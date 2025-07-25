Anzeige
25.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL LAUNCHES MYMT 2026, MALAYSIA'S FIRST MEDICAL TOURISM YEAR

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) launched Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). The Honourable Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Minister of Health Malaysia, officiated the event, unveiling the campaign's logo and tagline, "Healing Meets Hospitality."


MYMT 2026 aims to position Malaysia as a premier medical tourism destination by showcasing its advanced healthcare services and hospitality. The campaign also seeks to attract international health travellers by highlighting the nation's advanced medical facilities, skilled professionals and holistic wellness offerings. Renowned Malaysian singer Dato' Seri Siti Nurhaliza was announced as the campaign's ambassador, lending her voice to promote Malaysia's medical tourism vision.

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed 1.6 million healthcare travellers, reflecting a 14% year-on-year increase, and generated RM2.72 billion in revenue, a remarkable 21% growth compared to 2023. MYMT 2026 is poised to elevate these achievements, aligning with MHTC's ambitious goal of achieving RM12 billion in industry revenue by 2030.

The launch also spotlighted the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) programme, recognising four outstanding institutions: Institut Jantung Negara, Island Hospital Penang, Mahkota Medical Centre, and Subang Jaya Medical Centre. These hospitals, selected for their excellence in clinical care, innovation, and international patient services, are undergoing final evaluations, with the winner to be announced in December 2025.

"Malaysia is no stranger as the medical tourism destination of choice, serving an array of healing journeys for our healthcare travellers to choose from. Now, not only are we focusing on modern medicine alone, we are also exploring a more integrative healthcare a holistic ecosystem that blends modern medicine, wellness, Traditional & Complementary Medicine (T&CM) and preventive care," said The Honourable Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Chairman of MHTC.

For more details on MYMT 2026, visit www.malaysiahealthcare.org.

ENDS

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi
Head, Communications
019-3306875
shahizam.f@mhtc.org.my

Siti Hamidah Mohd Najib
Senior Executive, Communications
012-3279096
hamidah.m@mhtc.org.my

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), founded in 2009 and operating under the purview of Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is tasked with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and establishing valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. Working with 82 MHTC member hospitals across Malaysia, MHTC aims to elevate the healthcare travel industry through an active ecosystem, a robust "Malaysia Healthcare" brand, and strategic market initiatives. The "Malaysia Healthcare" brand aspires to position Malaysia as the premier global healthcare destination. As a significant export service, Malaysia's healthcare travel industry plays a vital role in the nation's economy.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737822/Banner.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737823/Banner2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/malaysia-healthcare-travel-council-launches-mymt-2026-malaysias-first-medical-tourism-year-302513615.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
