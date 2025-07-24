QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $37.32 million for the quarter, down slightly from the previous quarter and up $0.53 million or 1.43% from the second quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share was $1.51, down $0.01 or 0.66% from the previous quarter and up $0.02 or 1.34% from the prior year's second quarter of $1.49. These results include $1.00 million in pre-tax losses from the sale of approximately $26 million available-for-sale securities executed in the second quarter.

Return on average assets decreased to 1.67% from 1.72% in the previous quarter and 1.69% in the second quarter of 2024. Return on average common shareholders' equity decreased to 12.61% from 13.33% in the previous quarter and 14.41% in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash dividend of $0.38 per common share for the quarter was approved, up 5.56% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.

Average loans and leases grew $169.51 million in the second quarter, up 2.49% from the previous quarter and increased $362.25 million, up 5.48% from the second quarter of 2024.

Tax-equivalent net interest income was $85.35 million, up $4.26 million or 5.25% from the previous quarter and up $11.15 million, or 15.03% from the second quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.01%, up 11 basis points from the previous quarter and up 42 basis points from the second quarter a year ago.

Provision for credit losses of $7.69 million was recorded during the quarter compared to $3.27 million in the previous quarter and a recovery of provision for credit losses of $0.31 million during the previous year's second quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases remained consistent with historical levels, rising to 2.30% at June 30, 2025, up from 2.29% at March 31, 2025, and 2.26% at June 30, 2024.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported quarterly net income of $37.32 million for the second quarter of 2025, down 0.54% compared to $37.52 million in the previous quarter and up 1.43% from the $36.79 million reported in the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date 2025 net income was $74.84 million, up 12.97% compared to $66.25 million during the first six months of 2024. Diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.51, down 0.66% compared to $1.52 in the previous quarter and up 1.34% versus $1.49 in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share for the first half of 2025 was $3.02 compared to $2.68 a year earlier. It was another good quarter with solid growth in net interest income offset by higher provision for credit losses and realized losses from strategic repositioning trades in the investment portfolio.

At its July 2025 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, up 5.56% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on August 5, 2025, and will be paid on August 15, 2025.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased that the strong start in 2025 continued through the second quarter. In spite of the noise in the economy and the uncertainty in the market, we are proud to have achieved a sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion resulting from higher rates on investment securities, increased average loan and lease balances, and lower deposit costs.

"While still very good, credit was challenged during the quarter with elevated net charge-offs, the majority of which were from one Auto and Light Truck account. Nonperforming assets to loans and leases at June 30, 2025 was 1.06% up from 0.63% at March 31, 2025 and the allowance for loans and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases remained strong at 2.30% up from 2.29% the previous quarter.

"Our balance sheet remained healthy during the quarter and is well positioned to handle the continued economic uncertainty, which is impacting our customers and their businesses. Our liquidity position is solid and our historically conservative capital position has been maintained.

"During the second quarter of 2025, we were pleased to learn that 1st Source was named to the annual Bank Honor Roll by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. for the seventh consecutive year. We were among just 16 U.S. Banks on the list, placing our long-term performance among the top 5% of eligible banks in the United States. To be eligible, Banks must have more than $500 million in total assets and meet at least one of two criteria: consistent earnings growth over each of the past 10 years, and/or the top 5% of eligible banks based on a 10-year earnings per share compounded annual growth rate. To be named to this list for the seventh year in a row is evidence that our mission to help our clients achieve security, build wealth, and realize their dreams directly correlates with strong financial performance for the long term.

"Additionally, we were honored with the Indiana Banker's Association's (IBA) Commitment to Community award in the category of banks with $3 billion and above in assets. We were excited to be chosen for this award that celebrates bank community service efforts in Indiana. In 2024, 1st Source colleagues taught more than 200 Financial Education classes attracting more than 2,200 estimated attendees in Indiana alone. Additionally, our colleagues logged more than 14,500 volunteer hours, which included holding more than 110 Board seats for a variety of organizations in our communities. This award speaks directly to our Core Value of Community Leadership and we couldn't be more pleased to have accepted it in person at the IBA's Mega Conference in May.

"And finally, our recently opened Carmel Indiana Banking Center celebrated its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in May. This new banking center showcases the Bank's side-by-side banking model. Side-by-side banking invites the client behind the "teller line," enabling the Bank's clients and bankers to have a more transparent and inclusive experience and relationship. We are thrilled to have expanded into Hamilton County, Indiana and are pleased to be able to serve new and existing clients in that market and are welcoming them to come and experience the high level of convenience and service from our banking team right in their hometown," Mr. Murphy concluded.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans and Leases

Second quarter average loans and leases were $6.97 billion, which was up $169.51 million or 2.49% from the previous quarter, and increased $362.25 million, up 5.48% from the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date average loans and leases increased $329.04 million to $6.88 billion, up 5.02% from the first six months of 2024. Growth during the quarter occurred primarily within the Commercial and Agricultural, Renewable Energy, and Construction Equipment portfolios.

Deposits

Second quarter average deposits were $7.35 billion, which was up $15.54 million, or 0.21%, from the previous quarter, and up $165.41 million or 2.30% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Average deposits for the first six months of 2025 were $7.34 billion, an increase of $243.97 million, up 3.44% from the same period a year ago. Average deposit balance growth from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily in interest-bearing demand, savings and non-brokered time deposit balances offset by decreased brokered deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Second quarter 2025 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $4.26 million to $85.35 million, up 5.25% from the previous quarter and increased $11.15 million, up 15.03% from the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2025, tax equivalent net interest income increased $20.17 million to $166.43 million, up 13.79% from the first half of 2024.

Second quarter 2025 net interest margin was 4.00%, an increase of 11 basis points from the 3.89% in the previous quarter and an increase of 41 basis points from the same period in 2024. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, second quarter 2025 net interest margin was 4.01%, up 11 basis points compared to the 3.90% in the previous quarter, and an increase of 42 basis points from the same period in 2024. The increase from the prior quarter and second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher rates on investment securities, increased average loan and lease balances and lower deposit costs. Immaterial net interest charge-offs during the current quarter had no impact on the net interest margin while net interest recoveries contributed seven basis points in the previous quarter and four basis points in the prior year second quarter.

Net interest margin for the first six months of 2025 was 3.95%, an increase of 39 basis points compared 3.56% for the first six months of 2024. Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis for the first half of 2025 was 3.95% an increase of 38 basis points compared to 3.57% for the first half of the prior year. Net interest recoveries positively contributed four basis points to both the current and previous year-to-date net interest margin.

Noninterest Income

Second quarter 2025 noninterest income of $23.06 million was relatively flat compared to the previous quarter, and to the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2025, noninterest income increased $0.78 million, up 1.73% from the first six months of 2024.

Total noninterest income was lower by 0.20% compared to the previous quarter. The slight decrease from the previous quarter was mainly due to realized losses of $1.00 million from repositioning of available-for-sale securities. The securities sold had a weighted average yield of 1.04% and were replaced with securities having a weighted average yield of 4.18%. Additional decreases in the quarter were from lower insurance contingent commissions received and reduced equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline. These decreases were almost entirely offset by higher trust and wealth advisory income primarily from seasonal tax preparation fees, a rise in debit card income, higher partnership investment gains from a small business capital investment, and an increase in bank owned life insurance policy claims recognized.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the first six months of 2024 was mainly the result of gains on the sale of renewable energy tax equity investments and gains from a small business capital investment, increased insurance commissions, higher brokerage and commission fees and increased interest rate swap fees. These increases were offset by reduced equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline, available-for-sale securities losses of $1.00 million and decreases in mortgage banking income from lower sales volumes.

Noninterest Expense

Second quarter 2025 noninterest expense of $52.43 million decreased $0.65 million or 1.22% compared to the prior quarter and increased $2.57 million or 5.15% from the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2025, noninterest expense increased $6.94 million, up 7.04% from the first six months of 2024.

The decrease in noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter, was the result of reduced group insurance claims, and lower leased equipment depreciation offset by higher salaries from normal merit increases and higher incentive compensation, increased furniture and equipment costs and higher data processing costs.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter and first six months of 2024 was the result of higher salaries and wages from normal merit increases, increased incentive compensation and higher group insurance claims. Additionally, we saw increased data processing costs from technology projects, fewer gains on the sale of fixed assets and off-lease equipment, and increased furniture, equipment and occupancy expenses. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and decreased blanket insurance premiums.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $163.48 million as of June 30, 2025, or 2.30% of total loans and leases primarily as a result of a weakened forward economic outlook with increased uncertainty. This percentage compared to 2.29% at March 31, 2025, and 2.26% at June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs of $1.87 million were recorded for the second quarter of 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $0.18 million in the prior quarter and net recoveries of $1.99 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The provision for credit losses was $7.69 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $4.43 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $8.00 million compared with the same period in 2024. The increase in the provision expense compared to the prior quarter was due to loan growth, increased net charge-offs and nonaccrual loans and leases, an increase in specific impairments, and higher special attention outstandings, offset by a decrease in the provision for unfunded commitments. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 1.06% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.63% on March 31, 2025, and 0.31% on June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets during the quarter was primarily from one Auto and Light Truck relationship

Capital

As of June 30, 2025, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 13.19%, compared to 12.96% at March 31, 2025, and 11.75% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 12.38% at June 30, 2025, compared to 12.14% at March 31, 2025, and 10.91% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 14.60% at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.71% at March 31, 2025, and 13.74% a year ago.

Capital accretion over the last twelve months has been driven primarily by growth in retained earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses in our short-duration investment securities available-for-sale portfolio.

During the second quarter of 2025, 47,428 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $2.84 million. Total year-to-date repurchased shares of 54,982 have reduced common shareholder's equity by $3.30 million.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION 2nd QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 8,962,134 $ 8,856,278 $ 8,761,006 $ 8,909,499 $ 8,706,575 Earning assets 8,543,938 8,434,790 8,303,518 8,489,665 8,242,841 Investments 1,476,621 1,519,177 1,554,362 1,497,782 1,581,228 Loans and leases 6,968,463 6,798,952 6,606,209 6,884,176 6,555,139 Deposits 7,349,084 7,333,542 7,183,678 7,341,356 7,097,391 Interest bearing liabilities 5,997,624 5,920,255 5,922,916 5,959,154 5,853,199 Common shareholders' equity 1,187,076 1,141,922 1,027,138 1,164,624 1,016,712 Total equity 1,246,121 1,208,236 1,098,740 1,227,283 1,091,697 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 85,192 $ 80,938 $ 74,050 $ 166,130 $ 145,965 Net interest income - FTE(1) 85,345 81,085 74,194 166,430 146,257 Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses 7,690 3,265 (314) 10,955 7,163 Noninterest income 23,057 23,103 23,221 46,160 45,377 Noninterest expense 52,430 53,076 49,861 105,506 98,565 Net income 37,326 37,523 36,805 74,849 66,267 Net income available to common shareholders 37,319 37,520 36,793 74,839 66,248 PER SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.51 $ 1.52 $ 1.49 $ 3.02 $ 2.68 Diluted net income per common share 1.51 1.52 1.49 3.02 2.68 Common cash dividends declared 0.38 0.36 0.34 0.74 0.68 Book value per common share(2) 48.86 47.29 42.58 48.86 42.58 Tangible book value per common share(1) 45.44 43.87 39.16 45.44 39.16 Market value - High 63.90 67.77 53.74 67.77 55.25 Market value - Low 52.14 53.23 47.30 52.14 47.30 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,541,385 24,546,819 24,495,495 24,544,120 24,477,292 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,541,385 24,546,819 24,495,495 24,544,120 24,477,292 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 1.67 % 1.72% 1.69 % 1.69 % 1.53 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 12.61 13.33 14.41 12.96 13.10 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets 13.25 12.89 11.72 13.07 11.68 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 12.38 12.14 10.91 12.38 10.91 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3) 14.60 14.71 13.74 14.60 13.74 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3) 16.04 16.20 15.38 16.04 15.38 Risk-based capital - Total(3) 17.30 17.46 16.64 17.30 16.64 Net interest margin 4.00 3.89 3.59 3.95 3.56 Net interest margin - FTE(1) 4.01 3.90 3.59 3.95 3.57 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue 48.43 51.01 51.26 49.70 51.51 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1) 48.40 51.31 51.17 49.82 51.38 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.11 0.01 (0.12) 0.06 0.13 Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases 2.30 2.29 2.26 2.30 2.26 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases 1.06 0.63 0.31 1.06 0.31 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 9,087,162 $ 8,963,114 $ 8,931,938 $ 8,763,946 $ 8,878,003 Loans and leases 7,097,969 6,863,393 6,854,808 6,616,100 6,652,999 Deposits 7,442,669 7,417,765 7,230,035 7,125,944 7,195,924 Allowance for loan and lease losses 163,484 157,470 155,540 152,324 150,067 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,895 83,895 83,897 83,902 83,907 Common shareholders' equity 1,198,589 1,161,459 1,111,068 1,104,253 1,043,515 Total equity 1,257,424 1,220,542 1,181,506 1,175,205 1,114,855 ASSET QUALITY

Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 198 $ 122 $ 106 $ 100 $ 185 Nonaccrual loans and leases 71,732 40,540 30,613 30,678 20,297 Other real estate - - 460 - - Repossessions 3,549 2,410 155 109 352 Equipment owned under operating leases 62 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 75,541 $ 43,072 $ 31,334 $ 30,887

$ 20,834

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 88,810 $ 87,816 $ 76,837 $ 89,592 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks 60,298 135,003 47,989 179,651 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

(amortized cost of $1,530,847, $1,591,072, $1,650,684, and $1,662,184 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively) 1,456,157 1,501,877 1,536,299 1,523,548 Other investments 22,140 23,855 23,855 24,585 Mortgages held for sale 4,334 2,305 2,569 2,763 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount: Commercial and agricultural 835,826 775,118 772,974 721,235 Renewable energy 573,226 505,413 487,266 459,441 Auto and light truck 972,461 955,945 948,435 1,009,967 Medium and heavy duty truck 282,875 289,837 289,623 315,157 Aircraft 1,134,838 1,118,099 1,123,797 1,058,591 Construction equipment 1,207,209 1,171,934 1,203,912 1,132,556 Commercial real estate 1,252,750 1,230,760 1,215,265 1,164,598 Residential real estate and home equity 714,026 689,101 680,071 654,357 Consumer 124,758 127,186 133,465 137,097 Total loans and leases 7,097,969 6,863,393 6,854,808 6,652,999 Allowance for loan and lease losses (163,484) (157,470) (155,540) (150,067) Net loans and leases 6,934,485 6,705,923 6,699,268 6,502,932 Equipment owned under operating leases, net 8,653 9,864 11,483 13,886 Premises and equipment, net 55,602 54,778 53,456 48,201 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,895 83,895 83,897 83,907 Accrued income and other assets 372,788 357,798 396,285 408,938 Total assets $ 9,087,162 $ 8,963,114 $ 8,931,938 $ 8,878,003 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,583,621 $ 1,651,479 $ 1,639,101 $ 1,578,762 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2,601,353 2,451,169 2,544,839 2,543,724 Savings 1,359,841 1,392,391 1,256,370 1,255,154 Time 1,897,854 1,922,726 1,789,725 1,818,284 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,859,048 5,766,286 5,590,934 5,617,162 Total deposits 7,442,669 7,417,765 7,230,035 7,195,924 Short-term borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 58,242 60,025 72,346 70,767 Other short-term borrowings 51,816 1,152 176,852 217,450 Total short-term borrowings 110,058 61,177 249,198 288,217 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 41,850 41,210 39,156 39,136 Subordinated notes 58,764 58,764 58,764 58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 176,397 163,656 173,279 181,107 Total liabilities 7,829,738 7,742,572 7,750,432 7,763,148 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock; no par value









Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock; no par value

Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings 950,363 921,717 890,937 841,790 Cost of common stock in treasury (3,674,878, 3,643,063, 3,685,512, and 3,698,651 shares at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and

June 30, 2024, respectively) (131,551) (128,912) (129,175) (129,248) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,761) (67,884) (87,232) (105,565) Total shareholders' equity 1,198,589 1,161,459 1,111,068 1,043,515 Noncontrolling interests 58,835 59,083 70,438 71,340 Total equity 1,257,424 1,220,542 1,181,506 1,114,855 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,087,162 $ 8,963,114 $ 8,931,938 $ 8,878,003

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 117,230 $ 113,560 $ 113,101 $ 230,790 $ 222,303 Investment securities, taxable 8,602 8,153 5,900 16,755 11,979 Investment securities, tax-exempt 297 277 254 574 514 Other 1,087 1,314 1,914 2,401 2,841 Total interest income 127,216 123,304 121,169 250,520 237,637 Interest expense: Deposits 39,106 39,846 43,095 78,952 82,839 Short-term borrowings 809 232 2,158 1,041 5,260 Subordinated notes 1,007 1,014 1,061 2,021 2,122 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 1,102 1,274 805 2,376 1,451 Total interest expense 42,024 42,366 47,119 84,390 91,672 Net interest income 85,192 80,938 74,050 166,130 145,965 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses - loans and leases 7,884 2,112 56 9,996 6,651 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments (194) 1,153 (370) 959 512 Total provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses 7,690 3,265 (314) 10,955 7,163 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 77,502 77,673 74,364 155,175 138,802 Noninterest income: Trust and wealth advisory 7,266 6,666 7,081 13,932 13,368 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,189 3,071 3,203 6,260 6,273 Debit card 4,567 4,149 4,562 8,716 8,763 Mortgage banking 1,116 853 1,280 1,969 2,230 Insurance commissions 1,685 2,440 1,611 4,125 3,387 Equipment rental 779 899 1,257 1,678 2,928 Losses on investment securities available-for-sale (997) - - (997) - Other 5,452 5,025 4,227 10,477 8,428 Total noninterest income 23,057 23,103 23,221 46,160 45,377 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 31,800 32,115 29,238 63,915 58,810 Net occupancy 3,035 3,224 2,908 6,259 5,904 Furniture and equipment 1,684 1,347 1,265 3,031 2,414 Data processing 7,410 7,291 6,712 14,701 13,212 Depreciation - leased equipment 619 718 999 1,337 2,287 Professional fees 1,499 1,668 1,713 3,167 3,058 FDIC and other insurance 1,438 1,440 1,627 2,878 3,284 Business development and marketing 1,884 1,925 2,026 3,809 3,770 Other 3,061 3,348 3,373 6,409 5,826 Total noninterest expense 52,430 53,076 49,861 105,506 98,565 Income before income taxes 48,129 47,700 47,724 95,829 85,614 Income tax expense 10,803 10,177 10,919 20,980 19,347 Net income 37,326 37,523 36,805 74,849 66,267 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (7) (3) (12) (10) (19) Net income available to common shareholders $ 37,319 $ 37,520 $ 36,793 $ 74,839 $ 66,248 Per common share: Basic net income per common share $ 1.51 $ 1.52 $ 1.49 $ 3.02 $ 2.68 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.51 $ 1.52 $ 1.49 $ 3.02 $ 2.68 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,541,385 24,546,819 24,495,495 24,544,120 24,477,292 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,541,385 24,546,819 24,495,495 24,544,120 24,477,292

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,444,203 $ 8,602 2.39 % $ 1,488,005 $ 8,153 2.22 % $ 1,524,751 $ $ 5,900 1.56 % Tax exempt(1) 32,418 375 4.64 % 31,172 349 4.54 % 29,611 319 4.33 % Mortgages held for sale 3,385 55 6.52 % 2,409 39 6.57 % 4,179 65 6.26 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 6,968,463 117,250 6.75 % 6,798,952 113,596 6.78 % 6,606,209 113,115 6.89 % Other investments 95,469 1,087 4.57 % 114,252 1,314 4.66 % 138,768 1,914 5.55 % Total earning assets(1) 8,543,938 127,369 5.98 % 8,434,790 123,451 5.94 % 8,303,518 121,313 5.88 % Cash and due from banks 67,535 64,009 60,908 Allowance for loan and lease losses (159,418) (157,318) (149,688) Other assets 510,079 514,797 546,268 Total assets $ 8,962,134 $ 8,856,278 $ 8,761,006 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,774,752 $ 39,106 2.72 % $ 5,745,134 $ 39,846 2.81 % $ 5,603,880 $ 43,095 3.09 % Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 60,863 121 0.80 % 58,232 104 0.72 % 61,729 146 0.95 % Other short-term borrowings 61,917 688 4.46 % 18,450 128 2.81 % 159,953 2,012 5.06 % Subordinated notes 58,764 1,007 6.87 % 58,764 1,014 7.00 % 58,764 1,061 7.26 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 41,328 1,102 10.70 % 39,675 1,274 13.02 % 38,590 805 8.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,997,624 42,024 2.81 % 5,920,255 42,366 2.90 % 5,922,916 47,119 3.20 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,574,332 1,588,408 1,579,798 Other liabilities 144,057 139,379 159,552 Shareholders' equity 1,187,076 1,141,922 1,027,138 Noncontrolling interests 59,045 66,314 71,602 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,962,134 $ 8,856,278 $ 8,761,006 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (153) (147) (144) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 85,192 4.00 % $ 80,938 3.89 % $ 74,050 3.59 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 153 147 144 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 85,345 4.01 % $ 81,085 3.90 % $ 74,194 3.59 %

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.



1st SOURCE CORPORATION DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,465,984 $ 16,755 2.30 % $ 1,550,665 $ 11,979 1.55 % Tax exempt(1) 31,798 724 4.59 % 30,563 646 4.25 % Mortgages held for sale 2,899 94 6.54 % 3,004 99 6.63 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 6,884,176 230,846 6.76 % 6,555,139 222,364 6.82 % Other investments 104,808 2,401 4.62 % 103,470 2,841 5.52 % Total earning assets(1) 8,489,665 250,820 5.96 % 8,242,841 237,929 5.80 % Cash and due from banks 65,782 61,399 Allowance for loan and lease losses (158,374) (149,335) Other assets 512,426 551,670 Total assets $ 8,909,499 $ 8,706,575 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits 5,760,025 78,952 2.76 % 5,499,367 82,839 3.03 % Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 59,555 225 0.76 % 54,851 193 0.71 % Other short-term borrowings 40,304 816 4.08 % 197,313 5,067 5.16 % Subordinated notes 58,764 2,021 6.94 % 58,764 2,122 7.26 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 40,506 2,376 11.83 % 42,904 1,451 6.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,959,154 84,390 2.86 % 5,853,199 91,672 3.15 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,581,331 1,598,024 Other liabilities 141,731 163,655 Shareholders' equity 1,164,624 1,016,712 Noncontrolling interests 62,659 74,985 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,909,499 $ 8,706,575 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (300) (292) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 166,130 3.95 % $ 145,965 3.56 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 300 292 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 166,430 3.95 % $ 146,257 3.57 %

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Calculation of Net Interest Margin (A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 127,216 $ 123,304 $ 121,169 $ 250,520 $ 237,637 Fully tax-equivalent adjustments: (B) - Loans and leases 75 75 79 150 160 (C) - Tax exempt investment securities 78 72 65 150 132 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C) 127,369 123,451 121,313 250,820 237,929 (E) Interest expense (GAAP) 42,024 42,366 47,119 84,390 91,672 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 85,192 80,938 74,050 166,130 145,965 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 85,345 81,085 74,194 166,430 146,257 (H) Annualization factor 4.011 4.056 4.022 2.017 2.011 (I) Total earning assets $ 8,543,938 $ 8,434,790 $ 8,303,518 $ $ 8,489,665 $ 8,242,841 Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 4.00 % 3.89 % 3.59 % 3.95 % 3.56 % Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I 4.01 % 3.90 % 3.59 % 3.95 % 3.57 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 85,192 $ 80,938 $ 74,050 $ 166,130 $ 145,965 (G) Net interest income - FTE 85,345 81,085 74,194 166,430 146,257 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 23,057 23,103 23,221 46,160 45,377 (K) Less: (gains) losses on investment securities and partnership investments (739) (1,427) (929) (2,166) (1,966) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (619) (718) (999) (1,337) (2,287) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 108,249 104,041 97,271 212,290 191,342 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L) 107,044 102,043 95,487 209,087 187,381 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 52,430 53,076 49,861 105,506 98,565 (L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment (619) (718) (999) (1,337) (2,287) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L) 51,811 52,358 48,862 104,169 96,278 Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 48.43 % 51.01 % 51.26 % 49.70 % 51.51 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N) 48.40 % 51.31 % 51.17 % 49.82 % 51.38 % End of Period June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,198,589 $ 1,161,459 $ 1,043,515 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,895) (83,895) (83,907) (S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 1,114,694 $ 1,077,564 $ 959,608 (T) Total assets (GAAP) 9,087,162 8,963,114 8,878,003 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,895) (83,895) (83,907) (U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 9,003,267 $ 8,879,219 $ 8,794,096 Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T) 13.19 % 12.96 % 11.75 % Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U) 12.38 % 12.14 % 10.91 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,198,589 $ 1,161,459 $ 1,043,515 (V) Actual common shares outstanding 24,530,796 24,562,611 24,507,023 Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 48.86 $ 47.29 $ 42.58 Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 45.44 $ 43.87 $ 39.16

