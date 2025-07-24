Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2025

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $2.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $585 thousand, or 31.1%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, net income increased $1.0 million, or 71.2%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 totaled $4.4 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, representing an increase of $1.5 million, or 52.8%, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Balance Sheet
Assets totaled $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $4.2 million since June 30, 2024 and an increase of $75.4 million since December 31, 2024. Growth in the balance sheet since June 30, 2024, totaling $4.2 million, was driven by growth in deposits of $47.3 million, or 5.1%, and growth in shareholders' equity of $9.7 million, or 13.1%, offset by a decline in borrowings and subordinated debt of $52.9 million. During the period of mid-January 2024 through early November 2024, advances drawn under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") available through the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") totaling $50.0 million impacted asset balances. The advances offered the opportunity of a positive arbitrage between the weighted average advance rate and the earnings rate offered by the FRB. The Bank repaid the advances immediately prior to the November 2024 meeting of the FRB, at which the FRB reduced short-term interest rates eliminating the arbitrage opportunity. Balance sheet growth since December 31, 2024 of $75.4 million was driven primarily by deposit growth of $69.8 million, or 15.4% annualized, which included growth in time deposit, money market, NOW and noninterest-bearing demand account balances of $31.9 million, $20.5 million, $8.8 million and $4.9 million, respectively.
Loan balances outstanding grew to $872.1 million as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of $31.1 million, or 3.7% from June 30, 2024, and $24.5 million, or 5.8% annualized from December 31, 2024. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, residential loans, including home equity loans, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, grew $21.2 million, $16.9 million, and $8.8 million, respectively, since June 30, 2024. A decline in construction and land development loans of $22.1 million during the same period offset the growth in other loan portfolios. Since December 31, 2024, growth in residential loans, including home equity loans, construction and land development loans, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans of $11.3 million, $8.1 million and $5.3 million, respectively, contributed to total loan growth of $24.5 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.5 million during the same period in 2024, and $8.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.83% during the second quarter of 2024 to 3.13% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.37% during the second quarter of 2025. The FRB's decision to increase short-term rates to combat inflation in March 2022 pressured the Company's NIM during 2022 and 2023 as deposit rates increased rapidly. The NIM reached a low point of 2.61% in the third quarter of 2023 and has since steadily improved, as interest rates on interest-bearing deposits stabilized and maturing loans continue to reprice at higher interest rates. Interest rate cuts initiated by the FRB beginning in September 2024 also contributed to the improvement in the NIM during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025.
Noninterest Income
Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest income increased $311 thousand during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $242 thousand with an increase in mortgage origination and sale activity associated with the spring and summer seasons. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $95 thousand because of improved performance of the equity market in the second quarter.
Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024 - Noninterest income increased $171 thousand. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance increased $90 thousand driven by relative performance of the equity market. Mortgage banking revenue and card and merchant services income increased $41 thousand and $25 thousand, respectively, reflecting increased transaction activity.
Six Months June 30, 2025 vs. Six Months June 30, 2024 - Noninterest income increased $67 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Mortgage banking revenue and card and merchant services income increased $76 thousand and $49 thousand, respectively, reflecting increased transaction activity. Other non-interest income increased $48 thousand and included broker fees totaling $72 thousand received in the first quarter 2025 for referrals of Small Business Administration ("SBA") qualified loans. Offsetting the noted increases in revenue was a decline of $98 thousand in earnings on bank-owned life insurance as the first quarter of 2024 included receipt of insurance proceeds of $138 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense decreased $62 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses of $187 thousand and $76 thousand, respectively, offset by an increase in data and item processing expense of $95 thousand and an increase in legal and professional fees of $89 thousand. Salaries and benefits decreased due to decreased health insurance costs of $170 thousand associated with stop loss coverage of certain claims activity. Occupancy and equipment expense fell as snow removal costs incurred in the first quarter did not impact the second quarter. A nonrecurring deposit processing loss of $70 thousand contributed to the increase in data and item processing expense. Legal and professional expense increased as the Company, having crossed $1 billion in total assets in 2024, continues preparation for the regulatory requirements associated with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act.
Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $59 thousand quarter over quarter. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and benefits of $72 thousand.
Six Months June 30, 2025 vs. Six Months June 30, 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $529 thousand in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $575 thousand, offset by a decrease in data and item processing expense of $171 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases and increased incentive compensation accruals. A decline in fraud and operating losses associated with deposit processing of $194 thousand contributed to the decrease in data and item processing expense.
Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.13% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.15% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.16% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.08 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 18, 2025, for stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025, and payable on August 8, 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
?
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
?
As of Period End
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 67,210,170
$ 41,754,293
$ 16,510,418
$ 90,485,075
$ 91,988,101
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
46,712,422
42,514,398
40,481,911
43,803,206
39,518,549
Securities held-to-maturity
88,807,858
90,382,973
91,374,820
92,558,298
93,944,321
Less allowance for credit losses
92,176
93,416
102,896
110,386
118,787
Total securities held-to-maturity
88,715,682
90,289,557
91,271,924
92,447,912
93,825,534
?
Total securities
135,428,104
132,803,955
131,753,835
136,251,118
133,344,083
Equity securities, at cost
1,426,700
1,901,700
1,404,700
1,404,600
1,404,600
Loans
872,116,129
863,383,714
847,593,970
847,539,088
841,043,351
Less allowance for loan credit losses
8,675,088
8,525,628
8,279,404
8,167,602
8,186,862
Loans, net
863,441,041
854,858,086
839,314,566
839,371,486
832,856,489
Loans held for sale
1,445,377
564,685
5,106,956
4,591,950
4,739,191
Premises and equipment
6,196,774
5,628,103
5,688,187
5,805,983
6,010,649
Right of use asset
1,816,066
1,939,827
1,911,836
2,031,653
2,152,804
Accrued interest receivable
3,422,469
3,342,795
3,152,505
3,124,150
3,360,417
Deferred tax assets
4,356,321
4,431,764
4,558,255
4,568,943
4,870,431
Bank owned life insurance
7,570,668
7,443,531
7,411,319
7,379,630
7,159,381
Goodwill
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
Other assets
1,638,591
1,741,146
1,771,483
1,660,574
1,891,044
?
Total Assets
$ 1,095,608,788
$ 1,058,066,392
$ 1,020,240,567
$ 1,098,331,669
$ 1,091,433,697
?
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
?
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 256,355,584
$ 247,511,094
$ 251,431,084
$ 246,907,558
$ 248,150,379
Interest-bearing
721,494,804
685,201,331
656,575,635
685,892,223
682,397,667
Total deposits
977,850,388
932,712,425
908,006,719
932,799,781
930,548,046
FHLB advances and other borrowings
15,000,000
25,000,000
15,000,000
65,000,000
65,000,000
Subordinated debt, net
12,046,819
12,043,757
12,040,695
15,000,000
14,977,576
Lease liabilities
1,886,828
2,011,829
1,984,920
2,105,649
2,226,547
Accrued interest payable
567,996
730,113
485,160
2,468,369
1,633,334
Other liabilities
4,321,095
4,380,812
3,694,164
3,662,903
2,853,893
?
Total Liabilities
1,011,673,126
976,878,936
941,211,658
1,021,036,702
1,017,239,396
?
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
29,289
29,289
29,198
29,159
29,159
Additional paid-in-capital
41,469,625
41,351,223
41,331,966
41,284,421
41,204,072
Retained earnings
48,480,152
46,246,459
44,597,524
43,039,340
41,167,218
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,043,404)
(6,439,515)
(6,929,779)
(7,057,953)
(8,206,148)
?
Total Shareholders' Equity
83,935,662
81,187,456
79,028,909
77,294,967
74,194,301
?
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,095,608,788
$ 1,058,066,392
$ 1,020,240,567
$ 1,098,331,669
$ 1,091,433,697
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
?
Statements of Income (unaudited)
?
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
?
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 12,597,796
$ 12,228,538
$ 12,057,265
$ 12,066,857
$ 11,471,139
$ 24,826,334
$ 22,652,683
Securities
888,721
858,632
809,512
773,571
773,717
1,747,353
1,546,320
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
467,029
119,202
548,309
1,101,997
1,289,874
586,231
2,156,433
Total interest income
13,953,546
13,206,372
13,415,086
13,942,425
13,534,730
27,159,918
26,355,436
?
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,758,194
4,405,731
4,686,005
5,146,858
5,005,650
9,163,925
9,709,598
Borrowed funds
149,325
189,055
380,370
756,653
750,049
338,380
1,420,965
Subordinated debt
207,250
207,250
209,934
238,049
238,050
414,500
476,099
Total interest expense
5,114,769
4,802,036
5,276,309
6,141,560
5,993,749
9,916,805
11,606,662
?
Net interest income
8,838,777
8,404,336
8,138,777
7,800,865
7,540,981
17,243,113
14,748,774
Provision for credit losses
148,330
248,558
178,624
(7,396)
168,120
396,888
435,490
Net interest income after provision
?
for credit losses
8,690,447
8,155,778
7,960,153
7,808,261
7,372,861
16,846,225
14,313,284
?
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking revenue
406,440
164,015
470,783
508,209
365,003
570,455
494,752
Card and merchant services
310,082
281,415
314,785
294,243
285,572
591,497
542,936
Service charges on deposits
231,856
235,097
262,583
252,406
237,357
466,953
474,377
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
118,847
23,920
23,398
86,958
28,755
142,767
240,396
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
-
(442,493)
-
-
-
-
Other
25,959
77,870
5,427
5,022
5,001
103,829
56,285
Total noninterest income
1,093,184
782,317
634,483
1,146,838
921,688
1,875,501
1,808,746
?
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,660,059
3,847,202
3,565,344
3,696,105
3,588,465
7,507,261
6,932,653
Occupancy and equipment
848,881
925,091
906,738
901,283
869,510
1,773,972
1,733,518
Data and item processing
686,375
590,840
624,021
492,294
731,661
1,277,215
1,448,373
Legal and professional fees
366,768
277,977
291,944
242,411
354,244
644,745
642,437
FDIC insurance
170,937
142,866
206,376
210,789
205,143
313,803
390,277
Advertising
79,253
107,375
78,362
93,129
73,236
186,628
134,703
Other
604,861
587,891
616,615
553,021
536,341
1,192,752
1,085,055
Total noninterest expense
6,417,134
6,479,242
6,289,400
6,189,032
6,358,600
12,896,376
12,367,016
?
Income before income taxes
3,366,497
2,458,853
2,305,236
2,766,067
1,935,949
5,825,350
3,755,014
Income tax expense
898,493
576,217
571,853
718,989
494,293
1,474,710
907,663
Net income
$ 2,468,004
$ 1,882,636
$ 1,733,383
$ 2,047,078
$ 1,441,656
$ 4,350,640
$ 2,847,351
?
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
?
Per Share Data (unaudited)
?
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
?
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.84
$ 0.64
$ 0.59
$ 0.70
$ 0.49
$ 1.49
$ 0.98
Diluted
$ 0.84
$ 0.64
$ 0.59
$ 0.70
$ 0.49
$ 1.48
$ 0.98
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,928,888
2,928,888
2,919,797
2,915,933
2,915,933
-
2,915,933
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
2,928,888
2,922,624
2,919,677
2,915,933
2,913,048
2,925,773
2,914,491
Diluted
2,944,207
2,937,508
2,934,754
2,927,377
2,916,951
2,942,204
2,915,954
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.16
$ 0.12
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
?
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
?
Per Share Data
Common shares outstanding
2,928,888
2,928,888
2,919,797
2,915,933
2,915,933
2,928,888
2,915,933
Book value per share
$ 28.66
$ 27.72
$ 27.07
$ 26.51
$ 25.44
$ 28.66
$ 25.44
Tangible book value per share
$ 28.09
$ 27.15
$ 26.50
$ 25.94
$ 24.88
$ 28.09
$ 24.88
??
Capital (bank consolidated unless noted otherwise)
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
12.28 %
12.11 %
12.12 %
12.27 %
11.98 %
12.28 %
11.98 %
Tier 1 capital
12.28 %
12.11 %
12.12 %
12.27 %
11.98 %
12.28 %
11.98 %
Total risk based capital
13.41 %
13.23 %
13.24 %
13.36 %
13.07 %
13.41 %
13.07 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.29 %
9.47 %
9.06 %
8.90 %
8.69 %
9.29 %
8.69 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)
7.52 %
7.53 %
7.60 %
6.90 %
6.66 %
7.52 %
6.66 %
?
Asset Quality Data
Non-accrual loans
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,488,718
$ 1,525,759
$ 1,566,138
$ 1,798,530
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,798,530
Non-performing assets
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,488,718
$ 1,525,759
$ 1,566,138
$ 1,798,530
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,798,530
Non-performing loans to loans
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.17 %
0.21 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.13 %
0.14 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.16 %
0.13 %
0.16 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Allowance for loan credit losses to loans
0.99 %
0.99 %
0.98 %
0.96 %
0.96 %
0.99 %
0.96 %
?
Other Data
Return on average assets
0.92 %
0.74 %
0.65 %
0.74 %
0.53 %
0.83 %
0.53 %
Return on average equity
11.93 %
9.47 %
8.77 %
10.66 %
7.86 %
10.73 %
7.84 %
Net interest margin
3.37 %
3.36 %
3.13 %
2.90 %
2.83 %
3.36 %
2.82 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.32 %
5.29 %
5.16 %
5.18 %
5.09 %
5.30 %
5.03 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.80 %
2.78 %
2.93 %
3.19 %
3.19 %
2.79 %
3.14 %
Loans to deposits ratio
89.19 %
92.57 %
93.35 %
90.86 %
90.67 %
89.19 %
90.67 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
?
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
?
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
?
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 868,901,865
$ 12,597,796
5.81 %
$ 857,799,175
$ 12,228,538
5.76 %
$ 833,960,162
$ 11,471,139
5.53 %
Securities
135,415,559
888,721
2.63 %
135,129,415
858,632
2.54 %
135,875,550
773,717
2.28 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
47,920,689
467,029
3.91 %
16,389,959
119,202
2.95 %
99,639,244
1,289,874
5.21 %
1,052,238,113
13,953,546
5.32 %
1,009,318,549
13,206,372
5.29 %
1,069,474,956
13,534,730
5.09 %
?
Noninterest-earning assets
23,523,401
22,046,233
23,327,381
Total Assets
$ 1,075,761,514
$ 1,031,364,782
$ 1,092,802,337
?
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 527,492,595
$ 3,146,490
2.39 %
$ 511,603,640
$ 2,964,668
2.35 %
$ 534,288,264
$ 3,719,156
2.80 %
Time deposits
176,936,573
1,611,704
3.65 %
156,928,392
1,441,063
3.72 %
142,212,265
1,286,494
3.64 %
Interest-bearing deposits
704,429,168
4,758,194
2.71 %
668,532,032
4,405,731
2.67 %
676,500,529
5,005,650
2.98 %
Borrowings
27,044,756
356,575
5.28 %
30,466,939
396,305
5.24 %
79,963,039
988,099
4.96 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
731,473,924
5,114,769
2.80 %
698,998,971
4,802,036
2.78 %
756,463,568
5,993,749
3.19 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
254,468,601
244,507,561
253,726,240
Other
6,873,331
7,266,291
8,854,808
?
Total Liabilities
992,815,856
950,772,823
1,019,044,616
?
Cost of Total Deposits
1.99 %
1.96 %
2.16 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
2.05 %
2.06 %
2.39 %
?
Shareholders' equity
82,945,658
80,591,959
73,757,721
?
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,075,761,514
$ 1,031,364,782
$ 1,092,802,337
?
Net interest income / NIM
$ 8,838,777
3.37 %
$ 8,404,336
3.36 %
$ 7,540,981
2.83 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
?
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
?
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
?
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$ 863,910,059
$ 24,826,334
5.78 %
$ 831,793,535
$ 22,652,683
5.48 %
Securities
135,273,444
1,747,353
2.58 %
136,807,807
1,546,320
2.26 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
32,240,014
586,231
3.67 %
84,442,563
2,156,433
5.14 %
1,031,423,517
27,159,918
5.30 %
1,053,043,905
26,355,436
5.03 %
?
Noninterest-earning assets
22,237,546
24,073,203
?
Total Assets
$ 1,053,661,063
$ 1,077,117,108
?
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 519,577,191
$ 6,111,158
2.37 %
$ 533,479,478
$ 7,356,101
2.77 %
Time deposits
166,993,913
3,052,767
3.69 %
133,953,380
2,353,497
3.53 %
Interest-bearing deposits
686,571,104
9,163,925
2.69 %
667,432,858
9,709,598
2.93 %
Borrowings
28,715,359
752,880
5.26 %
76,743,034
1,897,064
4.97 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
715,286,463
9,916,805
2.79 %
744,175,892
11,606,662
3.14 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
249,504,107
251,603,733
Other
7,095,291
8,283,679
?
Total Liabilities
971,885,861
1,004,063,304
?
Cost of Total Deposits
1.97 %
2.12 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
2.07 %
2.34 %
?
Shareholders' equity
81,775,202
73,053,804
?
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,053,661,063
$ 1,077,117,108
?
Net interest income / NIM
$ 17,243,113
3.36 %
$ 14,748,774
2.82 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
?
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
?
As of Period End
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
?
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Construction and land development
$ 67,819,407
$ 65,421,754
$ 59,761,206
$ 64,686,070
$ 89,921,555
Multifamily
22,989,449
24,142,268
25,185,498
23,437,101
21,281,351
Farmland
32,872,235
32,376,907
32,424,255
30,448,216
30,317,070
Other:
Owner occupied
139,335,615
143,451,648
136,172,517
137,266,535
130,560,913
Non-owner occupied
164,434,003
163,089,171
159,150,227
154,090,059
143,246,131
?
Residential, including home equity
307,500,247
298,829,304
296,196,340
297,472,722
290,587,107
Commercial and industrial
132,669,094
131,591,369
134,164,953
135,355,039
130,148,584
Consumer
847,668
915,551
1,036,859
1,296,915
1,392,904
Gross loans
868,467,718
859,817,972
844,091,855
844,052,657
837,455,615
Net deferred loan costs
3,648,411
3,565,742
3,502,115
3,486,431
3,587,736
Total Loans
$ 872,116,129
$ 863,383,714
$ 847,593,970
$ 847,539,088
$ 841,043,351
?
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 256,355,584
$ 247,511,094
$ 251,431,084
$ 246,907,558
$ 248,150,379
Interest-bearing:
NOW 1
203,461,544
193,760,532
194,682,425
223,884,815
223,072,312
Savings
73,765,147
72,670,367
69,979,571
69,566,114
72,408,661
Money Market
260,797,600
251,803,391
240,320,055
239,982,813
237,799,850
Time
183,470,513
166,967,041
151,593,584
152,458,481
149,116,844
Total interest-bearing
721,494,804
685,201,331
656,575,635
685,892,223
682,397,667
Total Deposits
$ 977,850,388
$ 932,712,425
$ 908,006,719
$ 932,799,781
$ 930,548,046
?
1.
Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
