Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - This July, the DMD Diamond blockchain proudly marks its 12th anniversary since the formation of its first block, making DMD one of the oldest running blockchains in the space.

DMD Diamond

Since 2013, DMD Diamond has been a beacon of resilience and continuous innovation in the blockchain space, solidifying its position as one of the industry's longest-running and most stable Layer 1 networks. Throughout these years, the community has remained fiercely dedicated to the core principles of decentralization, a foundational pillar that distinguishes DMD Diamond and whose underpinnings are even detailed in a dedicated book about the project. As it celebrates over a decade of foundational strength, the community looks forward to the monumental DMD v4 update, slated for release in Autumn 2025. It promises to deliver unparalleled technical advancements, complemented by the newly launched DMD Grant Program to fuel developer creativity.

Autumn 2025: The Dawn of DMD v4 & Funding Opportunities

The upcoming DMD v4 update, set to launch in Autumn 2025, represents a significant leap forward, specifically to empower developers with a superior platform.

DMD v4's core innovation lies in its world-unique HBBFT cooperative consensus, further enhanced by dPOS-based validator selection. This sophisticated approach ensures robust security and efficient block finality, offering developers a reliable, high-performance environment for deploying mission-critical applications. Furthermore, DMD v4 will pioneer a sustainable and infinite reward mechanism while maintaining a limited maximum supply of only 4.38 million coins. This forward-thinking tokenomics model is designed to provide long-term stability and predictability for ecosystem participants and developers.

A Vision for the Future: Building on a Legacy of Innovation

Helmut Siedl, Founder and blockchain visionary, commented: "As a visionary, all these 12 years I have made a decisive contribution (with coin economic design, technology selection, and coordinating the development) to making DMD Diamond a well-known EVM-compatible blockchain, which is regarded as part of the backbone of blockchain technology."

The project is dedicated to continuously expanding its technical capabilities and strengthening its position as a true innovator. As the Autumn 2025 launch approaches and the Grant Program fuels new creations, this will create unprecedented opportunities for developers and partners alike.

About DMD Diamond: The Developer's Canvas for Next-Gen dApps

Founded in 2013, DMD Diamond is one of the oldest running Layer 1 blockchains, designed for security, interoperability, and truly decentralized governance. The DMD Diamond community collectively steers the development of the ecosystem, fostering a collaborative and transparent environment for building next-generation dApps, with the highly anticipated DMD v4 update and the new Grant Program soon to redefine its capabilities and accelerate ecosystem growth.

Visit the DMD Diamond Grant Program Page for full details and to submit the proposal. Dive into the technical documentation on GitHub. Join the Community: Connect with the community on Discord and Telegram for support and discussion.

