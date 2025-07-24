Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Erin Allen, Director of Online Distribution, along with members of the BMO ETF team, and their partners at The Canadian Investors Podcast Network, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate BMO ETFs' partnership with The Canadian Investor Podcast Network who are marking their 500th episode.





As one of Canada's largest and most innovative ETF providers, BMO ETFs has been proudly supporting Canadian investors since 2009. With a commitment to delivering simple, cost-effective, and diversified investment solutions, BMO ETFs has grown to become a trusted name in the Canadian investment landscape. Their deep roots in Canada and focus on long-term financial well-being reflect their dedication to helping Canadians build better portfolios.

BMO ETFs is proud to partner with The Canadian Investor Podcast Network-home to two of Canada's most popular business podcasts, The Canadian Investor and The Canadian Real Estate Investor to amplify this mission. With millions of listeners annually, The Canadian Investor Podcast Network, hosted by Braden Dennis, Simon Belanger, Daniel Kent, Daniel Foch, and Nick Hill, delivers timely insights into investing, markets, and real estate, helping Canadians make more informed financial decisions.

Together, BMO ETFs and The Canadian Investor Podcast Network are empowering a new generation of Canadian investors through education, and a shared commitment to financial literacy.

