ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity Appoints Sean Ash as Senior Managing Director, Institutional Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / ThinkEquity LLC, a leading boutique investment bank focused on emerging growth issuers, is pleased to announce that Sean Ash has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director in the Institutional Sales Division.

Sean brings almost 20 years of financial markets experience, most recently serving as a Senior Managing Director in the Merchant Capital Division at Maxim Group, where he focused on capital formation for private venture-stage companies across a range of industries-with a particular emphasis on biotechnology and life sciences. During his tenure, he has been directly involved in raising over $1 billion in venture-stage company financings, working with institutional investors, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

At ThinkEquity, Sean will expand his mandate to include public company capital markets financings, leveraging the firm's platform to deliver differentiated deal flow and tailored access for investors.

"Sean brings a unique blend of deep allocator relationships and early stage issuer expertise," said Scott Rothbaum, Head of Institutional Sales at ThinkEquity. "We're thrilled to have him help lead our efforts in delivering high-quality deal execution across the institutional landscape."

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

