BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak publishes first-half 2025 revenue 24-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak publishes first-half 2025 revenue - EUR21.7m in H1 sales, up 26.2% - An acceleration in Q2 (+37.3%) linked to a major contract with a European operator - Recurring revenue accounted for 44.4% of activity in H1 - Confirmation of outlook: - 2025: an increase in revenue and positive EBITDA - 2027: revenue > EUR50m and EBITDA margin of around 15% Cesson-Sévigné (France), 24 July 2025 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is reporting its first-half 2025 revenue. Revenue (in EURk) H1 2024 H1 2025 Change Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Change unaudited Licenses & Services 8,008 9,885 +23.4% 4,965 8,651 +74.2% Maintenance & SaaS 7,416 9,607 +29.6% 3,804 4,795 +26.1% Equipment 1,742 2,164 +24.2% 1,226 280 -77.2% TOTAL 17,166 21,657 +26.2% 9,995 13,726 +37.3% EMEA 7,645 14,388 +88.2% 4,052 10,525 +159.7% Americas 8,297 5,236 -36.9% 5,152 2,753 -46.6% APAC 1,223 2,032 +66.1% 791 449 -43.2%

Broadpeak posted revenue of EUR21.7m at 30 June, up 26.2% compared to the first half of 2024. This increase includes a negative currency effect of EUR0.3m, giving growth in activity at constant exchange rates[1] of 27.8%.

After growth of 10.6% in the first quarter of 2025, revenue growth accelerated to 37.3% in the second quarter. This exceptional performance is linked to a contract with a European operator that has been a Broadpeak customer for several years; a Cloud PVR offer (live TV recording to catch-up later) worth several million euros.

All of the Group's activities saw steady growth (> 20%) in the first half of 2025. Revenue from Licences & Services reached EUR9.9m, up 23.4% thanks to the recognition of the aforementioned Cloud PVR contract.

Revenue from Maintenance & SaaS rose by 29.6% to EUR9.6m, showing a further increase in its share of the business mix, accounting for 44.4% of total revenue over the first six months of 2025 and confirming the Group's target for 2027 (50% recurring revenue).

Equipment (servers, routers, etc.) accounted for 10% of sales over the period, at EUR2.2m, an increase of 24.2%. This increase reflects a normalisation of sales at the end of June 2025 after an atypical first quarter (x3.6) linked to the initial equipment phase of a major project in Asia that was signed in 2024.

By geographic region, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) was again the biggest market and growth driver for Broadpeak in the first half of the year, with growth of 88.2%(to EUR14.4m), underpinned by the aforementioned project with the European operator. In the Americas, the decline in activity (-36.9% to EUR5.2m), partly explained by a difficult comparison base (growth of 11% in the first half of 2024), does not call into question the momentum over the medium-term in this strategic region.

In APAC (Asia-Pacific), revenue rose by 66.1% in H1 to EUR2m, driven by several large contracts, including the aforementioned project in Asia which generated a high level of equipment revenue.

Positive sales momentum on historical offerings and SaaS

Since the start of the year, Broadpeak has recorded strong order intake on its flagship software offerings, Multicast ABR, Cloud PVR and Advanced CDN.

Concerning its SaaS offers, there was further positive momentum, particularly in Dynamic Ad Insertion, which continued to benefit from the commercial traction from the Click2® solution, which was integrated in spring 2024. Internationally, the SaaS version of Dynamic Ad Insertion was selected by Taiwanese leader Chunghwa Telecom for the monetisation of live sports content, by Malaysian operator Media Prima Berhad for its TV3 channel, one of the most popular in the country, and by Rotana Media Services for audience monetisation in the Middle East and South Africa.

In France, the Dynamic Ad Insertion solution was selected by the RMC BFM group to enhance dynamic advertising experiences on its TV and radio streaming channels.

Meanwhile, the Advanced CDN offer available in SaaS format (since 2024) is garnering multiple expressions of interest, with several projects under discussion. The broadpeak.io SaaS platform has recorded 24 new signatures in total year-to-date, after adding 32 in full-year 2024.

Outlook for 2025 and ambitions for 2027 confirmed

With strong business momentum and discussions at an advanced stage for several projects, this first-half performance supports Broadpeak's financial objectives for the full year and underpins its ambitions for 2027.

The Group therefore reasserts its confidence in its ability to generate revenue growth this year, together with a return to positive EBITDA.

Broadpeak also reiterates its ambitions for 2027, with revenue expected to top EUR50m, including 50% recurring revenue (SaaS and Maintenance), and an EBITDA margin of around 15%.

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current view and assumptions of Broadpeak management. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in expected results, profitability and events. Further, Broadpeak, its shareholders and respective affiliates, directors, officers, boards and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representation or warranty regarding, the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that originates or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. These statistical data and forward-looking statements are used in this press release for information purposes only. This press release may be written in French and English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most-loved live sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK).

[1] At the average exchange rate recorded on sales in financial year 2024.

