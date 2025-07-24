Anzeige
JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and six- month periods ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 is $2,721,225 or $0.79 per common share compared to $2,925,651 or $0.85 per common share for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $3,028,833 or $0.88 per share for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPOI) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 is $3,637,450 compared to $3,612,441 for the linked quarter and $3,951,414 for the prior year quarter. PTPPOI excludes taxes, provision for credit losses, net losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), net losses on the sale of investment securities and other non-recurring expense items. The $25,000 increase in the current quarter PTPPOI compared to the linked quarter is due to a $654,000 increase in net interest income and a $135,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by a $764,000 increase in recurring non-interest expense. The $314,000 decrease between current and prior year PTPPOI is due to a $569,000 increase in net interest income, offset by a $60,000 decrease in recurring non-interest income and an increase in recurring non-interest expenses of $823,000.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, net income is $5,852,233 or $1.71 per share compared to $6,681,230 or $1.95 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPOI for the current six-month period is $7,455,493 compared to $7,660,660 for the prior year period. The $205,000 decrease is primarily due to a $611,000 increase in net interest income, offset by a $133,000 decrease in recurring noninterest income, and a $683,000 increase in noninterest expenses.

Paul E. Brummett, II CEO, commented, "I am pleased to report the quarterly earnings and continued momentum for the Company. We experienced growth in loans and deposits while our net interest margin continued to improve. Asset quality is very solid as past dues continued to decline for the current period. As we look forward, our strong capital, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have the Company well positioned for the future."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days are $1.4 million representing 0.18% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2025 compared to $3.1 million or 0.42% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets were flat at $7.6 million at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status increased slightly to $5.5 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $2.1 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period. Repossessed assets were $39,000 at June 30, 2025 with none reported at December 31, 2024. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

Provision for credit losses is $310,000 for the current quarter compared to $35,000 for the linked quarter and $156,000 for the prior year quarter. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) is $9.5 million at June 30, 2025 or 1.24% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024 or 1.26% of total loans. The Bank recognized net recoveries in the current quarter of $31,000 compared to net charge-offs of $26,000 for the linked quarter and $2,000 for the prior year quarter. There are net recoveries of $4,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 and net charge-offs of $80,000 for the prior year six-month period. Management believes the current level of ACL is adequate; however, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio or changes in economic conditions will not require future adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income is $11.5 million, reflecting a $654,000 increase over the $10.8 million for the linked quarter and a $569,000 increase compared to the $10.9 million reported for the prior year quarter. When comparing the current quarter's net interest income to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, the favorable impact on interest income was due to higher volume and higher yields on average earning assets which outpaced the increase in total interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income for the current quarter is $15.0 million compared to $14.3 million for the linked quarter and $14.2 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans for the current quarter is $12.5 million, reflecting a $810,000 increase compared to the linked quarter and a $1.2 million increase over the prior year quarter. Average loans outstanding are $749.9 million, $725.4 million and $710.8 million for the current, linked, and prior year quarters, respectively. The average yield on the loan portfolio for the three comparative quarters is 6.71%, 6.56% and 6.40%, respectively. Interest income from other earning assets is $2.4 million for Q2 2025, reflecting decreases from the $2.6 million recorded in Q1 2025 and the $2.9 million in Q2 2024. The decline in interest income from other earning assets was due primarily to decreases in the volume of earning assets. The overall yield on earning assets is 5.31%, 5.13% and 5.07% for the three comparative quarters, respectively.

Total interest expense is $3.5 million for the current and linked quarters and $3.3 million in the prior year quarter. The $184,000 increase in interest expense between the current and prior year quarter is attributed to a $16.7 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities outstanding as well as a 6-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.63% for the current and linked quarters compared to 1.58% for the prior year quarter. When taking into account the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits, the cost of total funds is 1.28% for the current quarter, 1.29% for the linked quarter and 1.21% for the prior year quarter.

The net interest margin is 4.08% in the current quarter compared to 3.89% for the linked quarter and 3.90% for the prior year quarter. The increase in the yield on earning assets more than offset the increase in cost of funds between the first and second quarters of 2025 and between the current and prior year quarters.

Net interest income is $22.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to $21.7 million for the prior year period ended June 30, 2024. Net interest margin for the current six-month period is 3.99% compared to 3.90% for the comparative 2024 period. The total yield on earning assets increased to 5.22% from 5.03% due to increases in both yield and volume of loans outstanding. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.63% from 1.52% and the overall cost of funds increased to 1.29% from 1.17%.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income is $2.8 million for the current quarter, up $139,000 from $2.6 million for the linked quarter and flat compared to the $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposits accounted for the largest category of noninterest income and are $2.1 million in the current quarter, $2.0 million in the linked quarter and $2.2 million in the prior year quarter. Interchange revenue from debit card usage remains relatively stable at $1.2 million for the current and prior year quarter and $1.1 million for the linked quarter. NSF fees totaled $638,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $661,000 for the linked quarter and $722,000 for the prior year quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts remain relatively constant at $190,000, $198,000 and $213,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.

Revenue from the sale of mortgage loans is $88,000 for the current quarter compared to $86,000 for the linked quarter and $124,000 for the prior year quarter. Recent inflation data, while not yet indicating a rate cut, suggests the Federal Reserve may remain cautious about easing monetary policy, which could keep mortgage rates elevated.

Other noninterest income is $621,000 for the current quarter, $526,000 for the linked quarter and $534,000 for the prior year quarter. The largest components of other noninterest income are revenues from trust services and wealth management. The total of these two revenue streams is $365,000, $294,000 and $288,000 for the three periods, respectively.

Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is $5.4 million reflecting a slight decrease from the $5.5 million for the prior year six-month period. Comparedto the prior year, service charges and fees on deposit accounts are $4.1 million, reflecting a $233,000 decrease, gains on the sale of mortgage loans are $173,000, reflecting a $19,000 decrease and other non-interest income is $1.1 million, reflecting a $117,000 increase.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense is $10.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $9.9 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Salary and employee benefit expenses for the current quarter are $6.1 million and $5.5 million for the linked quarter and the prior year quarters. The $539,000 or 9.8% increase between the current and linked quarter is associated with annual merit increases which are effective April 1 of each year and with grant awards pursuant to our 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The $566,000 or 10.3% increase between the current and prior year is attributed to annual merit increases, health insurance premium increases and increases associated with grant awards.

Occupancy expenses are $1.4 million for the current quarter, $1.5 million for the linked quarter, and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expenses are $375,000, $364,000 and $398,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Data processing expenses are $1.1 million in the current and linked quarters, reflecting an increase of $105,000 compared to the prior year quarter.

Other noninterest expenses are $1.7 million for Q2 2025 and Q2 2024, and $1.5 million for Q1 2025. The largest components of noninterest expenses are comprised of professional fees, accruals for ad valorem taxes, fraud and other losses, FDIC insurance assessments and telecommunication expenses. The increase between the current and linked quarters is primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with professional fees of $169,000 and fraud and other losses of $82,000. Non-recurring expenses associated with OREO losses amounted to $52,000 in the current quarter, $97,000 in the linked quarter and $178,000 in the prior year quarter.

Total noninterest expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 are $20.3 million, up $637,000 or 3.2% from $19.7 million for the prior year period. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $576,000, occupancy expenses of $179,000 and advertising and public relations expenses of $7,000 are partially offset by declines in data processing fees of $83,000 and other non-interest expenses of $43,000. Non-recurring expenses for the two six-month periods include losses on OREO of $150,000 and $196,000 for the current and prior year periods, respectively.

Income tax expense is $558,000 for the current quarter compared to $554,000 for the linked quarter and $589,000 for the June 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate remains relatively constant over the three comparative periods at 17.0% in the current quarter, 15.9% for the linked quarter and 16.3% in the prior year quarter. Year-to-date, income tax expense is $1.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.0% compared to $1.3 million with an effective tax rate of 16.5% for the prior year six-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 are $1.2 billion, showing a slight increase of $12.4 million or 1% over the current six-month period. Gross loans, net of unearned income, represent the largest asset category at $766.4 million which is an increase of $40.4 million or 5.6% from $726.0 million reported at the prior year-end. The six-month period increase in loans is comprised of $6.9 million in net growth from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 and $33.5 million from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. Total cash has declined by $28.0 million from $58.9 million at December 31, 2024 to $30.9 million at June 30, 2025. Cash is used to fund loans and growth in other asset categories, as well as to satisfy deposit fluctuations. Investment securities declined by $4.6 million to $342.3 million from $346.9 million and is the result of principal paydowns of $8.9 million and an increase in fair market value of the portfolio of$4.3 million.

Over the six months ended June 30, 2025, total deposits increased by $13.3 million or 1.3% and are $1.0 billion at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Interest bearing demand deposits are down by $29.7 million. Offsetting this decline are increases of $9.4 million in non-interest-bearing deposits, $14.0 million in savings deposits, $1.1 million in money market account balances and $18.4 million in time deposits. The Company has deposit relationships with several municipalities and other public unit entities whose deposit balances tend to be very large at year-end and then run-off throughout the year. Deposit balances categorized as public unit deposits have decreased by $24.9 million over the current six-month period. The overall six month increase in deposits is comprised of a $37.5 million increase between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 and a $24.2 million decrease between March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

The total of all other liabilities decreased by $8.3 million to $79.0 million from $87.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in accrued liabilities and other borrowings, partially offset by an increase in FHLB advances.

Stockholders' equity increased $7.4 million to $89.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is attributed to $5.9 million in net income and a $3.4 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), partially offset by $2.0 million in dividends paid to shareholders. Total shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 are 3,433,113 compared to 3,421,113 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share is currently $24.94 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is 0.92% for the current quarter compared to 1.00% for the linked quarter and 1.03% for the prior year quarter. GAAP ROA for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is 0.99% compared to 1.15% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROA is 1.22%, 1.23% and 1.35% for the three comparative quarters respectively, and 1.26% and 1.31% for the comparative six-month periods. GAAP return on average equity (ROE) is 12.40% for the current three-month period, 14.17% for the linked period and 16.12% for the prior year period. ROE for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is 13.74% compared to 17.77% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROE is 16.57%, 17.49% and 21.02% for the three comparative quarters and 17.50% and 20.37% for the two comparative six-month periods.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two Loan Production/Deposit Production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

(OTCQX:JDVB)

For more information contact:

JD Bancshares, Inc.
Paul Brummett (CEO) (337-246-5395)
Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)
Website: www.jdbank.com

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

Actual
Jun 2025

Actual
Dec 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Assets

Cash and due from banks

25,346,576

23,114,444

2,232,132

9.7

Interest bearing deposits with banks

5,523,288

35,765,026

(30,241,738

)

(84.6

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

220,886,559

223,870,862

(2,984,303

)

(1.3

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

121,412,616

122,992,133

(1,579,517

)

(1.3

)

Mortgage loans held for sale

943,236

321,983

621,253

192.9

Loans, net of unearned income

766,412,457

726,030,139

40,382,318

5.6

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(9,475,330

)

(9,121,621

)

(353,709

)

3.9

Premises and equipment, net

24,018,597

21,017,630

3,000,967

14.3

Accrued interest receivable

5,000,962

4,983,070

17,892

0.4

Other real estate

2,116,718

2,204,968

(88,250

)

(4.0

)

Other assets

46,877,632

45,491,024

1,386,608

3.0

Total Assets

1,209,063,311

1,196,669,658

12,393,653

1.0

Liabilities

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

233,486,043

224,044,996

9,441,047

4.2

Interest bearing demand deposits

282,134,538

311,787,150

(29,652,612

)

(9.5

)

Savings and Money Market Deposits

316,286,327

301,157,091

15,129,236

5.0

Time Deposits - Retail

208,304,688

189,885,577

18,419,111

9.7

Total Deposits

1,040,211,596

1,026,874,814

13,336,782

1.3

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,189,015

7,473,393

(1,284,378

)

(17.2

)

FHLB Advances

43,000,000

-

43,000,000

-

Other Borrowings

29,802,542

79,819,027

(50,016,485

)

(62.7

)

Total Liabilities

1,119,203,153

1,114,167,234

5,035,919

0.5

Equity

Common stock

21,456,956

21,381,956

75,000

0.4

Capital surplus

10,495,748

10,267,070

228,678

2.2

Retained earnings

92,044,754

88,214,577

3,830,177

4.3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(33,406,483

)

(36,798,274

)

3,391,791

(9.2

)

Less: unearned stock awards

(730,817

)

(562,905

)

(167,912

)

29.8

Total Equity

89,860,158

82,502,424

7,357,734

8.9

Total Liabilities & Equity

1,209,063,311

1,196,669,658

12,393,653

1.0

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

QTD
Actual
Mar 2025

$ Variance

% Variance

QTD
Actual
Jun 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

12,549,314

11,739,793

809,521

6.9

11,305,380

1,243,934

11.0

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

4,783

2,945

1,838

62.4

4,784

(1

)

(0.0

)

Interest on deposits with banks

102,679

287,448

(184,769

)

(64.3

)

355,310

(252,631

)

(71.1

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,556,410

1,521,139

35,271

2.3

1,773,973

(217,563

)

(12.3

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

755,405

761,313

(5,908

)

(0.8

)

775,604

(20,199

)

(2.6

)

Total Interest Income

14,968,591

14,312,638

655,953

4.6

14,215,051

753,540

5.3

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

361,809

353,708

8,101

2.3

331,079

30,730

9.3

Savings and Money Market Deposits

777,549

756,848

20,701

2.7

580,933

196,616

33.8

Time Deposits - Retail

1,900,547

1,847,462

53,085

2.9

1,496,576

403,971

27.0

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

3,039,905

2,958,018

81,887

2.8

2,408,588

631,317

26.2

FHLB Advances

142,091

225,558

(83,467

)

(37.0

)

-

142,091

-

Interest on other borrowings

327,175

323,928

3,247

1.0

916,318

(589,143

)

(64.3

)

Total Interest Expense

3,509,171

3,507,504

1,667

0.0

3,324,906

184,265

5.5

Net Interest Income

11,459,420

10,805,134

654,286

6.1

10,890,145

569,275

5.2

Provision for credit losses

309,953

35,177

274,776

781.1

156,281

153,672

98.3

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

11,149,467

10,769,957

379,510

3.5

10,733,864

415,603

3.9

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

2,057,981

2,016,291

41,690

2.1

2,164,976

(106,995

)

(4.9

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

87,755

85,696

2,059

2.4

123,900

(36,145

)

(29.2

)

Other noninterest income

620,993

525,720

95,273

18.1

533,519

87,474

16.4

Total Non Interest Income

2,766,729

2,627,707

139,022

5.3

2,822,395

(55,666

)

(2.0

)

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

6,050,929

5,511,942

538,987

9.8

5,485,248

565,681

10.3

Occupancy

1,351,946

1,455,096

(103,150

)

(7.1

)

1,289,716

62,230

4.8

Advertising and public relations

374,763

364,185

10,578

2.9

398,434

(23,671

)

(5.9

)

Data Processing

1,139,931

1,121,743

18,188

1.6

1,035,135

104,796

10.1

Other noninterest expense

1,719,037

1,464,790

254,247

17.4

1,730,143

(11,106

)

(0.6

)

Total Non Interest Expense

10,636,606

9,917,756

718,850

7.2

9,938,676

697,930

7.0

Income Before Taxes

3,279,590

3,479,908

(200,318

)

(5.8

)

3,617,583

(337,993

)

(9.3

)

Income taxes

558,365

554,257

4,108

0.7

588,750

(30,385

)

(5.2

)

Net Income

2,721,225

2,925,651

(204,426

)

(7.0

)

3,028,833

(307,608

)

(10.2

)

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

0.79

$

0.85

$

0.88

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,432,629

3,422,507

3,427,853

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

YTD
Actual
Jun 2025

YTD
Actual
Jun 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

24,289,107

22,173,183

2,115,924

9.5

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

7,728

8,125

(397

)

(4.9

)

Interest on deposits with banks

390,127

757,335

(367,208

)

(48.5

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

3,077,550

3,552,984

(475,434

)

(13.4

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

1,516,718

1,554,909

(38,191

)

(2.5

)

Total Interest Income

29,281,230

28,046,536

1,234,694

4.4

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

715,518

658,979

56,539

8.6

Savings and Money Market Deposits

1,534,397

1,111,200

423,197

38.1

Time Deposits - Retail

3,748,009

2,792,892

955,117

34.2

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

5,997,924

4,563,071

1,434,853

31.4

FHLB Advances

367,650

-

367,650

-

Interest on other borrowings

651,102

1,829,937

(1,178,835

)

(64.4

)

Total Interest Expense

7,016,676

6,393,008

623,668

9.8

Net Interest Income

22,264,554

21,653,528

611,026

2.8

Provision for credit losses

345,130

(529,307

)

874,437

(165.2

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

21,919,424

22,182,835

(263,411

)

(1.2

)

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

4,074,272

4,307,225

(232,953

)

(5.4

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

173,450

192,062

(18,612

)

(9.7

)

Other noninterest income

1,146,714

1,029,974

116,740

11.3

Total Non Interest Income

5,394,436

5,529,261

(134,825

)

(2.4

)

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

11,377,486

10,801,060

576,426

5.3

Occupancy

2,807,042

2,628,027

179,015

6.8

Advertising and public relations

738,948

731,937

7,011

1.0

Data Processing

2,261,675

2,344,494

(82,819

)

(3.5

)

Other noninterest expense

3,163,609

3,206,325

(42,716

)

(1.3

)

Total Non Interest Expense

20,348,760

19,711,843

636,917

3.2

Income Before Taxes

6,965,100

8,000,253

(1,035,153

)

(12.9

)

Income taxes

1,112,867

1,319,023

(206,156

)

(15.6

)

Net Income

5,852,233

6,681,230

(828,997

)

(12.4

)

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

1.71

$

1.95

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,427,596

3,427,853

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

QTD
Actual
Jun 2024

Change

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

QTD
Actual
Jun 2024

Change

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

QTD
Actual
Jun 2024

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.71

6.40

0.31

749,870,799

710,781,316

39,089,483

12,549,314

11,305,380

1,243,934

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.71

6.40

0.31

749,870,799

710,781,316

39,089,483

12,549,314

11,305,380

1,243,934

Mortgage loans held for sale

6.41

7.31

(0.90

)

298,627

261,596

37,031

4,783

4,784

(1

)

Deposits with banks

4.59

5.65

(1.06

)

8,969,656

25,303,487

(16,333,831

)

102,679

355,310

(252,630

)

Investment securities - taxable

2.35

2.52

(0.17

)

265,039,655

281,837,041

(16,797,386

)

1,556,410

1,773,973

(217,563

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.15

3.13

0.02

121,577,056

125,361,238

(3,784,181

)

755,405

775,604

(20,199

)

Total Earning Assets

5.31

5.07

0.24

1,145,755,793

1,143,544,678

2,211,115

14,968,592

14,215,050

753,541

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.50

0.45

0.05

293,168,951

294,373,716

(1,204,765

)

361,809

331,079

30,730

Savings and Money Market

0.98

0.76

0.22

317,144,579

308,635,228

8,509,351

777,549

580,933

196,616

Time deposits - Retail

3.69

3.74

(0.05

)

206,675,268

160,930,741

45,744,527

1,900,547

1,496,576

403,972

Total interest bearing deposits

1.49

1.27

0.22

816,988,798

763,939,685

53,049,113

3,039,906

2,408,588

631,318

Federal home Loan Bank advances

4.43

5.76

(1.33

)

12,681,319

11

12,681,308

142,091

-

142,091

Other borrowings

4.22

4.55

(0.33

)

30,713,413

79,730,356

(49,016,944

)

327,175

916,318

(589,144

)

Total borrowed funds

4.28

4.55

(0.27

)

43,394,731

79,730,367

(36,335,636

)

469,266

916,319

(447,053

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.63

1.58

0.05

860,383,530

843,670,052

16,713,478

3,509,172

3,324,907

184,265

Net interest rate spread

3.67

3.49

0.18

11,459,420

10,890,144

569,276

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.35

)

(0.37

)

0.02

238,111,965

253,026,327

(14,914,361

)

Cost of funds

1.28

1.21

0.07

Net interest margin

4.08

3.90

0.18

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

YTD
Actual
Jun 2025

YTD
Actual
Jun 2024

Change

YTD
Actual
Jun 2025

YTD
Actual
Jun 2024

Change

YTD
Actual
Jun 2025

YTD
Actual
Jun 2024

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.64

6.38

0.26

737,704,807

699,323,893

38,380,914

24,289,107

22,173,183

2,115,924

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.64

6.38

0.26

737,704,807

699,323,893

38,380,914

24,289,107

22,173,183

2,115,924

Mortgage loans held for sale

6.61

7.27

(0.66

)

233,717

223,575

10,142

7,728

8,125

(397

)

Deposits with banks

4.38

5.49

(1.11

)

17,945,199

27,756,612

(9,811,413

)

390,127

757,335

(367,208

)

Investment securities - taxable

2.31

2.50

(0.19

)

266,890,224

283,762,005

(16,871,782

)

3,077,550

3,552,984

(475,434

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.15

3.13

0.02

122,053,302

125,786,657

(3,733,354

)

1,516,718

1,554,909

(38,191

)

Total Earning Assets

5.22

5.03

0.19

1,144,827,248

1,136,852,742

7,974,506

29,281,230

28,046,535

1,234,695

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.48

0.45

0.03

302,270,116

295,320,013

6,950,104

715,518

658,979

56,539

Savings and Money Market

0.99

0.72

0.27

314,055,629

311,160,624

2,895,005

1,534,397

1,111,200

423,197

Time deposits - Retail

3.75

3.61

0.14

201,685,786

155,433,787

46,251,999

3,748,009

2,792,892

955,117

Total interest bearing deposits

1.48

1.20

0.28

818,011,531

761,914,423

56,097,108

5,997,924

4,563,071

1,434,853

Federal home Loan Bank advances

4.42

5.76

(1.34

)

16,541,436

5

16,541,431

367,650

-

367,650

Other borrowings

4.24

4.54

(0.30

)

30,579,576

79,813,050

(49,233,474

)

651,102

1,829,937

(1,178,834

)

Total borrowed funds

4.30

4.54

(0.24

)

47,121,013

79,813,056

(32,692,043

)

1,018,752

1,829,937

(811,185

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.63

1.52

0.11

865,132,544

841,727,479

23,405,065

7,016,676

6,393,007

623,668

Net interest rate spread

3.59

3.51

0.08

22,264,555

21,653,528

611,027

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.34

)

(0.35

)

0.01

233,085,865

250,220,645

(17,134,780

)

Cost of funds

1.29

1.17

0.12

Net interest margin

3.99

3.90

0.09

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios

For the Six

For the Six

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets (ROA)

0.92

%

1.00

%

1.03

%

0.99

%

1.15

%

ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

1.22

%

1.23

%

1.35

%

1.26

%

1.31

%

Return on Average Equity (ROE)

12.40

%

14.17

%

16.12

%

13.74

%

17.77

%

ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

16.57

%

17.49

%

21.02

%

17.50

%

20.37

%

Earnings per Share

$

0.79

$

0.85

$

0.88

$

1.71

$

1.95

Net Interest Margin

4.08

%

3.89

%

3.90

%

3.99

%

3.90

%

Efficiency Ratio **

73.40

%

72.02

%

70.13

%

72.00

%

70.74

%

Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**

0.93

%

0.90

%

0.96

%

0.91

%

0.95

%

Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**

3.56

%

3.35

%

3.33

%

3.42

%

3.35

%

As of

As of

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Bank Level Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.63% (Est.)

11.34

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

16.66% (Est.)

16.25

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.66% (Est.)

16.25

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.81% (Est.)

17.35

%

Company:

Tangible Equity / Total Assets

7.09

%

6.55

%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

24.96

$

22.89


Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:

For the Six

For the Six

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$

2,721,225

$

2,925,651

$

3,028,833

$

5,852,233

$

6,681,230

Provision for Loan Losses

309,953

35,177

156,281

345,130

(529,307

)

Net (Gain) Loss on OREO

47,907

97,356

177,550

145,263

189,714

Net (Gain) Loss on Securities

-

-

-

-

-

Non-recurring Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

Income Tax Expense

558,365

554,257

588,750

1,112,867

1,319,023

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income

$

3,637,450

$

3,612,441

$

3,951,414

$

7,455,493

$

7,660,660

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jd-bancshares-inc.-announces-q2-2025-financial-results-1052359

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
