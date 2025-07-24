Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 23:50 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity Appoints Sean Ash as Senior Managing Director, Institutional Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / ThinkEquity LLC, a leading boutique investment bank focused on emerging growth issuers, is pleased to announce that Sean Ash has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director in the Institutional Sales Division.

Sean brings almost 20 years of financial markets experience, most recently serving as a Senior Managing Director in the Merchant Capital Division at Maxim Group, where he focused on capital formation for private venture-stage companies across a range of industries-with a particular emphasis on biotechnology and life sciences. During his tenure, he has been directly involved in raising over $1 billion in venture-stage company financings, working with institutional investors, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

At ThinkEquity, Sean will expand his mandate to include public company capital markets financings, leveraging the firm's platform to deliver differentiated deal flow and tailored access for investors.

"Sean brings a unique blend of deep allocator relationships and early stage issuer expertise," said Scott Rothbaum, Head of Institutional Sales at ThinkEquity. "We're thrilled to have him help lead our efforts in delivering high-quality deal execution across the institutional landscape."

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

For more information about ThinkEquity, visit https://www.think-equity.com/.

CONTACT:

William Baquet, President
ThinkEquity
212-732-8500
wbaquet@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thinkequity-appoints-sean-ash-as-senior-managing-director-institutio-1052708

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.