Temenos joins elite list of enterprise fintech companies for the second year in a row

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, announced it has been named in CNBC's list of the World's Top Fintech Companies for 2025 in the Enterprise Fintech category. The prestigious annual ranking, developed in partnership with market research firm Statista, recognizes the most impactful fintech companies driving transformation across financial services.

Temenos was selected following a comprehensive evaluation of more than 2,000 global firms across key fintech categories. The final 300 companies were chosen based on a combination of publicly available data, company-submitted performance metrics, and independent sector-specific research conducted by Statista and CNBC.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, said: "This recognition by major US news outlet CNBC reflects the strength of Temenos technology and our position as a trusted partner to financial institutions around the world. With our customer-centric focus and relentless investment in innovation, Temenos continues to lead banking forward."

With its market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, Temenos offers financial institutions choice, flexibility and a proven path to banking modernization underpinned with cloud-native architecture, and embedded AI. Trusted by over 950 core banking clients and over 600 digital clients around the world, Temenos software can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS.

Investing around 20% of revenues in R&D, Temenos continues to enhance its capabilities. Recent innovations include the launch of a Gen AI Copilot to help financial institutions design, launch, test and optimize financial products faster, as well as an FCM AI Agent that can help banks significantly reduce false positives in sanctions screening.

This recognition from CNBC adds to a growing list of accolades for Temenos, which was recently named the World's Best Core Banking Solution by Euromoney and Best Core Banking System in the Banking Tech Awards USA. Temenos was also named best-selling core banking provider for the 20th consecutive year in the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2025.

