Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
WKN: A40XAC | ISIN: CAC009482059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.07.25 | 18:21
0,620 US-Dollar
-8,69 % -0,059
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.: AgriFORCE Announces Reverse Stock Split

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI) today announced the Company's Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares whereby every nine (9) shares of its outstanding common shares will automatically be combined into one (1) common share. The reverse split was approved by the Company's shareholders on June 6, 2025 and will be effective as of the commencement of trading on July 28, 2025 at the open of market. As of the close of business on July 23, 2025, we had 7,851,398 shares of stock issued and outstanding. Post reverse split, this would equate to 872,377 shares. The reverse stock split is being implemented for the purpose of complying with the closing bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is a tech company focused on building an integrated platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem - providing the best solutions to help drive value added benefits to our shareholders through use of sustainable technologies. Additional Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:

  • X: @agriforcegs
  • LinkedIn: @agriforcegs
  • Instagram @agriforcegs
  • Facebook @agriforcegs
  • Truth Social: @agriforcegs

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors-some of which are beyond the Company's control-that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to our ability to mine Bitcoin profitably and certain geopolitical and other third party risks beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's periodic filings with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors" in Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements due to new information or future developments.

For more information, visit www.agriforcegs.comFor Further Information, please Contact:Investor Relations, 1-561-717-1742, info@agriforcegs.com

SOURCE: AgriFORCE Growing Systems


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
