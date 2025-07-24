Michelin First Half Financial Report Enclosed to this document.
|18:42
|Michelin H1 sales slide 3.4% after euro strength
|18:06
|Michelin posts H1 sales in line with market forecasts
|17:48
|Michelin: In an erratic environment, Michelin delivered first half segment operating income of €1.5 billion backed by a powerful price-mix effect, and maintains its ambitions for 2025.
|Clermont-Ferrand - July 24, 2025 - 5:45 pm COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN In an erratic environment affecting the Group's markets and trading currencies, Michelin delivered first-half...
|17:48
|Michelin: 2025 First-Half Financial Report
|Michelin First Half Financial Report Enclosed to this document.
|17:48
|Michelin: availability of the half-year financial report as of 30 june 2025