Black Book Research: Clinicians Benchmark Real-World AI Performance in Clinical Workflows: Survey Evaluates Safety, Accuracy, and Automation Readiness

Physicians Assess AI Tools Against 12 Frontline KPIs; 8 Solutions Surpass Expectations in Diagnostic Alignment, Workflow Support, and Communication Quality

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / As healthcare AI vendors race to promise autonomy in clinical decision-making and operational workflows, frontline clinicians are increasingly scrutinizing real-world performance. A new flash survey of 155 physician users conducted in July by Black Book Research finds that confidence in AI systems is being built or eroded based on measurable, testable outcomes rather than promotional claims.

The survey builds upon recent benchmark studies, including "Toward the Autonomous AI Doctor," which evaluated multi-agent AI against board-certified physicians in 500 urgent-care encounters. While that controlled study found AI aligned with clinician diagnoses in 81% of cases and treatment plans 99.2% of the time, Black Book's new findings highlight substantial performance variation in commercial tools deployed in live clinical settings.

12 Clinician-Derived KPIs for Evaluating AI in Clinical Use

Black Book Research team developed a proprietary framework of 12 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure real-world AI effectiveness. These KPIs reflect the needs of frontline physicians working in urgent care, telehealth, and primary care environments, and emphasize safety, operational utility, and integration readiness:

Diagnostic Confidence Alignment - AI must reliably align with physician diagnostic reasoning.

Treatment Plan Consistency - Recommendations should match physician-devised care plans.

Safety Perception: Hallucination-Free Output - Systems must avoid generating unsupported clinical content.

Clarity of Clinical Reasoning - Explanations must be understandable and reviewable by clinicians.

Task Completion Without Human Override - Effective tools reduce the need for clinician intervention.

Reduction in Administrative Burden - High-value AI streamlines documentation and routine tasks.

Speed to First Clinical Action - Rapid, context-aware output is critical in time-sensitive care.

Patient Communication Quality - Clear and actionable instructions for patients are essential.

System Transparency and Auditability - Full visibility into logic, data sources, and outputs.

Real-World Error Rate - Low mistake rates are foundational for ongoing use.

Interoperability and Context Awareness - AI must integrate with clinical systems and adapt to patient context.

Willingness to Delegate Tasks to AI (Task-Specific) - Clinician confidence enables autonomous task handling.

Eight AI Vendors Surpassing Clinical Performance Benchmarks

Out of 41 commercial AI tools evaluated , eight vendors exceeded expectations in real-world clinical scenarios across multiple KPIs including user feedback:

Ada Health - Strong diagnostic accuracy and auditability. Respondents noted Ada Health is particularly effective in autonomous triage and primary care support.

Babylon Health - Recognized for fast clinical recommendations and administrative burden reduction. Praised by respondents for intuitive clinician interface and responsive output.

Doctronic AI - A top performer in diagnostic alignment and treatment plan consistency. Clinicians reported minimal overrides and strong reasoning clarity.

Gyant - Strong in automated intake, triage workflows, and EHR integration. Reduces friction in high-volume urgent care environments.

Infermedica - High marks for clinical reasoning explainability and symptom-to-diagnosis mapping. Trusted for accuracy and low hallucination risk.

Mayo Clinic Platform Well AI - Demonstrated low error rates, transparent logic, and seamless EHR integration. Backed by rigorous clinical governance.

Nuance DAX (Microsoft) - Embedded in leading EHR systems. Recognized for significantly reducing documentation time while improving note accuracy.

Suki AI - Voice-driven digital assistant that accelerates clinical documentation and said to enhance workflow efficiency, especially in outpatient settings.

Market Challenges and Uneven Performance Persist

Despite standout vendors, clinicians report ongoing limitations across many AI solutions:

52% of respondents said AI helped reduce administrative burden-a key motivator for continued use.

68% expressed concerns about the lack of transparency in AI logic and decision pathways.

Only 9% felt comfortable delegating clinical tasks to AI systems without oversight.

46% cited poor EHR interoperability as the primary barrier to adoption.

"The data show that clinicians are engaging seriously with AI tools, but their confidence depends on measurable performance in real clinical settings," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "When systems align with diagnostic reasoning, reduce documentation burden, and integrate smoothly into workflows, physicians report higher satisfaction. These findings point to where progress is happening and where further refinement is needed."

About the Survey

This flash survey is part of Black Book's ongoing independent evaluation of healthcare AI solutions. Conducted in July 2025, the study includes responses from 155 practicing physicians across urgent care, telehealth, and primary care settings. All feedback reflects direct user experience and real-time tool performance, not vendor-facilitated demonstrations.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology and services research firm known for its objective, crowd-sourced evaluation methodology. Over the past 15 years, Black Book has collected feedback from more than 3.3 million healthcare IT users, including nearly 200,000 clinicians. By leveraging advanced data collection tools and continuous surveying, Black Book provides real-time, vendor-neutral insights for providers, payers, investors, and policymakers. Many studies are offered publicly to foster transparency and mitigate marketing bias in health IT.

