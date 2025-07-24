Anzeige
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
24.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
Uptime AI Inc.: UptimeAI Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American New Product Innovation Award

Recognized for AI-Driven Operational Excellence [ OEx ] in the Heavy Asset Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / UptimeAI, a pioneer in AI solutions for heavy industry, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 North American New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan. The recognition highlights UptimeAI's role in transforming heavy asset operations with its explainable, self-learning AI solution designed to maximize Operational Reliability in Asset-Intensive Industries. [Read the analyst report]

UptimeAI Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American New Product Innovation Award

UptimeAI Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American New Product Innovation Awar
Recognized for AI-Driven Operational Excellence [ OEx ] in the Heavy Asset Industry

Frost & Sullivan selected UptimeAI after a rigorous evaluation of multiple solutions before determining the final award recipient across the North American industrial sector. Specifically recognizing the company for its unmatched ability to address root causes of inefficiencies, provide prescriptive guidance, and scale AI-driven insights across entire plants.

"UptimeAI is unique because it focuses on helping customers solve issues relating to heavy asset and process operations by automating and explaining fault diagnosis and providing recommended actions," said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Uptime AI solution covers 100% of plant assets and different types of equipment compared to some competitor products that only manage 10% or 20% of the plant".

The award recognizes UptimeAI's flagship solution, UptimeAI Expert, for its patented system model approach to model complex inter-equipment relationships and adapt continuously to changing plant conditions. Additionally, UptimeAI's prescriptive recommendations guide in-site engineers with built-in domain knowledge for more than 120 equipment types and over 500 failure modes, enabling them to resolve plant anomalies without external SME support.

"Our goal is to enable heavy industries, including oil and gas, utilities, and cement, with virtual reliability engineers that enhance operational reliability of assets," said Jagadish Gattu, Founder and CEO of UptimeAI. "This award recognition reinforces our mission to empower plant teams with a virtual expert that helps them think and act like the best engineers, regardless of experience level."

UptimeAI's virtual expert platform is already deployed across oil and gas, chemicals, cement, and utility operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and India, and has significantly reduced downtime, maintenance costs, and performance losses, achieving millions of dollars in customer savings.

About UptimeAI

UptimeAI is a San Francisco-based AI software company offering operational excellence capabilities via its AI Expert OEx platform. The company empowers engineers in heavy industry to quickly resolve operational issues by explaining the relationships between reliability, performance, and equipment, enabling them to diagnose the root cause of asset anomalies and implement effective mitigations seamlessly. UptimeAI supports customers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, & India in industries including oil & gas, chemicals, utilities, and cement.
Learn more: www.uptimeai.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

Contact Information

Jyoti Ranjan Mishra
Senior Product Marketing Manager
info@uptimeai.com
+1 415 935 1195

.

SOURCE: Uptime AI Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/uptimeai-wins-frost-and-sullivans-2025-north-american-new-product-inno-1052306

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
