,905
12,611
13,549
12,473
166
1 %
(402)
-3 %
Net interest income
15,883
15,541
15,009
13,898
13,115
342
2 %
2,768
21 %
Provision for credit losses
1,236
775
1,080
599
847
461
59 %
389
46 %
Net interest income after provision
14,647
14,766
13,929
13,299
12,268
(119)
-1 %
2,379
19 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,131
4,245
4,108
3,943
4,051
(114)
-3 %
80
2 %
Non-interest expense
12,964
12,325
12,721
11,638
11,497
639
5 %
1,467
13 %
Income before income taxes
5,814
6,686
5,316
5,604
4,822
(872)
-13 %
992
21 %
Provision for income taxes
1,434
1,655
1,236
1,458
1,204
(221)
-13 %
230
19 %
Net Income
4,380
5,031
4,080
4,146
3,618
(651)
-13 %
762
21 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.88
$ 1.01
$ 0.82
$ 0.84
$ 0.73
$ (0.13)
-13 %
$ 0.15
21 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.88
$ 1.01
$ 0.82
$ 0.84
$ 0.73
$ (0.13)
-13 %
$ 0.15
21 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 50,108
$ 45,560
$ 4,548
10 %
Securities available for sale
3,080
2,132
948
44 %
Short term investments
2,212
2,116
96
5 %
Total interest income
55,400
49,808
5,592
11 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
22,317
22,618
(301)
-1 %
Borrowings
1,659
1,592
67
4 %
Total interest expense
23,976
24,210
(234)
-1 %
Net interest income
31,424
25,598
5,826
23 %
Provision for credit losses
2,011
1,243
768
62 %
Net interest income after provision
29,413
24,355
5,058
21 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
8,376
8,271
105
1 %
Non-interest expense
25,289
22,817
2,472
11 %
Income before income taxes
12,500
9,809
2,691
27 %
Provision for income taxes
3,089
2,261
828
37 %
Net Income
9,411
7,548
1,863
25 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.89
$ 1.53
$ 0.36
24 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.89
$ 1.53
$ 0.36
24 %
