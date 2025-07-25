Graves Mclain Injury Lawyers to Host Free Back-to-School Festival With the Tulsa Drillers at Oneok Field to Support Local Students and Families

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Graves McLain Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the return of its annual Back-to-School Festival, this year held in partnership with the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This free, family-friendly event helps Tulsa-area children and families prepare for the upcoming school year by providing backpacks, school supplies, snacks, and interactive activities - all while connecting families with vital community resources in a fun, festive environment.

Back-to-School

Come join us and the Drillers at the ballpark for a fun family-friendly festival to kick off the 2025-2026 back-to-school season!

The first 2,000 school-aged children in attendance will get to choose a free backpack to fill with essential school supplies, including notebooks, markers, colored pencils, pencils, pencil sharpeners, rulers, and folders (while supplies last). In addition to the backpacks and supplies, families will enjoy games, giveaways, special appearances, and access to a wide range of local organizations offering educational tools and community resources.

The event is designed not only to ease the financial burden of the back-to-school season but also to bring the Tulsa community together. Local nonprofits, businesses, and service providers will be on-site hosting interactive activities and sharing information on free programs and support services available to families year-round. The goal is to create a space where parents and students can discover the many resources our community offers and begin the school year equipped, informed, and encouraged.

Festival highlights include:

Live remote broadcast by KHITS 106.9

Appearances by Hornsby and Drillers giveaways

Vehicle display and anti-bullying resources from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Hands-only CPR instruction with the Tulsa American Heart Association

Healthy Eating and Food Resources from Iron Gate Tulsa

Coloring station from Tulsa Accident Care Center

Free books courtesy of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Backpack fitting demos by Tulsa Spine & Rehab

Complimentary snacks and water for students, with donations from Hiland Dairy

Free parking at the OSU Tulsa lot on Elgin Avenue and Easton Street, making it easy for families

to attend.

"At its heart, this festival is about giving Tulsa kids the tools and confidence they need to succeed in the classroom." said Chad McLain, partner at Graves McLain Injury Lawyers. "If we can help lift even a small burden for families during the back-to-school season and connect them with incredible resources

available in Tulsa - that's a win. We're grateful for all our partners who are helping make this event possible."

"This event is a great example of what can happen when local organizations come together with a shared purpose," said Justin Gorski, Assistant General Manager and VP of Marketing for the Tulsa Drillers. "Graves McLain, the Official Personal Injury Lawyers of the Drillers, has been an active and engaged partner, and it's clear how deeply they care about the Tulsa community. Hosting this event at ONEOK Field makes it even more special. Many of these families may have never stepped inside a professional ballpark before. To give them the run of the stadium, filled with support, joy, and opportunity, is truly powerful. We're proud to be part of something that helps local kids feel confident, celebrated, and ready for the school year ahead."

The back-to-school initiative is part of Graves McLain Injury Lawyers' long-standing commitment to serving Tulsa families. The firm originally launched its Free Backpack Program in 2016, with the mission to provide brand-new backpacks filled with supplies to as many Tulsa Public Schools students as possible. What began as a small, school-by-school donation effort has grown into a major annual event thanks to the vision of firm partners - Dan Graves, Chad McLain, and Rachel Gusman, the dedication of the entire Graves McLain team, and the support of every community partner involved.

The firm is currently welcoming additional community partners and volunteers who want to take part in this impactful day. Local businesses, nonprofits, and service providers are invited to host tables, lead kid-friendly activities, or volunteer.

For more information, or to sign up to get involved, visit www.gravesmclain.com/back-to-school.

Media are welcome to attend. Interview and photo opportunities with organizers, community partners, and attendees will be available throughout the event. View last year's event photos at https://gravesmclain.com/gallery/2024-back-to-school-festival/ and a sizzle reel at https://bit.ly/3GNe0eS. Post-event 2025 photo requests may be sent to Janina Dorman at janina@gravesmclain.com.

About Graves McLain Injury Lawyers

Founded in 2010, Graves McLain Injury Lawyers is Oklahoma's premier personal injury law firm, dedicated to fighting for those who have suffered serious injuries due to the negligence of others. With a focus on cases involving motor vehicle crashes, commercial truck accidents, defective drugs and medical devices, and medical malpractice, the firm has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results and compassionate advocacy.

Backed by an "AV" rating from Martindale-Hubbell-the highest distinction for legal ability and ethics-Graves McLain Injury Lawyers is committed to upholding the highest professional standards while aggressively pursuing justice for its clients. The firm has secured millions in verdicts and settlements,

helping injured Oklahomans and their families rebuild their lives.

At Graves McLain, every case matters. The firm's experienced attorneys provide the value, care, and justice that injury victims deserve, bringing comfort and peace of mind to families facing life's most difficult challenges. For more information, visit www.gravesmclain.com.

About the Tulsa Drillers

The Tulsa Drillers baseball club is the Double-A affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and is Tulsa's oldest professional sports franchise. The Drillers play their home games at beautiful ONEOK Field, located in the Historic Greenwood District of downtown Tulsa. Many former Drillers players are currently stars in Major League Baseball including Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Nolan Arenado. For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/tulsa.

Contact Information

Janina Dorman

janina@gravesmclain.com

