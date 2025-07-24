Fourth Generation, Family Owned LogoTags Offers Purchase Order Option for Custom Challenge Coins and Race Medals

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Industry-Leading Promotional Products Division Now Provides Net 30 Day Terms to Government Entities and First Responders

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / LogoTags, www.logotags.com, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, is pleased to announce that it will now accept purchase orders through its website. Government agencies, local governments, U.S. Armed Forces personnel, fire departments, police departments, EMS providers, schools and certain other organizations can use purchase orders at checkout, instead of making an immediate payment. Qualifying customers can create an account with LogoTags and upload a copy of their purchase order and tax exemption certificate at checkout.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to make custom challenge coins for those who serve our communities," explains Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain. "It's genuinely fulfilling for our team to help create meaningful and lasting symbols of appreciation and recognition," adds Mr. Taubner.

LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in military and government organizations as well as Fire and EMS Departments across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no set up charges, unlimited art changes, and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors.

LogoTags performs many services on-site and has exclusive arrangements with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. These relationships distinguish LogoTags from the competition and enable the sales team to extend volume discounts to customers. LogoTags has proudly worked with corporate entities, professional sports teams, universities, and government agencies at all levels. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

The current owners honor their great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-term production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

