24.07.2025 20:06 Uhr
Oraichain Labs: LFG!!! Launches AI Alpha Pilot for Meme-Coin Hunters

Institutional-grade insights, 10-100× leverage, and a $1?million welcome campaign-live today on iOS and Android.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LFG!!!, incubated by Oraichain Labs, has officially rolled out a trading wallet for meme-coin hunters on iOS and Android, solving two persistent challenges for retail traders: spotting genuine opportunities amid thousands of risky launches and accessing sophisticated long- and short-trading tools once reserved for institutions. Powered by Thesis.io, AI Pilot on LFG!!! is a non-stop scanner that surfaces fresh "alpha" (promising tokens) on Solana, Sonic and BNB Chain.

Download LFG!!! Now

AI Pilot: The Agentic Advantage

At the heart of LFG!!! lies its "AI Pilot" feature, an autonomous system that continuously monitors vast networks of on-chain and off-chain data across Solana, Sonic, and BNB Chain. AI Pilot scans thousands of token launches daily, operates in real-time, tracking smart contract deployments, monitoring whale movements, analyzing social sentiment, and identifying emerging narratives before they reach mainstream attention.

Early users have seen results: internal testing showed a 58.9% win rate on meme trades when guided by Alpha Pilot signals, with many top-performing tokens yielding 50%+ returns in just a few days. Full report: https://link.thesis.io/memereport.

Fast and Flexible Trading, Built In

LFG!!! lets users act on opportunities fast, with a simple and secure trading experience:

  • Prediction markets with 10 to 100x leverage: Use a slider to boost returns and control risk. Trades are settled automatically on-chain.
  • Easy fiat on-ramp: Fund your wallet in minutes via Apple Pay, cards, or PayPal.
  • Self-custodial wallet: You hold the keys and stay in full control of your assets.
  • Multi-chain access: Trade across Solana, Sonic, and BNB Chain with a single wallet.

Launch Promotions

To celebrate the debut, LFG!!! is dropping a $1 million welcome bonus in USDAI, giving $10 to each of the first 100,000 users. There's also a 50 % fee-share referral reward and a $1,000 X (Twitter) campaign for early community builders. All bonuses are claimable directly in-app.

Download LFG!!! on iOS or Android today: https://lfg.app.link/MRArK06OcVb

About LFG!!!

LFG!!! is incubated by Oraichain Labs, an AI Layer 1 blockchain that powers decentralized applications with trusted data oracles and advanced AI services. The project also integrates Thesis.io to tap into agentic research capabilities and enable deep analysis across massive datasets and real-time AI reasoning.

Together, these foundations support the core vision behind LFG!!!: Let's Find Gems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737566/Download_LFG____Now.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lfg-launches-ai-alpha-pilot-for-meme-coin-hunters-302513167.html

