Wix.com, Ltd.: PayPal and Wix Advance Strategic Relationship to Deliver Unified Payments Experience for Merchants

PayPal integrates with Wix Payments, providing a consolidated view for merchants to streamline payment management, enhance conversions and meet growing demand for flexible payment options

NEW YORK - Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced an expansion of its partnership with PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), bringing additional online payment options to merchants through Wix Payments. Now available as a built-in part of Wix Payments, this provides U.S.-based merchants a unified, seamless experience that simplifies backend operations and ultimately supports higher checkout conversion.

With this deeper integration, PayPal is now available directly in the Wix Payments platform. Merchants can connect their PayPal Business account and manage all transactions from a single dashboard alongside their Wix Payments activity. This setup consolidates reporting, chargebacks, and payouts, helping merchants streamline day-to-day operations and deliver more flexible payment options to customers. Merchants also gain access to PayPal's broader suite of features, including PayPal Pay Later (BNPL) and Venmo, offering customers more flexible and convenient ways to pay.

Funds from PayPal wallet purchases flow directly into merchants' Wix Payments accounts, simplifying reconciliation and improving visibility over cash flow. This seamless integration gives merchants greater operational efficiency and control, while offering consumers more flexible ways to pay. In addition, as part of this integration, PayPal will also serve as a Payment Service Provider (PSP), powering card processing capabilities within Wix Payments - further streamlining the merchant experience across channels.

"We're always looking for ways to create more seamless experiences for our users and provide them with the best way to accept payments and manage funds online, in person, and on the go," said Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. "By bringing PayPal under the Wix Payments umbrella, we gain significantly more control over the user experience and how PayPal's products are delivered to our merchants. This deeper integration allows us to improve conversion, offer more value, and drive stronger profitability, while giving our users a faster, more unified checkout flow."

"At PayPal, we share Wix's commitment to helping businesses grow by giving them faster, more flexible access to the capital they need," said Michelle Gill, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Small Business & Financial Services, PayPal. "By embedding PayPal's most popular payment methods-like PayPal Wallet and PayPal Pay Later-directly into the Wix Payments experience, we're not just enhancing checkout. We're enabling merchants to get paid quickly, manage everything in one place, and unlock new ways to serve their customers and scale their business."

Wix Payments offers small businesses a more streamlined way to manage payments through its platform. Users can handle transactions online, in person, or on the go using a range of secure payment options, designed to accommodate different customer preferences at checkout. With a full suite of options, merchants can adjust preferences to improve conversion rates and simplify day-to-day operations, and manage everything from a single dashboard, making it easier to track and report payments. Learn more about Wix Payments here .

This solution is available to U.S.-based Wix Payments users with plans to make this feature available in more regions over time.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com ,

https://about.pypl.com/ and https://inv estor.pypl.com/.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

PayPal PR Contact: louikelly@paypal.com

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H2 2025.





