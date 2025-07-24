TRONICS: Nomination of an independent expert

Crolles, France - July 24th, 2025 - On July 10th 2025, the supervisory board of Tronic's Microsystems ("Tronic's") has proposed to designate the firm BM&A, represented by Pierre Béal, as independent expert in the context of TDK Electronics AG's (Tronic's main shareholder) public takeover offer for Tronic's shares, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out, acting in concert with Thales AVS France, as announced on July 9th 2025 (the "Offer"), in order to issue a report on the financial terms of the Offer and give its fairness opinion on the Offer.

As Tronic's was unable to set up an ad hoc committee in accordance with Article 261-1, III of the AMF's General Regulation, the appointment of BM&A as independent expert was first submitted to the AMF, in accordance with Article 261-1-1-I,1° and 4° and II of the AMF's General Regulation.

On July 23rd, 2025, the AMF has informed Tronic's the AMF did not oppose the appointment of BM&A as independent expert in the context of the Offer.

The supervisory board will issue a reasoned opinion on the proposed Offer after having taken note of the report of the independent expert. The report of the independent expert and the reasoned opinion of Tronic's supervisory board will be included in Tronic's response document

Contact of the independent expert:

Cabinet BM&A

Monsieur Pierre Béal

11, rue de Laborde - 75008 Paris

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 08 99 50 / Email: p.beal@bma-groupe.com

-----

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems, a TDK Group Company, is a provider of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical-System) inertial sensors solutions for precise motion sensing, positioning, navigation, and condition monitoring of critical assets. The company offers a comprehensive range of accelerometers, gyroscopes, vibration sensors, and inertial MEMS foundry services, contributing to the digital transformation of transportation, energy, and industrial markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics employs around 100 people in Crolles, near Grenoble (France), where it operates its EN 9100-certified MEMS wafer fab, assembly, packaging, and test facilities. Tronics is majority-owned by TDK Electronics AG since January 2017.

* Code ISIN: FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads, software and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, TDK Electronics, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronic's, and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

TRONICS CONTACT

Quentin Vincent

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 94 30

info.tronics@tdk.com



For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/

------------------------

