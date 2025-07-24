Anzeige
24.07.2025 23:50 Uhr
Foundational Builders Corporation Announces Florida Expansion, Prioritizing Structural Resilience and Regulatory Compliance

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Foundational Builders Corporation (FB Corp), a national construction and structural retrofit company, has officially expanded operations into Florida. With a focus on structural integrity, hurricane resiliency, and code compliance, the company brings experience from some of the country's most complex construction markets to support Florida's evolving infrastructure needs.

Originally founded in California, Foundational Builders Corporation has developed a construction model that emphasizes speed without sacrificing quality. The company's approach combines engineering expertise, project readiness, and strict adherence to regulatory standards-particularly important in Florida's post-Surfside environment.

"Florida's construction landscape requires a high level of precision and accountability," said Andrew Robles, CEO of Foundational Builders Corporation. "Our team is prepared to meet that challenge by integrating structural assessment, compliance, and modular building strategies into a streamlined process. We're here to contribute to a safer, more resilient built environment."

A Response to Evolving Market Demands

Following the Surfside tragedy in 2021, Florida's building codes have become more stringent, with increased scrutiny on structural retrofits and safety assessments. FB Corp enters the market with systems already in place to meet these demands, including:

  • In-house engineering support for code-compliant designs

  • Expertise in structural retrofits and concrete restoration

  • Modular construction options suited to Florida's climate

  • Robust compliance protocols embedded in every project phase

The company has already begun working with owners and developers across South Florida, including projects in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.

Leadership with a Hands-On Approach

At the center of this expansion is CEO Andrew Robles, whose leadership style is rooted in operational involvement. Known for being on-site and engaged with every phase of construction, Robles fosters a company culture of accountability and high performance.

"When leadership is present and informed, execution improves across the board," Robles added. "We believe in doing the work the right way the first time-and that begins with leadership setting the tone."

About Foundational Builders Corporation

Foundational Builders Corporation is a U.S.-based construction firm specializing in structural retrofits, concrete assessment, and modular construction. With a mission to elevate standards in the construction industry, the company serves commercial and residential sectors with a focus on safety, compliance, and durability. Headquartered in California with a growing presence in Florida, FB Corp is committed to delivering resilient structures that meet the demands of today's regulatory and environmental landscape.

For more information about Foundational Builders Corporation and its expansion initiatives, please visit www.foundationalbuilders.com

Website | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Media Contact:

Company Name: Foundational Builders Corporation
Contact Name: Andrew Robles
Country: Los Angeles, California, United States
Email:contact@foundationalbuilders.com

SOURCE: Foundational Builders Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/foundational-builders-corporation-announces-florida-expansion-pr-1052703

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
