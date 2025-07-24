Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) (the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarter at 5:00 pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Gary Simanson, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Sandberg, Chief Financial Officer.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at www.coincheckgroup.com. A replay will be available on that website following the call. The conference call can also be accessed over the phone by dialing (800) 245-3047 or (203) 518-9765; the Conference ID is CNCKQ1.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) is a public limited liability company and the holding company for Coincheck, Inc. Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Coincheck provides Marketplace and Exchange platforms on which diverse cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are held and exchanged, as well as other retail-focused crypto services. Coincheck also leverages its ownership of Next Finance Tech Co., Ltd. to offer staking services to retail customers and corporate clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724386740/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

CoincheckIR@icrinc.com