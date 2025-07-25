Anzeige
25.07.2025 09:00 Uhr
ASYAD EXPRESS INTRODUCES SEAMLESS TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN REVERSE LOGISTICS PLATFORM TO SIMPLIFY CLIENTS' E-COMMERCE PARCEL RETURNS ACROSS GCC

  • This new service offering reinforces Asyad Express' role as a trusted end-to-end e-commerce logistics partner in Oman.
  • Enhances customer experience with fast, seamless, and reliable return solutions from Oman and key GCC destinations.

MUSCAT, Oman, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asyad Express, part of Asyad Group, has launched a strategic, technology driven 'Reverse Logistics Platform' that redefines how businesses in Oman and the GCC manage product returns, exchanges, and refunds. The service is designed to give e-commerce businesses a competitive edge by turning complexity into simplicity, helping them streamline returns while reinforcing trust at every touchpoint.

Asyad Express introduces seamless technology driven reverse logistics platform to simplify clients' e-commerce parcel returns across GCC

Addressing the increasing demand from retailers and digital-first brands for agile, transparent, and consumer-centric return processes, Asyad Express' new offering delivers a seamless 'end to end' reverse logistics experience. With comprehensive GCC-wide coverage, this service encompasses convenient doorstep pickup, quality checks, and efficient reintegration of returned goods into inventory, all supported by complete visibility and tracking throughout the entire lifecycle.

Engineered for effortless integration into current e-commerce and retail workflows, Asyad Express's reverse logistics solution supports businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises. This enables businesses to adopt more flexible return policies, significantly shorten turnaround times, and ultimately boost customer satisfaction.

This launch underscores Asyad Express' commitment to e-commerce logistics excellence in the region, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse customer needs. With a strong focus on express delivery, e-commerce solutions, and warehousing, Asyad Express utilizes an extensive global network to efficiently process, package, and ship thousands of deliveries across 220 destinations and territories. This is complemented by a variety of convenient customer-centric services and the ability to ensure rapid deliveries, and in-house customs clearance for international shipments.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738199/Asyad_Express_Reverse_Logistics.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asyad-express-introduces-seamless-technology-driven-reverse-logistics-platform-to-simplify-clients-e-commerce-parcel-returns-across-gcc-302513803.html

