BCC Research LLC: Halal Food Industry in MENA Region: Projection for Significant Growth

"Rising demand for ethical, health-conscious food and strong government support are driving rapid growth in MENA's halal food market, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt emerging as key regional hubs."

BOSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Halal Food Regional Market Analysis: Middle East and North Africa" is projected to reach $380.0 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the halal food market across the MENA region, emphasizing emerging opportunities and market dynamics. It explores key growth drivers such as technological innovation, economic trends, and strategic business initiatives. The market is segmented by product types and distribution channels, with country-specific insights for Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Iran, the GCC countries, and the broader MENA region. Turkey and Israel are excluded in order to maintain focus on less-developed, higher-growth markets, offering a clearer perspective for businesses and investors aiming to tap into the region's evolving halal food industry.

This report is relevant now as investment and funding in the MENA halal food sector are accelerating, driven by strong government support and interest from international companies. Governments are streamlining approval processes and strengthening regulations to foster a more business-friendly environment. Rising consumer demand for food safety, ethical consumption, and Islamic lifestyle products, amplified by social media, is fueling market growth. Additionally, strategic collaborations among governments, regulators, and research institutions are advancing innovation, ensuring global compliance, and promoting sustainable development within the halal food ecosystem.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Growing Muslim Population: The MENA region has a rapidly expanding Muslim population, which naturally sustains and increases demand for halal food. As religious dietary laws are central to daily life, this demographic growth ensures a steady and loyal consumer base for halal-certified products.

E-Commerce Growth: The rise of digital platforms and online food delivery services has made halal food more accessible than ever. Consumers can now easily find and purchase halal products online, boosting market reach and convenience, especially among the tech-savvy younger generation.

Increasing Investment and Funding: Governments and private investors are pouring resources into the halal food sector, supporting infrastructure, certification, and innovation. This financial backing is helping local producers scale up and attract global interest, positioning MENA as a key player in the global halal market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $253.9 billion Market size forecast $380.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Distribution Channel, Product Type Regions covered Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Countries covered Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait Market drivers • Growing Muslim Population • E-Commerce Growth • Increasing Investment and Funding

Interesting facts:

Digital Influence on Halal Choices: The halal food market in the Middle East and North Africa is experiencing rapid growth, largely fueled by the rising impact of Islamic lifestyle content on social media. Millennials and Gen Z are especially responsive to online trends and influencers, often basing their food choices on digital recommendations.





Ethical and Clean Eating Trends: A growing regional focus on ethical consumption and clean eating is further accelerating the expansion of the halal food market, aligning with global health-conscious and sustainability-driven consumer behaviors.

Emerging startup:

Halal Products Development Company: HPDC is a Saudi Arabia-based startup and a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The company is dedicated to developing a robust halal ecosystem within the Kingdom and promoting the localization of halal production. HPDC supports international players in expanding their footprint in the Saudi market and invests in the halal industry to enhance the country's production capacity. Its overarching goal is to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for the halal sector. Additionally, HPDC offers advisory services to industry stakeholders seeking to navigate the halal market landscape.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the MENA halal food market's projected growth rate and size?

- The MENA halal food market is projected to reach $380.0 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1%.



Which factors are driving the growth of the MENA halal food market?

- Increasing Muslim population

- Rising E-commerce network

- Increasing investment and funding



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The MENA halal food market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and country. Distribution channels include hypermarkets and supermarkets, departmental stores, online, and others. Product types include meat and meat products, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and grain products. Countries cover include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, GCC4 (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar), and the Rest of MENA.



Which product type will be dominant through 2029?

- The meat and meat product segment will continue to dominate through the end of the forecast period.



Which country has the largest market share?

- Saudi Arabia has the largest market share, which is expected to reach $72.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period.

