Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 18:38 Uhr
Military Reporters & Editors Awards Contest Deadline Extended to August 1

All Entries Now Eligible for $1,000 Top Prize: The Joseph L. Galloway Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / The Military Reporters & Editors (MRE) association has extended the deadline for its prestigious annual journalism contest to Friday, August 1, 2025, giving journalists additional time to submit their best work published between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The MRE Awards Contest recognizes outstanding reporting in the fields of military, defense, and national security journalism. This year's contest reflects significant updates to award categories, acknowledging the evolution of modern news delivery and its global reach across diverse media platforms and formats.

New in 2025: Every Entry Eligible for Top Honor

All entries submitted across all categories will now be considered for the Joseph L. Galloway Award for Distinguished Journalism, a top honor that includes a $1,000 cash prize. The winner will be selected by an independent panel of judges in recognition of extraordinary reporting that exemplifies excellence, courage, and impact in military journalism.

Additionally, all text media entries will be automatically eligible for the James Crawley Award, which now includes a $500 cash prize for the winning journalist.

"MRE is proud to spotlight the best-of-the-best in journalism that holds power to account, tells untold stories, and serves the public interest," said the MRE Board of Directors. "With updated categories and significant prizes, this year's contest reflects the dynamism and dedication of reporters covering some of the world's most important beats."

Contest Details

Deadline: Extended to Friday, August 1, 2025

Eligibility: Work published between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025

Prizes:

Joseph L. Galloway Award for Distinguished Journalism - $1,000

James Crawley Award (text media) - $500

For full contest rules, category descriptions, and submission guidelines, visit: https://www.militaryreporters.org/2025/05/2025-mre-journalism-contest-details/

Media Contact:
Jen Judson
Military Reporters & Editors president
jenjudson@gmail.com



.

SOURCE: Military Reporters & Editors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/military-reporters-and-editors-awards-contest-deadline-extended-to-august-1-1052536

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
