Primus Pharmaceuticals: Primus Sounds Alarm on Chronic Venous Insufficiency as President Trump's Diagnosis Sparks National Focus

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Following reports of President Donald J. Trump's diagnosis with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. strongly calls on healthcare providers to intensify efforts to diagnose and treat this silent epidemic affecting 25-30 million Americans because only less than <10% are actually treated.

Leg swelling, heaviness, and varicose veins are often dismissed as cosmetic or "normal aging," while they can signal a dangerous progression toward severe complications including thromboembolism (blood clots), debilitating pain, non-healing leg ulcers, and compromised mobility.

Widespread, Under-Recognized Health Threat

CVI, also known as chronic venous disease or venous reflux disease, impacts twice (2x) as many Americans as coronary heart disease, three times (3x) peripheral arterial disease, and 30 times (30x) the number of Americans who have a heart attack each year.

According to CDC, up to 900,000 Americans are affected by venous thromboembolism annually, and 60,000 to 100,000 people die each year.

Millions suffer daily challenges - standing, sitting, flying - due to blood pooling in the legs, worsened by inactivity or pressure.

Traditional treatments - leg elevation, compression stockings or surgical procedures - are often cumbersome, uncomfortable, underutilized, and may be expensive with added health risks.

Life-Changing Solution: Vasculera ®

Primus offers Vasculera, the only U.S. prescription product for CVI. It is specifically formulated as a medical food for the clinical dietary management of CVI. Taken once daily, this 600mg tablet delivers highly purified, bioavailable diosmin, a flavonoid sourced from oranges, in combination with a pH buffering agent and:

Calms inflammation and oxidative stress

Strengthens weakened vein walls

Improves overall venous function

Counters localized CVI blood acidosis

Manufactured in the U.S., Vasculera presents a novel naturally-derived alternative to the status quo.

Expert Physician Perspectives

"CVI and its manifestation in skin known as stasis dermatitis is a very common condition that can lead to significant impairment and morbidity," said Dr. Mark Nestor, MD, PhD, Board-certified Dermatologist and Voluntary Professor, Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. "Diosmin in its bioavailable form in the pharmaceutical-grade medical food Vasculera is a natural flavonoid that has scientifically proven benefit for this condition."

Board-certified Vascular Surgeon Dr. Ron Bush, MD, FACS, one of the world's foremost experts in the histology and treatment of venous disease states, "CVI is a common condition, with symptoms that may vary but are consistently linked to elevated venous pressure. In my clinical experience, Vasculera has proven to be an effective treatment option. Its active ingredient, diosmin, is well-studied and widely documented for its ability to address the inflammation associated with chronic venous hypertension. Vasculera is also well-tolerated and has no significant contraindications."

Robust Clinical Backing

Over 60 published peer-reviewed clinical studies confirm diosmin's effectiveness in reducing leg pain, swelling, and skin deterioration associated with CVI.

Vascular medicine experts recommend Vasculera's ultra-micronized diosmin as the only U.S. product for venous ulcers and CVI symptoms, both as standalone and adjunctive therapy in national treatment guidelines.

Public Health Call to Action

With an aging population and more time on electronic devices fueling CVI's prevalence, Primus urges clinicians to:

Proactively screen all at-risk patients for CVI

Integrate proven prescription metabolic therapies like Vasculera with CVI standards of care

For prescribing information, visit www.vasculera.com.

About Primus Pharmaceuticals

Primus innovates in prescription nutritional therapies targeting metabolic causes of chronic diseases across rheumatology, dermatology, and women's health. We develop and commercialize first-in-class products and novel deliveries in Rx drugs, medical foods, and medical devices to fill key unmet needs with universal patient access not provided by traditional pharma. Visit www.primuxrx.com.

