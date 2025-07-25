Limiting inverter output, called derating, enables installers to maintain system power rating when adding a new inverter to an existing solar installation, or to help homeowners qualify for incentives with precise power targets. From pv magazine USA A new product by solar inverter provider Tigo Energy enables installers to limit the output of Tigo inverters by using software during the commissioning process. Reducing the maximum AC power rating of an inverter, referred to as power derating, enables installers to set the AC power rating of an inverter during commissioning when precise system power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...