In an industry first, Energy Dome and Google partner to achieve carbon-free energy at scale, deploying commercially proven CO2 Battery long-duration energy storage technology

Energy Dome, a pioneering company setting the benchmark for long-duration energy storage, has announced a global commercial partnership with Google using Energy Dome's CO2 Battery technology to enable carbon-free energy for the grids that power Google's operations. Alongside the commercial agreement, Google has made a strategic investment in Energy Dome.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724389814/en/

Energy Dome's CO2 Battery

Why Energy Dome and Google are partnering

Electricity is key to modern life and prosperity. This is increasingly relevant as the energy system is electrified, and economic growth drives new electricity demand, including from computational needs of artificial intelligence and data centers.

Solar and wind are amongst the most cost-effective and rapid ways of delivering capacity to the grid, but are inflexible due to their inherent intermittency. Long-duration energy storage resolves this flexibility constraint by storing solar and wind energy and dispatching it later when needed. For energy users such as Google, this technology enables "firm" electricity to meet demand in a reliable, clean, and cost-effective way.

Google's first commercial long-duration energy storage deal is part of a growing portfolio of advanced energy technologies needed to realize its ambition to run its operations on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030. The selection of Energy Dome's proven and market-ready CO2 Battery technology reflects its ability to be deployed at the scale, speed and affordability required on a global basis.

The CO2 Battery is capable of continuously dispatching energy for periods of 8 to 24 hours, unlocking enough firm electricity to meet both the baseload and flexibility requirements of large energy users. The modular, site-independent product design uses off-the-shelf equipment without supply chain bottlenecks, ensuring a highly scalable solution to store massive amounts of energy efficiently and cost-effectively.

Furthermore, the mechanical components of the technology help stabilize the grid by providing natural inertia from rotating machinery. This is especially important given the concurrent ramp-up of solar and wind (which lack inertia) with the ramp-down of legacy fossil-fuel power stations, whose inertia is lost when the plants are decommissioned. The CO2 Battery thus contributes to maintaining grid resiliency by acting as a shock absorber to smooth out sudden changes in frequency.

"Google is committed to powering our operations with clean energy, and Energy Dome's technologically proven and scalable long-duration energy storage solution can help us unlock rapid progress," said Maud Texier, Director of EMEA Energy at Google. "But this isn't just about Google. By helping to scale this first-of-a-kind LDES technology, we hope to help communities everywhere gain greater access to reliable, affordable electricity and support grid resilience as we integrate more renewable energy sources."

The commercial agreement aims to develop CO2 Battery projects in all the key geographical strategic areas, including Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region, with the goal of scaling up deployment at a rapid pace to meet Google's 2030 carbon-free energy goals. A pipeline of sites and projects has been identified in the partnership, which are currently in development and contracting stages.

"The programmatic and strategic deployment of our technology at scale to help Google reach carbon-free energy represents the core of our industry-first agreement. We're proving that a 24/7 cost-effective and carbon-free energy supply is achievable with the right technology and partnership model," said Claudio Spadacini, Founder and CEO of Energy Dome. "We are also pleased to welcome Google as an investor in Energy Dome, underlining our joint commitment to a shared vision."

Investment Alongside Commercial Alliance

Beyondthe commercial collaboration, Google has also made an investment in Energy Dome. The investment coincides with the company entering a growth phase of commercial deployment, and multiple projects already contracted, including with Alliant Energy in the U.S., Engie in Italy, and NTPC in India.

By investing directly in the Milan-based scaleup, Google is reinforcing its long-term commitment to accelerating the commercialization of this proven technology. As a pioneer in the first generation of corporate power purchase agreements when solar and wind were in their infancy, Google brings both the customer perspective and experience to enhance the maturation and commercial scaling of CO2 Battery technology, unlocking adoption benefits for communities and economies.

About Energy Dome

Energy Dome is at the forefront of redefining long-duration energy storage with its CO2 Battery. The properties of carbon dioxide allow the system to store energy efficiently and cost-effectively through a patented thermo-mechanical process, hence representing the most valid alternative to lithium-ion batteries or pumped-hydro solutions. The CO2 Battery is already a fully validated and cost-effective system that uses no lithium or rare-earth elements to store electricity, boasting superior round-trip efficiency. With a modular approach and site-independent footprint, CO2 Batteries use readily available, off-the-shelf components from reliable, existing supply chains, providing a scalable pathway to store massive amounts of intermittent renewable energy and accelerate the energy transition; it's the only technology available today offering the right combination of efficiency, cost, scalability and that's viable globally. For more information, please visit energydome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724389814/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Mario Torchio m.torchio@energydome.com