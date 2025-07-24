Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 15:01 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 24% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 24% higher diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024. Year-to-date and as of June 30, 2025, highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

  • Net income of $9.4 million: 25% higher than $7.5 million year-over-year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.89: 24% higher than $1.53 in the same period of 2024
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $14.5 million: 31% higher than $11.1 million in the first half of 2024
  • Revenue of $39.8 million: 18% higher than $33.9 million in the same period of 2024
    • 2% linked-quarter growth and 23% year-over-year growth in net interest income
    • 4% linked-quarter decline and 10% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
  • Non-interest expenses of $25.3 million: 11% higher year-over-year
  • ROAE of 14.5%
  • ROAA of 1.0%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

  • Wealth assets of $2.4 billion, 10% higher than $2.2 billion one year prior
  • Year-over-year loan growth of 15% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.5 billion
  • Year-over-year deposit growth of 16% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.6 billion

Safety and Soundness:

  • Credit quality metrics:
    • $0.5 million non-performing loans
    • $0 past due +90 loans
    • $5.4 million ORE
    • 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
  • Capital ratios
    • Total risk-based capital: 12.1%
    • CET1: 10.9%
    • Tier 1 leverage: 9.7%

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We continue to see positive momentum from our investments in people, processes and technology in new and existing markets. We look forward to serving our clients and accelerating revenue in the back half of the year."

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of June 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.8 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.6 billion in deposits and $2.4 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



















(In millions)


As of


Change


Change



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


6/30/2025 vs. 03/31/2025


06/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2024




















Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)


$ 2,415


$ 2,285


$ 2,297


$ 2,308


$ 2,200


$ 130


6 %


$ 215


10 %




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)














(in thousands)


As of


Change


Change



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


6/30/2025 vs. 03/31/2025


06/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2024

Assets



















Cash and due from banks


$ 124,351


$ 100,968


$ 125,016


$ 117,265


$ 71,623


$ 23,383


23 %


$ 52,728


74 %

Federal funds sold


1,900


525


950


1,950


75


1,375


262 %


1,825


2433 %

Securities available for sale


175,535


175,599


158,885


156,926


151,379


(64)


0 %


24,156


16 %

Loans, net of unearned income


1,496,222


1,492,413


1,455,238


1,411,569


1,357,150


3,809


0 %


139,072


10 %

Allowance for credit losses


(17,944)


(17,015)


(16,330)


(16,494)


(15,895)


(929)


5 %


(2,049)


13 %

Loans, net


1,478,278


1,475,398


1,438,908


1,395,075


1,341,255


2,880


0 %


137,023


10 %

Fixed assets


3,980


4,221


4,420


4,647


4,820


(241)


-6 %


(840)


-17 %

Interest receivable


6,611


6,909


6,678


6,478


6,903


(298)


-4 %


(292)


-4 %

Other assets


58,967


53,866


54,084


54,396


56,200


5,101


9 %


2,767


5 %

Total assets


$ 1,849,622


$ 1,817,486


$ 1,788,941


$ 1,736,737


$ 1,632,255


$ 32,136


2 %


$ 217,367


13 %




















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 273,119


$ 270,536


$ 274,872


$ 255,008


$ 274,968


$ 2,583


1 %


$ (1,849)


-1 %

Interest-bearing deposits


1,299,175


1,356,172


1,321,864


1,268,998


1,124,013


(56,997)


-4 %


175,162


16 %

Total deposits


1,572,294


1,626,708


1,596,736


1,524,006


1,398,981


(54,414)


-3 %


173,313


12 %

Total Borrowings


118,786


38,763


39,296


64,273


94,250


80,023


206 %


24,536


26 %

Accrued interest payable


1,452


559


1,149


643


1,517


893


160 %


(65)


-4 %

Other liabilities


21,333


20,382


26,964


22,018


19,474


951


5 %


1,859


10 %

Total liabilities


1,713,865


1,686,412


1,664,145


1,610,940


1,514,222


27,453


2 %


199,643


13 %

Total stockholders' equity


135,757


131,074


124,796


125,797


118,033


4,683


4 %


17,724


15 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,849,622


$ 1,817,486


$ 1,788,941


$ 1,736,737


$ 1,632,255


$ 32,136


2 %


$ 217,367


13 %




















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


Quarter Ended


Change


Change



6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


2Q25 vs. 1Q25


2Q25 vs. 2Q24




















Interest income:



















Loans, including fees


$ 25,306


$ 24,803


$ 25,141


$ 25,423


$ 23,505


$ 503


2 %


$ 1,801


8 %

Securities available for sale


1,605


1,474


1,257


1,187


1,101


131


9 %


504


46 %

Short term investments


1,043


1,169


1,222


837


982


(126)


-11 %


61


6 %

Total interest income


27,954


27,446


27,620


27,447


25,588


508


2 %


2,366


9 %

Interest expense:



















Deposits


11,049


11,268


11,807


12,296


11,429


(219)


-2 %


(380)


-3 %

Borrowings


1,022


637


804


1,253


1,044


385


60 %


(22)


-2 %

Total interest expense


12,071


11,905


12,611


13,549


12,473


166


1 %


(402)


-3 %

Net interest income


15,883


15,541


15,009


13,898


13,115


342


2 %


2,768


21 %

Provision for credit losses


1,236


775


1,080


599


847


461


59 %


389


46 %

Net interest income after provision


14,647


14,766


13,929


13,299


12,268


(119)


-1 %


2,379


19 %

for loan losses



















Non-interest income


4,131


4,245


4,108


3,943


4,051


(114)


-3 %


80


2 %

Non-interest expense


12,964


12,325


12,721


11,638


11,497


639


5 %


1,467


13 %

Income before income taxes


5,814


6,686


5,316


5,604


4,822


(872)


-13 %


992


21 %

Provision for income taxes


1,434


1,655


1,236


1,458


1,204


(221)


-13 %


230


19 %

Net Income


4,380


5,031


4,080


4,146


3,618


(651)


-13 %


762


21 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 0.88


$ 1.01


$ 0.82


$ 0.84


$ 0.73


$ (0.13)


-13 %


$ 0.15


21 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 0.88


$ 1.01


$ 0.82


$ 0.84


$ 0.73


$ (0.13)


-13 %


$ 0.15


21 %




















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.











CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(in thousands)


YTD Period Ended





6/30/2025



6/30/2024


Change











Interest income:










Loans, including fees


$ 50,108



$ 45,560


$ 4,548


10 %

Securities available for sale


3,080



2,132


948


44 %

Short term investments


2,212



2,116


96


5 %

Total interest income


55,400



49,808


5,592


11 %

Interest expense:










Deposits


22,317



22,618


(301)


-1 %

Borrowings


1,659



1,592


67


4 %

Total interest expense


23,976



24,210


(234)


-1 %

Net interest income


31,424



25,598


5,826


23 %

Provision for credit losses


2,011



1,243


768


62 %

Net interest income after provision


29,413



24,355


5,058


21 %

for loan losses










Non-interest income


8,376



8,271


105


1 %

Non-interest expense


25,289



22,817


2,472


11 %

Income before income taxes


12,500



9,809


2,691


27 %

Provision for income taxes


3,089



2,261


828


37 %

Net Income


9,411



7,548


1,863


25 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.89



$ 1.53


$ 0.36


24 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.89



$ 1.53


$ 0.36


24 %











For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
