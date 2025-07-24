NTsuites Expands Office, Salon Suite, and Retail Concept to Allen, Texas

NTsuites - Allen is the fourth and largest NTsuites (North Texas Office & Salon Suites) development in the North Texas area. The facility will ultimately feature over 50,000 square feet and more than 225 office and salon suites, along with dedicated retail space for restaurants and boutique businesses. Opening in early 2027! (Courtesy NTsuites)

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / North Texas office, salon, and retail suites are coming to Allen in early 2027, with a new mixed-use development that, when complete, will add 50,000 square feet of flexible space along the highly visible and thriving US-75 corridor. Conveniently located at 511 Central Expressway N, Allen, TX 75013, between Home Zone and PinStack, NTsuites Allen is easily accessible from Fairview, McKinney, Plano, and Frisco. Prices will start at $495/month (all inclusive), and pre-leasing is scheduled to begin in 2026.

"The Allen facility will feature over 225 office and salon suites, combined with retail storefronts and restaurant spaces, giving entrepreneurs and salon artists, as well as small retailers, a cost-effective and flexible solution to establish their presence in one of Collin County's fastest-growing regions," states Sandeep Sandhu, Sales Manager at NTsuites. He adds, "The thoughtfully designed layout and shared lounge areas create a professional yet welcoming environment and promote synergy among tenants."

NTsuites began in 2016 as a commercial real estate company and evolved into the coworking and salon suite industry to meet the needs of the growing small business community in North Texas. With three successful locations in Southlake, North Richland Hills, and Alliance-Fort Worth, NTsuites has built a strong reputation for supporting local entrepreneurs and salon artists with affordable, flexible, and turnkey spaces.

The company's newest development aims to attract a diversified tenant base in Collin County, including salon professionals, healthcare providers, wellness practitioners, educators, legal professionals, start-ups, entrepreneurs, salon artists, and now retailers and restaurateurs. With its focus on accommodating local businesses and fostering collaboration, NTsuites strives to create a sense of comfort and opportunity for its tenants.

"Customer service is at the heart of what we do. We pride ourselves on giving each tenant the personalized attention they deserve. At NTsuites, we are more than just a workspace provider-we're a community," Sandhu concludes.

