Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has launched transparent curation engines powered by Ripple Labs' RLUSD stablecoin. These engines are designed to foster adaptive, bias-resistant content discovery, powered by real-time feedback loops and AI-led moderation across multichain ecosystems.

Advancing decentralized interaction with adaptive, AI-powered content systems.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/260053_56ae633104512bae_001full.jpg

By integrating RLUSD, Imagen ensures faster, cost-effective on-chain interactions while maintaining equitable visibility for user-generated content. This upgrade allows communities to define and govern their content streams based on shared values, not opaque algorithms. Curation is decentralized, composable, and sensitive to peer engagement patterns-giving users and creators stronger influence over what thrives.

The curation engine also helps to detect spam, enhance signal quality, and elevate discovery across personalized feeds. With RLUSD supporting payment rails and content validation, creators benefit from stable transactions while users gain access to frictionless, high-quality content tailored to their preferences.

This upgrade reflects Imagen's commitment to redefining how content, communities, and creators interact-powering a future where AI and blockchain amplify human creativity, not control it.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260053

SOURCE: Kaj Labs