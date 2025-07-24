Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 24% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 24% higher diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024. Year-to-date and as of June 30, 2025, highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

Net income of $9.4 million: 25% higher than $7.5 million year-over-year

Diluted earnings per share of $1.89: 24% higher than $1.53 in the same period of 2024

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $14.5 million: 31% higher than $11.1 million in the first half of 2024

Revenue of $39.8 million: 18% higher than $33.9 million in the same period of 2024 2% linked-quarter growth and 23% year-over-year growth in net interest income 4% linked-quarter decline and 10% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees

Non-interest expenses of $25.3 million: 11% higher year-over-year

ROAE of 14.5%

ROAA of 1.0%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

Wealth assets of $2.4 billion, 10% higher than $2.2 billion one year prior

Year-over-year loan growth of 15% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.5 billion

Year-over-year deposit growth of 16% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.6 billion

Safety and Soundness:

Credit quality metrics: $0.5 million non-performing loans $0 past due +90 loans $5.4 million ORE 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net

Capital ratios Total risk-based capital: 12.1% CET1: 10.9% Tier 1 leverage: 9.7%



Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We continue to see positive momentum from our investments in people, processes and technology in new and existing markets. We look forward to serving our clients and accelerating revenue in the back half of the year."

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of June 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.8 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.6 billion in deposits and $2.4 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

6/30/2025 vs. 03/31/2025

06/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2024





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,415

$ 2,285

$ 2,297

$ 2,308

$ 2,200

$ 130

6 %

$ 215

10 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

6/30/2025 vs. 03/31/2025

06/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2024 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 124,351

$ 100,968

$ 125,016

$ 117,265

$ 71,623

$ 23,383

23 %

$ 52,728

74 % Federal funds sold

1,900

525

950

1,950

75

1,375

262 %

1,825

2433 % Securities available for sale

175,535

175,599

158,885

156,926

151,379

(64)

0 %

24,156

16 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,496,222

1,492,413

1,455,238

1,411,569

1,357,150

3,809

0 %

139,072

10 % Allowance for credit losses

(17,944)

(17,015)

(16,330)

(16,494)

(15,895)

(929)

5 %

(2,049)

13 % Loans, net

1,478,278

1,475,398

1,438,908

1,395,075

1,341,255

2,880

0 %

137,023

10 % Fixed assets

3,980

4,221

4,420

4,647

4,820

(241)

-6 %

(840)

-17 % Interest receivable

6,611

6,909

6,678

6,478

6,903

(298)

-4 %

(292)

-4 % Other assets

58,967

53,866

54,084

54,396

56,200

5,101

9 %

2,767

5 % Total assets

$ 1,849,622

$ 1,817,486

$ 1,788,941

$ 1,736,737

$ 1,632,255

$ 32,136

2 %

$ 217,367

13 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 273,119

$ 270,536

$ 274,872

$ 255,008

$ 274,968

$ 2,583

1 %

$ (1,849)

-1 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,299,175

1,356,172

1,321,864

1,268,998

1,124,013

(56,997)

-4 %

175,162

16 % Total deposits

1,572,294

1,626,708

1,596,736

1,524,006

1,398,981

(54,414)

-3 %

173,313

12 % Total Borrowings

118,786

38,763

39,296

64,273

94,250

80,023

206 %

24,536

26 % Accrued interest payable

1,452

559

1,149

643

1,517

893

160 %

(65)

-4 % Other liabilities

21,333

20,382

26,964

22,018

19,474

951

5 %

1,859

10 % Total liabilities

1,713,865

1,686,412

1,664,145

1,610,940

1,514,222

27,453

2 %

199,643

13 % Total stockholders' equity

135,757

131,074

124,796

125,797

118,033

4,683

4 %

17,724

15 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,849,622

$ 1,817,486

$ 1,788,941

$ 1,736,737

$ 1,632,255

$ 32,136

2 %

$ 217,367

13 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

2Q25 vs. 1Q25

2Q25 vs. 2Q24





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 25,306

$ 24,803

$ 25,141

$ 25,423

$ 23,505

$ 503

2 %

$ 1,801

8 % Securities available for sale

1,605

1,474

1,257

1,187

1,101

131

9 %

504

46 % Short term investments

1,043

1,169

1,222

837

982

(126)

-11 %

61

6 % Total interest income

27,954

27,446

27,620

27,447

25,588

508

2 %

2,366

9 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

11,049

11,268

11,807

12,296

11,429

(219)

-2 %

(380)

-3 % Borrowings

1,022

637

804

1,253

1,044

385

60 %

(22)

-2 % Total interest expense

12,071

11,905

12,611

13,549

12,473

166

1 %

(402)

-3 % Net interest income

15,883

15,541

15,009

13,898

13,115

342

2 %

2,768

21 % Provision for credit losses

1,236

775

1,080

599

847

461

59 %

389

46 % Net interest income after provision

14,647

14,766

13,929

13,299

12,268

(119)

-1 %

2,379

19 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

4,131

4,245

4,108

3,943

4,051

(114)

-3 %

80

2 % Non-interest expense

12,964

12,325

12,721

11,638

11,497

639

5 %

1,467

13 % Income before income taxes

5,814

6,686

5,316

5,604

4,822

(872)

-13 %

992

21 % Provision for income taxes

1,434

1,655

1,236

1,458

1,204

(221)

-13 %

230

19 % Net Income

4,380

5,031

4,080

4,146

3,618

(651)

-13 %

762

21 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.73

$ (0.13)

-13 %

$ 0.15

21 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.73

$ (0.13)

-13 %

$ 0.15

21 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







6/30/2025



6/30/2024

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 50,108



$ 45,560

$ 4,548

10 % Securities available for sale

3,080



2,132

948

44 % Short term investments

2,212



2,116

96

5 % Total interest income

55,400



49,808

5,592

11 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

22,317



22,618

(301)

-1 % Borrowings

1,659



1,592

67

4 % Total interest expense

23,976



24,210

(234)

-1 % Net interest income

31,424



25,598

5,826

23 % Provision for credit losses

2,011



1,243

768

62 % Net interest income after provision

29,413



24,355

5,058

21 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

8,376



8,271

105

1 % Non-interest expense

25,289



22,817

2,472

11 % Income before income taxes

12,500



9,809

2,691

27 % Provision for income taxes

3,089



2,261

828

37 % Net Income

9,411



7,548

1,863

25 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.89



$ 1.53

$ 0.36

24 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.89



$ 1.53

$ 0.36

24 %





















