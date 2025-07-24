The Michaels Organization: CHA, Chicago City Officials, and Development Partners Celebrate Latest Phase of Legends South

Legends South A3 Will Bring 52 New Affordable and Market-Rate Homes to Bronzeville

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Yesterday, city, state, and federal officials joined the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) and executives of The Michaels Organization and Brinshore Development for a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of Legends South A3, a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the former Robert Taylor Homes site in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

"Today we're turning the page on the legacy of disinvestment which has for too long left spaces like this vacant in the heart of our communities," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "This project adds a new and dynamic development to this neighborhood. It's proof of how critical investments like this can uplift, revitalize, and empower a community. We are taking steps towards rectifying the mistakes of the past while building the safest and most affordable big city in America."

"We're proud to be a part of a partnership that's bringing long-term investment and revitalization to this historic neighborhood," said Andrea Keeney, Vice President of Development for The Michaels Organization. "This latest phase of Legend South will continue to build vibrant, inclusive communities rooted in opportunity and progress."

"With each new phase of Legends South, we're not just building housing, we're helping to restore and reinvest in a historic community that has been a cornerstone of Chicago's identity," said Richard Sciortino, Co-founding Principal of Brinshore Development. "This next phase continues our commitment to creating high-quality affordable housing that supports families, promotes stability and reflects Bronzeville's resilience."

"This is our Year of Renewal, and we are working with more intention, transparency, and accountability, which are translating into meaningful progress," said Interim CHA Board Chairman Matthew Brewer. "This year alone, we've celebrated grand openings at Edith Spurlock Sampson and Sheffield Residences, Canvas at Leland Plaza, the National Public Housing Museum and Roosevelt Square-projects that reflect and affirm our commitment to expanding housing, honoring our history, and strengthening communities. Together with the latest phase of Legends South, which includes 21 new CHA apartments and its first retail space, these efforts are powerful examples of what's possible when we lead with purpose, persistence, and partnership. Congratulations to all."

Designed by LBBA and Brook Architecture , Legends South A3 will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, across two separate buildings: a four-story elevator building with 40 apartments and a three-story walk-up building with 12 apartments. The development will also include 3,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and various community amenities.

Of the 52 apartment homes set for Legends South A3, 21 units will be designated for Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) residents with rents set at 60% of area median income (AMI), 3 units will be designated as affordable housing at 50% of AMI, 18 units will be designated as affordable housing at 60% of AMI, and 10 units will be available at market rate.

"This development represents more than bricks and mortar - it reflects our city's continued commitment to equitable investment and housing justice," said Lissette Castañeda, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Housing. "By supporting mixed-income communities like Legends South A3, we're helping longtime Bronzeville residents stay connected to a neighborhood with deep cultural roots, while expanding access to safe, stable, and affordable housing."

Complementing the apartment homes will be a small plaza at the intersection of State Street and 45th Street, designed to foster community gatherings and enhance the neighborhood's public space. The development also includes 47 parking spaces.

Financing for Legends South A3 includes 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and Illinois Affordable Housing Tax Credits awarded by the City of Chicago Department of Housing, RAD (Rental Assistance Demonstration) Project-Based Vouchers, a CHA MTW (Moving to Work) loan of $6.72 million, and CAA (Consolidated Appropriations Act) loan of $850,000 Tax Increment Financing (TIF) loan of $10 million. The project also benefited from various other public and private funding sources.

In a separate, but related transaction, Chicago-based homebuilder Greenline Homes will be developing 8 affordable homes along this same site. Collectively, these developments will help Chicago families live well and create community.

Previous phases of Legends South, which Brinshore-Michaels first began developing in 2005, include Mahalia Place, Hansberry Square, Savoy Square, Coleman Place, and Gwendolyn Place. Combined, these communities currently offer residents over 600 mixed-income apartments, green spaces, and a variety of amenities.

Following the groundbreaking, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation , a nonprofit affiliate of The Michaels Organization, celebrated 33 Chicago-based scholars at Savoy Square.

Michaels' Chicago Scholars were awarded a total of $255,500 in scholarships for the 2025/2026 academic year. The awards are a part of the greater $2.4 million awarded by the Foundation, which was announced in June as benefiting residents of Michaels' military and affordable communities. In total, the Foundation has awarded $19 million across Michaels' portfolio, and it is monumental to Michaels' mission of Creating Communities that Lift Lives.

###

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

About the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA)

CHA is the third largest public housing authority in the nation and the largest single owner of rental housing in Chicago. Through its public housing and voucher programs, CHA serves 135,000 people in 65,000 households across all 77 of Chicago's community areas. CHA's mission is to create and sustain strong communities where seniors thrive and everyone can unlock their economic power, ensuring that every neighborhood in Chicago has quality affordable housing and everyone feels welcome. For more information, visit www.thecha.org

About Brinshore Development

Brinshore Development is a national leader in the development and operation of affordable housing. With more than 31 years of housing experience, Brinshore excels at creating diverse teams to transform the most complex development challenges into beautifully designed, vibrant communities. Brinshore's portfolio includes more than 12,000 affordable rental housing units, representing $4.8 billion of investment in sixteen states and the District of Columbia. For more information on Brinshore's community investments, visit www.brinshore.com .

Contact Information

Laura Zaner

Vice President, Michaels Corporate Marketing

lzaner@tmo.com

856-988-5983; 856-630-1540

Domenica DeSorte

Corporate Marketing Communications Manager, The Michaels Organization

ddesorte@tmo.com

(856) 396-8532





SOURCE: The Michaels Organization

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cha-chicago-city-officials-and-development-partners-celebrate-latest-phase-of-legends-s-1052581