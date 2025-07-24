CACI: Profiles of Good Character and Inspiring Innovation: Spotlighting Mission-Driven Mentor Natasha Laorenza

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Natasha Laorenza's impact is measured not just in forward-thinking innovation, but in the strong culture she cultivates. Her work reflects the best of CACI: investing ahead of need, delivering with integrity, and empowering people at every level.

Natasha brings a rare blend of technical foresight and heartfelt leadership to her role as project manager for CACI's Williamsburg program, one of several contracts supporting mission management capabilities for the Intelligence Community (IC).

"As a project manager, I've found that the best results come from listening to the full range of perspectives," she said. "My team's collaborative approach opens the door to fresh, innovative tactics that help us modernize and integrate operations more effectively."

With Natasha's guidance, the Williamsburg team consistently outpaces expectations. She drives rapid, effective integration - including a recent engagement completed in just two months - showcasing her ability to unite teams and deliver results faster than competitors.

Building on that momentum, her team drew from past experience to proactively develop a custom capability that compared planned and executed tasking - anticipating the customer's evolving needs and enabling smarter decisions before formal requirements were ever defined.

"At CACI, we're always looking to invest ahead of need, and I try to reflect that same mindset in my work," she said. "By bringing in expertise from every group involved and keeping communication open with the customer, we drive smarter, more efficient outcomes."

It is no secret that Natasha has helped position CACI for future opportunities. Under her direction, the Williamsburg program's annual revenue surged more than five times over, contributing significantly to the company's overall growth in 2024.

Natasha's standout performance on the Williamsburg program recently led to her taking on management of another program supporting the IC - a testament to the trust she's earned and the results she delivers. For her extraordinary impact, Natasha was recently named a 2025 Women in Technology Awards finalist in the Unsung Hero category.

"CACI's culture of character and innovation has shaped how I lead," said Natasha. "I've had the autonomy to make bold decisions, the support to keep growing, and the opportunity to help others do the same. It's a place where your potential really is limitless."

Natasha's leadership extends well beyond program delivery. Known for her integrity and generosity, she's an advocate for growth - both personal and professional. Whether she's mentoring early-career employees or helping colleagues find new paths forward, she leads with care.

This past summer, Natasha and the Williamsburg team were assisted by five CACI interns; Natasha ensured that each one gained experience that mattered.

"We gave them real projects with real impact," she said. "They didn't just observe, they contributed. And in doing so, they strengthened our team, helped our customer, and left with skills they could take anywhere."

Natasha also plays an active role in building CACI's local culture. As part of the Williamsburg campus events committee, she helps organize everything from intern lunches to end-of-summer barbecues, creating connection points for a campus of more than 500 employees.

"I'm committed to fostering an environment where people feel supported to grow," she said. "At CACI, we're not just delivering results - we're building a community that reflects our shared values."

With a career that blends technical leadership, mentoring, and community building, Natasha proves you don't have to choose between doing meaningful work and making a lasting difference. At CACI, you can do both.

