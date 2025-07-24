Westfield Specialty delivers 89.4% CR in H1 as top line grows to $890mn

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty's diversified growth strategy, including renewal rights transactions, as well as organic growth through new underwriting teams helped propel its gross written premium (GWP) to $890mn in the first half of 2025, with a combined ratio (CR) of 89.4 percent and underwriting income of $58 million well ahead of planned results.

The International operation produced $438mn in GWP with a 89.4 CR and its US operation produced $452mn in GWP with a 89.1 CR. Westfield Specialty grew its GWP by 13 percent overall, with 21.5 percent growth coming from the US and 5.4 percent coming from International over H1 2024.

The $890mn of GWP booked in the first half of this year is split between its US platform (51 percent) and its international operation (49 percent). Westfield Specialty president Jack Kuhn stated that the emphasis has been on profitable growth at Westfield Specialty, and that focus will continue to be the key driver as the insurer evaluates accretive opportunities to further diversify its portfolio.

"We are very pleased with our financial results so far in 2025 in a challenging and evolving marketplace. We look forward to building on our strong results in the second half of this year. I am particularly pleased with the strong growth shown in the UK and Dubai, which now make up almost half of Westfield Specialty's GWP," commented Jack Kuhn.

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent global specialty insurance carrier, leveraging the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company and the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. Westfield Specialty launched in 2021 and by year-end 2022 wrote $300M GWP in the U.S. Building on this foundation, combined with the Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200 acquisition in February 2023, Westfield Specialty closed year-end 2023 with $1.1 billion in GWP. Year-end 2024 Westfield Specialty's premium portfolio was in excess of $1.5 billion.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207190/Westfield_Specialty_updated_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westfield-specialty-delivers-89-4-cr-in-h1-as-top-line-grows-to-890mn-302512850.html