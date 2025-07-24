Think True Honored With Prestigious Experiential Agency of the Year by Ad Age Small Agency Awards, Silver

Minority Owned and Operated, Think True, Recognized for Excellence in Inclusive Brand Experiences through the Lens of Sports, Entertainment, Impact and Community

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Think True announced today it has been awarded a highly coveted Experiential Agency of the Year, Silver by Ad Age Small Agency Awards for its groundbreaking work in inclusive marketing and experiential. The award recognizes Think True's innovative approach to creating authentic and impactful brand experiences that resonate with a wide array of communities.

Think True Team



The Ad Age Award specifically honors the sports and entertainment work Think True has done on experiences like "Cashback Courts" for Chase Freedom, "Club 30" for Thirty Ink, and "Champions of Change" for RISE. These initiatives successfully helped brands engage multicultural consumers during key sport and cultural moments across industries nationwide.

"At Think True we believe the who, is at the heart of our why. Our team of passionate change makers sees lived experience as a creative superpower. We lead with purpose, deliver with heart, and let human connection guide everything we do to help foster lasting brand loyalty." said Alvin Stafford, Think True CEO and Chief True Officer

As a certified minority-owned and operated experiential marketing agency, Think True's principled approach to marketing has helped brand partners create highly intentional and successful campaigns.

Ad Age Awards are one of the most prestigious accolades in the advertising and marketing industry, recognizing excellence and innovation across various categories. Think True's win underscores the growing importance of creating inclusive marketing strategies experiences and the agency's leadership in this critical area.

About Think True:

Think True is a certified minority-owned experiential marketing agency, proudly recognized by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Specializing in strategy, design, production, and talent integration, Think True helps world class brands and purpose-driven organizations in sports, entertainment, and social impact connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Think True is a global agency who brings a culture of authenticity, purpose, and collaboration to every project.

