Priyanka Capital Inc: Priyanka Capital Announces Name Change and Technical Report Filing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Priyanka Capital Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Pecoy Copper Corp." effective July 23, 2025 (the "Name Change"). The Company has changed its name in connection with the proposed reverse take-over transaction with Pecoy Copper Limited, the details of which are included in the Company's news release dated July 3, 2025.

In connection with the Name Change, the new CUSIP 70529A102 and ISIN CA70529A1021 have been assigned to the common shares of the Company. The Name Change was approved by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's governing corporate legislation, the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the Company's constating documents. Common share certificates bearing the previous company name "Priyanka Capital Inc." continue to be valid in the settlement of trades and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Company is not requesting, and shareholders are not required to, exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new Company name.

Technical Report

The Company is also pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 11, 2025, the Company has filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate - Pecoy Project, Condesuyos Province, Arequipa - Peru" (the "Technical Report") under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and was authored by an independent Qualified Person, María del Carmen Muñoz Lizarve, MAIG, of Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd.

About the Company

The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. The Company's shares are not currently listed on any stock exchange and it is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Robert Dubeau, President, CEO and Director

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Telephone: 778 837 8550

Email: bobbydubeau@yahoo.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Priyanka Capital Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/priyanka-capital-announces-name-change-and-technical-report-filing-1052398