Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2025

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $2.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $585 thousand, or 31.1%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, net income increased $1.0 million, or 71.2%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $4.4 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, representing an increase of $1.5 million, or 52.8%, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $4.2 million since June 30, 2024 and an increase of $75.4 million since December 31, 2024. Growth in the balance sheet since June 30, 2024, totaling $4.2 million, was driven by growth in deposits of $47.3 million, or 5.1%, and growth in shareholders' equity of $9.7 million, or 13.1%, offset by a decline in borrowings and subordinated debt of $52.9 million. During the period of mid-January 2024 through early November 2024, advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million impacted asset balances. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate and the earnings rate offered by the FRB. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November 2024 meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates eliminating the arbitrage opportunity. Balance sheet growth since December 31, 2024 of $75.4 million was driven primarily by deposit growth of $69.8 million, or 15.4% annualized, which included growth in time deposit, money market, NOW and noninterest-bearing demand account balances of $31.9 million, $20.5 million, $8.8 million and $4.9 million, respectively.

Loan balances outstanding grew to $872.1 million as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $31.1 million, or 3.7% from June 30, 2024, and $24.5 million, or 5.8% annualized from December 31, 2024. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential loans, including home equity loans, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, grew $21.2 million, $16.9 million, and $8.8 million, respectively, since June 30, 2024. A decline in construction and land development loans of $22.1 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios. Since December 31, 2024, growth in residential loans, including home equity loans, construction and land development loans, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $11.3 million, $8.1 million and $5.3 million, respectively, contributed to total loan growth of $24.5 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.5 million during the same period in 2024, and $8.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.83% during the second quarter of 2024 to 3.13% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM during 2022 and 2023 as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved, as interest rates on interest-bearing deposits stabilized and maturing loans continue to reprice at higher interest rates. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September 2024 also contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest income increased $311 thousand during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $242 thousand with an increase in mortgage origination and sale activity associated with the spring and summer seasons. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $95 thousand because of improved performance of the equity market in the second quarter.

Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024 - Noninterest income increased $171 thousand. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $90 thousand driven by relative performance of the equity market. Mortgage banking revenue and card and merchant services income increased $41 thousand and $25 thousand, respectively, reflecting increased transaction activity.

Six Months June 30, 2025 vs. Six Months June 30, 2024 - Noninterest income increased $67 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Mortgage banking revenue and card and merchant services income increased $76 thousand and $49 thousand, respectively, reflecting increased transaction activity. Other non-interest income increased $48 thousand and included broker fees totaling $72 thousand received in the first quarter 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration ("SBA") qualified loans. Offsetting the noted increases in revenue was a decline of $98 thousand in earnings on bank-owned life insurance as the first quarter of 2024 included receipt of insurance proceeds of $138 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense decreased $62 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses of $187 thousand and $76 thousand, respectively, offset by an increase in data and item processing expense of $95 thousand and an increase in legal and professional fees of $89 thousand. Salaries and benefits decreased due to decreased health insurance costs of $170 thousand associated with stop loss coverage of certain claims activity. Occupancy and equipment expense fell as snow removal costs incurred in the first quarter did not impact the second quarter. A nonrecurring deposit processing loss of $70 thousand contributed to the increase in data and item processing expense. Legal and professional expense increased as the Company, having crossed $1 billion in total assets in 2024, continues preparation for the regulatory requirements associated with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act.

Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $59 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and benefits of $72 thousand.

Six Months June 30, 2025 vs. Six Months June 30, 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $529 thousand in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $575 thousand, offset by a decrease in data and item processing expense of $171 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases and increased incentive compensation accruals. A decline in fraud and operating losses associated with deposit processing of $194 thousand contributed to the decrease in data and item processing expense.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.13% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.15% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.16% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.08 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 18, 2025, for stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025, and payable on August 8, 2025.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





?







Balance Sheets (unaudited)









?









As of Period End





6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024















ASSETS















Cash and due from banks $ 67,210,170 $ 41,754,293 $ 16,510,418 $ 90,485,075 $ 91,988,101

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 46,712,422 42,514,398 40,481,911 43,803,206 39,518,549

Securities held-to-maturity 88,807,858 90,382,973 91,374,820 92,558,298 93,944,321



Less allowance for credit losses 92,176 93,416 102,896 110,386 118,787



Total securities held-to-maturity 88,715,682 90,289,557 91,271,924 92,447,912 93,825,534





?











Total securities 135,428,104 132,803,955 131,753,835 136,251,118 133,344,083

Equity securities, at cost 1,426,700 1,901,700 1,404,700 1,404,600 1,404,600

Loans

872,116,129 863,383,714 847,593,970 847,539,088 841,043,351



Less allowance for loan credit losses 8,675,088 8,525,628 8,279,404 8,167,602 8,186,862



Loans, net 863,441,041 854,858,086 839,314,566 839,371,486 832,856,489

Loans held for sale 1,445,377 564,685 5,106,956 4,591,950 4,739,191

Premises and equipment 6,196,774 5,628,103 5,688,187 5,805,983 6,010,649

Right of use asset 1,816,066 1,939,827 1,911,836 2,031,653 2,152,804

Accrued interest receivable 3,422,469 3,342,795 3,152,505 3,124,150 3,360,417

Deferred tax assets 4,356,321 4,431,764 4,558,255 4,568,943 4,870,431

Bank owned life insurance 7,570,668 7,443,531 7,411,319 7,379,630 7,159,381

Goodwill

1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507 1,656,507

Other assets 1,638,591 1,741,146 1,771,483 1,660,574 1,891,044





?











Total Assets $ 1,095,608,788 $ 1,058,066,392 $ 1,020,240,567 $ 1,098,331,669 $ 1,091,433,697





?







LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













?











Liabilities













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand $ 256,355,584 $ 247,511,094 $ 251,431,084 $ 246,907,558 $ 248,150,379



Interest-bearing 721,494,804 685,201,331 656,575,635 685,892,223 682,397,667



Total deposits 977,850,388 932,712,425 908,006,719 932,799,781 930,548,046



FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,000,000 25,000,000 15,000,000 65,000,000 65,000,000



Subordinated debt, net 12,046,819 12,043,757 12,040,695 15,000,000 14,977,576



Lease liabilities 1,886,828 2,011,829 1,984,920 2,105,649 2,226,547



Accrued interest payable 567,996 730,113 485,160 2,468,369 1,633,334



Other liabilities 4,321,095 4,380,812 3,694,164 3,662,903 2,853,893



?













Total Liabilities 1,011,673,126 976,878,936 941,211,658 1,021,036,702 1,017,239,396



?











Shareholders' Equity













Common stock 29,289 29,289 29,198 29,159 29,159



Additional paid-in-capital 41,469,625 41,351,223 41,331,966 41,284,421 41,204,072



Retained earnings 48,480,152 46,246,459 44,597,524 43,039,340 41,167,218



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,043,404) (6,439,515) (6,929,779) (7,057,953) (8,206,148)



?













Total Shareholders' Equity 83,935,662 81,187,456 79,028,909 77,294,967 74,194,301



?













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,095,608,788 $ 1,058,066,392 $ 1,020,240,567 $ 1,098,331,669 $ 1,091,433,697

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



?















Statements of Income (unaudited)







?

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024

6/30/2025 6/30/2024









?









Interest Income

















Loans, including fees $ 12,597,796 $ 12,228,538 $ 12,057,265 $ 12,066,857 $ 11,471,139

$ 24,826,334 $ 22,652,683

Securities 888,721 858,632 809,512 773,571 773,717

1,747,353 1,546,320

Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 467,029 119,202 548,309 1,101,997 1,289,874

586,231 2,156,433



Total interest income 13,953,546 13,206,372 13,415,086 13,942,425 13,534,730

27,159,918 26,355,436







?











Interest Expense

















Deposits 4,758,194 4,405,731 4,686,005 5,146,858 5,005,650

9,163,925 9,709,598

Borrowed funds 149,325 189,055 380,370 756,653 750,049

338,380 1,420,965

Subordinated debt 207,250 207,250 209,934 238,049 238,050

414,500 476,099



Total interest expense 5,114,769 4,802,036 5,276,309 6,141,560 5,993,749

9,916,805 11,606,662





?













Net interest income 8,838,777 8,404,336 8,138,777 7,800,865 7,540,981

17,243,113 14,748,774 Provision for credit losses 148,330 248,558 178,624 (7,396) 168,120

396,888 435,490 Net interest income after provision ?















for credit losses 8,690,447 8,155,778 7,960,153 7,808,261 7,372,861

16,846,225 14,313,284







?











Noninterest income

















Mortgage banking revenue 406,440 164,015 470,783 508,209 365,003

570,455 494,752

Card and merchant services 310,082 281,415 314,785 294,243 285,572

591,497 542,936

Service charges on deposits 231,856 235,097 262,583 252,406 237,357

466,953 474,377

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 118,847 23,920 23,398 86,958 28,755

142,767 240,396

Loss on sale of investment securities - - (442,493) - -

- -

Other 25,959 77,870 5,427 5,022 5,001

103,829 56,285



Total noninterest income 1,093,184 782,317 634,483 1,146,838 921,688

1,875,501 1,808,746







?











Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 3,660,059 3,847,202 3,565,344 3,696,105 3,588,465

7,507,261 6,932,653

Occupancy and equipment 848,881 925,091 906,738 901,283 869,510

1,773,972 1,733,518

Data and item processing 686,375 590,840 624,021 492,294 731,661

1,277,215 1,448,373

Legal and professional fees 366,768 277,977 291,944 242,411 354,244

644,745 642,437

FDIC insurance 170,937 142,866 206,376 210,789 205,143

313,803 390,277

Advertising 79,253 107,375 78,362 93,129 73,236

186,628 134,703

Other 604,861 587,891 616,615 553,021 536,341

1,192,752 1,085,055



Total noninterest expense 6,417,134 6,479,242 6,289,400 6,189,032 6,358,600

12,896,376 12,367,016





?













Income before income taxes 3,366,497 2,458,853 2,305,236 2,766,067 1,935,949

5,825,350 3,755,014 Income tax expense 898,493 576,217 571,853 718,989 494,293

1,474,710 907,663 Net income

$ 2,468,004 $ 1,882,636 $ 1,733,383 $ 2,047,078 $ 1,441,656

$ 4,350,640 $ 2,847,351







?











Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









?









Per Share Data (unaudited)









?















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024

6/30/2025 6/30/2024









?









Earnings per common share

















Basic

$ 0.84 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.49

$ 1.49 $ 0.98

Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.49

$ 1.48 $ 0.98 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,928,888 2,928,888 2,919,797 2,915,933 2,915,933

- 2,915,933 Average common shares outstanding

















Basic

2,928,888 2,922,624 2,919,677 2,915,933 2,913,048

2,925,773 2,914,491

Diluted 2,944,207 2,937,508 2,934,754 2,927,377 2,916,951

2,942,204 2,915,954 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

$ 0.16 $ 0.12

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries











?







Selected Financial Data (unaudited)



























As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Six Months Ended





6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024

6/30/2025 6/30/2024





?













Per Share Data



















Common shares outstanding 2,928,888 2,928,888 2,919,797 2,915,933 2,915,933

2,928,888 2,915,933

Book value per share $ 28.66 $ 27.72 $ 27.07 $ 26.51 $ 25.44

$ 28.66 $ 25.44

Tangible book value per share $ 28.09 $ 27.15 $ 26.50 $ 25.94 $ 24.88

$ 28.09 $ 24.88

??

















Capital (bank consolidated unless noted otherwise)

















Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 12.28 % 12.11 % 12.12 % 12.27 % 11.98 %

12.28 % 11.98 %

Tier 1 capital 12.28 % 12.11 % 12.12 % 12.27 % 11.98 %

12.28 % 11.98 %

Total risk based capital 13.41 % 13.23 % 13.24 % 13.36 % 13.07 %

13.41 % 13.07 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.29 % 9.47 % 9.06 % 8.90 % 8.69 %

9.29 % 8.69 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF) 7.52 % 7.53 % 7.60 % 6.90 % 6.66 %

7.52 % 6.66 %

?

















Asset Quality Data

















Non-accrual loans $ 1,442,329 $ 1,488,718 $ 1,525,759 $ 1,566,138 $ 1,798,530

$ 1,442,329 $ 1,798,530

Non-performing assets $ 1,442,329 $ 1,488,718 $ 1,525,759 $ 1,566,138 $ 1,798,530

$ 1,442,329 $ 1,798,530

Non-performing loans to loans 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.21 %

0.17 % 0.21 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.16 %

0.13 % 0.16 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 %

Allowance for loan credit losses to loans 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.96 %

0.99 % 0.96 %

?

















Other Data



















Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.74 % 0.65 % 0.74 % 0.53 %

0.83 % 0.53 %

Return on average equity 11.93 % 9.47 % 8.77 % 10.66 % 7.86 %

10.73 % 7.84 %

Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.36 % 3.13 % 2.90 % 2.83 %

3.36 % 2.82 %

Yield on interest-earning assets 5.32 % 5.29 % 5.16 % 5.18 % 5.09 %

5.30 % 5.03 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.80 % 2.78 % 2.93 % 3.19 % 3.19 %

2.79 % 3.14 %

Loans to deposits ratio 89.19 % 92.57 % 93.35 % 90.86 % 90.67 %

89.19 % 90.67 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



?

































Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)









?

































Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024



? Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate





















ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:





































Loans, including LHFS $ 868,901,865

$ 12,597,796

5.81 %

$ 857,799,175

$ 12,228,538

5.76 %

$ 833,960,162

$ 11,471,139

5.53 %



Securities 135,415,559

888,721

2.63 %

135,129,415

858,632

2.54 %

135,875,550

773,717

2.28 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 47,920,689

467,029

3.91 %

16,389,959

119,202

2.95 %

99,639,244

1,289,874

5.21 %





1,052,238,113

13,953,546

5.32 %

1,009,318,549

13,206,372

5.29 %

1,069,474,956

13,534,730

5.09 %



?



































Noninterest-earning assets 23,523,401









22,046,233









23,327,381



















































Total Assets $ 1,075,761,514









$ 1,031,364,782









$ 1,092,802,337











?

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits $ 527,492,595

$ 3,146,490

2.39 %

$ 511,603,640

$ 2,964,668

2.35 %

$ 534,288,264

$ 3,719,156

2.80 %



Time deposits 176,936,573

1,611,704

3.65 %

156,928,392

1,441,063

3.72 %

142,212,265

1,286,494

3.64 %



Interest-bearing deposits 704,429,168

4,758,194

2.71 %

668,532,032

4,405,731

2.67 %

676,500,529

5,005,650

2.98 %



Borrowings 27,044,756

356,575

5.28 %

30,466,939

396,305

5.24 %

79,963,039

988,099

4.96 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 731,473,924

5,114,769

2.80 %

698,998,971

4,802,036

2.78 %

756,463,568

5,993,749

3.19 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Demand deposits 254,468,601









244,507,561









253,726,240











Other 6,873,331









7,266,291









8,854,808











?





































Total Liabilities 992,815,856









950,772,823









1,019,044,616











?





































Cost of Total Deposits







1.99 %









1.96 %









2.16 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-





































bearing liabilities plus non-





































interest-bearing deposits)







2.05 %









2.06 %









2.39 %



?



































Shareholders' equity 82,945,658









80,591,959









73,757,721













?



































Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,075,761,514









$ 1,031,364,782









$ 1,092,802,337













?



































Net interest income / NIM



$ 8,838,777

3.37 %





$ 8,404,336

3.36 %





$ 7,540,981

2.83 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





?



















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)













?

















Six Months Ended





June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



? Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield /

Rate















ASSETS

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans $ 863,910,059

$ 24,826,334

5.78 %

$ 831,793,535

$ 22,652,683

5.48 %



Securities 135,273,444

1,747,353

2.58 %

136,807,807

1,546,320

2.26 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits 32,240,014

586,231

3.67 %

84,442,563

2,156,433

5.14 %





1,031,423,517

27,159,918

5.30 %

1,053,043,905

26,355,436

5.03 %





?





















Noninterest-earning assets 22,237,546









24,073,203













?























Total Assets $ 1,053,661,063









$ 1,077,117,108













?



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits $ 519,577,191

$ 6,111,158

2.37 %

$ 533,479,478

$ 7,356,101

2.77 %



Time deposits 166,993,913

3,052,767

3.69 %

133,953,380

2,353,497

3.53 %



Interest-bearing deposits 686,571,104

9,163,925

2.69 %

667,432,858

9,709,598

2.93 %



Borrowings 28,715,359

752,880

5.26 %

76,743,034

1,897,064

4.97 %



Interest-bearing liabilities 715,286,463

9,916,805

2.79 %

744,175,892

11,606,662

3.14 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits 249,504,107









251,603,733











Other 7,095,291









8,283,679











?

























Total Liabilities 971,885,861









1,004,063,304











?

























Cost of Total Deposits







1.97 %









2.12 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-

























bearing liabilities plus non-

























interest-bearing deposits)







2.07 %









2.34 %



?























Shareholders' equity 81,775,202









73,053,804













?























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 1,053,661,063









$ 1,077,117,108













?























Net interest income / NIM



$ 17,243,113

3.36 %





$ 14,748,774

2.82 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries



?









Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)



?















As of Period End





6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024





?







Loans:













Commercial real estate:











Construction and land development $ 67,819,407 $ 65,421,754 $ 59,761,206 $ 64,686,070 $ 89,921,555

Multifamily 22,989,449 24,142,268 25,185,498 23,437,101 21,281,351

Farmland 32,872,235 32,376,907 32,424,255 30,448,216 30,317,070

Other:















Owner occupied 139,335,615 143,451,648 136,172,517 137,266,535 130,560,913



Non-owner occupied 164,434,003 163,089,171 159,150,227 154,090,059 143,246,131



?









Residential, including home equity 307,500,247 298,829,304 296,196,340 297,472,722 290,587,107 Commercial and industrial 132,669,094 131,591,369 134,164,953 135,355,039 130,148,584 Consumer

847,668 915,551 1,036,859 1,296,915 1,392,904



Gross loans 868,467,718 859,817,972 844,091,855 844,052,657 837,455,615



Net deferred loan costs 3,648,411 3,565,742 3,502,115 3,486,431 3,587,736



Total Loans $ 872,116,129 $ 863,383,714 $ 847,593,970 $ 847,539,088 $ 841,043,351



?









Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $ 256,355,584 $ 247,511,094 $ 251,431,084 $ 246,907,558 $ 248,150,379 Interest-bearing:













NOW 1 203,461,544 193,760,532 194,682,425 223,884,815 223,072,312

Savings

73,765,147 72,670,367 69,979,571 69,566,114 72,408,661

Money Market 260,797,600 251,803,391 240,320,055 239,982,813 237,799,850

Time

183,470,513 166,967,041 151,593,584 152,458,481 149,116,844



Total interest-bearing 721,494,804 685,201,331 656,575,635 685,892,223 682,397,667



Total Deposits $ 977,850,388 $ 932,712,425 $ 908,006,719 $ 932,799,781 $ 930,548,046



?











1. Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.









