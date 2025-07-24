Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.: Standard Premium Delivers Strong Q2 Performance Highlighting Enhanced Efficiency and Company Growth

MIAMI, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. ("Standard Premium") (OTCQX: SPFX), a leading specialty finance company, announces strong preliminary financial and operational results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, highlighting growth in the Company's loan portfolio, stable originations, improved funding costs and continued return-on-equity growth.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's loan portfolio exceeded $70 million, representing a 9.7% increase since December 2024. For Q2, Standard Premium reported $3.1 million in revenue, income before taxes of $345,000 and return-on-equity of 15%. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.08 and $0.06, respectively.

"Our performance reflects a strong focus on long-term value creation and capital-efficient growth," says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. "As we continue to expand our national footprint and build on our operating strengths, we look ahead to the second half of the year as an opportunity to deepen our market presence, strengthen our customer relations and drive sustained performance for our shareholders."

Year-to-date (YTD), the Company has generated $6 million in revenue and $783,500 in income before taxes. Basic earnings per share for the first half of 2025 reached $0.18, with diluted EPS of $0.14. YTD return on equity climbed to 18%, supported by stable originations, disciplined cost control and improved funding efficiency.

"We remain focused on sustainable, margin-conscious growth," adds Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium. "Improved cost of funds and careful expense management have positioned us to continue delivering value across market cycles."

